CES 2026 Presents Six Interesting Mobile Accessories

Mobile accessories were everywhere at CES 2026, but a few products stood out from the crowd by addressing everyday problems with clever, minimalist design.

From magnetic batteries that are slimmer and faster to travel chargers finally deserving of the name by consolidating your bag full of plugs, the category is changing fast. There’s no question that Qi2 charging momentum from the Wireless Power Consortium, and the ongoing ramp of GaN components in USB-C hardware, are driving innovation faster.

Moft Adds Find My To A Fan-Favorite Tripod Wallet

Moft’s Trackable Snap Tripod Wallet piles an already beloved MagSafe stand-and-wallet on a bed of Apple Find My support without creating unnecessary bulk.

The end result is an all-in-one accessory that props your phone in portrait or landscape to take video calls, follow recipes, or snap travel selfies — while also functioning as a grippy handle and sliding into its own larger tripod when you need stability.

You don’t need to clip a separate tag or carry a tracker card to know where your phone wallet is, with tracking and audible alerts built right in. It’s a smart upgrade that recognizes how tiny accessories are much more likely to get lost in ride-share seats and airport lounges, and uses the ecosystem people already trust for retrieval.

A Desktop Dock With AI And Silent Cooling

Pisen’s iDock Qi2.2 AI Robot Charging Station: The mundane desk charger gets a taste of the multitool. It provides 25 watts of magnetic wireless fast charging for compatible phones, and adds dual USB-C GaN ports (up to 65W) for everything else: you can charge up a tablet or ultrabook while your phone clicks into place.

Active air cooling maintains fan noise below 25 dB, and a rotating design combines a Bluetooth speaker with responsive RGB lighting. The most interesting spin is voice-powered control as well as on-device AI to facilitate hands-free jobs, including plain old snapshots and content suggestions. It’s a hint of the direction charging docks are going as USB-IF standards and ambient computing start to converge.

Pocketable Power Bank With Laptop-Level Output

Baseus’s PicoGo AC22 Ultra-Mini Power Bank is approximately the size of an earbuds case, but it delivers up to 45W over USB-C. That’s enough to resuscitate many ultraportable laptops in a pinch and fast-charge phones at top speed. A built-in USB-C cable allows for charging two devices at once, which is clutch when both your phone and earbuds are wheezing as you prepare to board.

Smaller batteries typically sacrifice either throughput or thermals; this one leans on GaN power stages not just to keep heat in check, but also to sustain higher wattages. It’s the accessory you forget you packed until it saves the day when traveling frequently.

A True Single-Brick Travel Charger for Global Use

Looking for an 8-in-1 GaN hub to replace a bag of adapters? It’s compatible in over 200 countries and regions, has the capacity to charge up to eight devices at once, and is small enough to live in a carry-on.

Travel adapters tend to overload and burn out under sustained heavy loads. This one runs cooler under pressure, thanks to the switch to GaN and sensible thermal design. For perspective, IDC analysts point out that travel-ready power solutions are a linchpin category for growth in mobile accessories as remote and hybrid work increasingly standardize multi-device itineraries.

Thinner Magnetic Power Bank Gets to 25W Qi2 Speeds

ESR’s MagSlim Magnetic Power Bank 10k aims for a sweet spot… more capacity than most slim power banks at 10,000 mAh in a sleeker body with Qi2-grade 25W wireless output. It’s small enough to fit uniformly on the back of a phone without treating your pocket like an urban brick, and it comes in a surprisingly fun palette of colors.

Emergency-use-only magnetic batteries have now mostly matured to daily drivers. As Counterpoint Research notes, it’s been well documented that attachment rates for MagSafe-style accessories are on the rise, and this model indicates why: faster pads, stronger magnets, and thermal tuning that takes wireless charging out of a coffee shop top-off world.

A Smarter 45W Wall Charger With A Display

Anker’s Nano 45W Charger with Smart Display brings visibility and smarts to a category that usually leaves them hidden beneath the surface. The company claims it can recognize your iPhone model within seconds to deliver just the right amount of power, and has your phone battery running 9°F cooler than most 45W bricks. And it folds flat with a 180-degree plug, so packing light is easy.

The on-device display is a small thing, but it’s also a trust builder — letting you see that the charging station is engaged without needing to wonder if you’re getting the speed for which your credit card has been billed. With USB-C becoming universal for phones, the importance of what the USB Implementers Forum standardizes is clearest when companies surface those details to users.

Why These Accessories Matter for Everyday Mobile Use

CES 2026 showed, unequivocally, that mobile accessories are no longer the afterthoughts on which everyone is launching products; they’re the connective tissue of our daily computing. The right new gear here combines established standards (Qi2, USB-C PD, GaN) with a measure of usability: findable wallets; desktop docks that do more than charge; batteries that travel better; chargers that talk back.

For buyers, the takeaway is easy: look for credible standards from entities like the Wireless Power Consortium and USB-IF; prioritize thermal and safety claims that are specific and testable; and go with form factors that make sense for how you really get through a day. These six devices made the list because they did just that.