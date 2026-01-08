CES 2026: Best New Tech You Can Buy Right Now

As always, CES has brought a deluge of headline-grabbing devices to the market; also as usual, an awful lot of them are up for order already.

So whether you’re after a first-batch robot vacuum, a rechargeable smartwatch that lasts your weeklong hike, or a pocket e-reader that outmuscles the Kindle Paperwhite, here’s how to actually buy the best new tech from the cutting edge of the show without overpaying or ending up in preorder purgatory.

The annual expo of the Consumer Technology Association regularly sees thousands of product announcements, but not all will be available. The wisest course is a combination of timing, retail strategy and basic due diligence on standards and support. Here, we dissect where stock shows up first, how to deal with preorders and what you should look for before clicking buy.

Begin Where You See Stock First for Early Access

General availability: Manufacturers’ own stores. Under normal circumstances, they get stock and preorder windows before big-box partners. Sign up for the brand’s newsletter, enable SMS alerts and make an account in advance to skip checkout friction if you’re chasing early units of everything from AR glasses to all-in-one robot vacuums to niche e-readers.

Retailer patterns matter. Flagship laptops and mainstream accessories often reach major chains rapidly, while experimental categories—anything from wearable recorders to health sensors—are sold direct longer. Keep an eye on retailer exclusives and bundles at Best Buy, Amazon’s official brand storefronts, as well as specialty shops like B&H or Micro Center that may offer extended returns or in-store pickups.

Preorders often stretch for months if production slips. Before you place one, get three things in writing: a solid ship-date window, a refund policy written simply enough for your mom and whether they charge your card at the time you place it or at the time of shipment. The FTC’s Mail Order Rule states that a seller must ship when promised, or else ask your permission to delay—be aware of this if schedules drift.

First-mover costs can be mitigated with price protection. Some manufacturers offer the lowest price until release; many retailers will match a lower announced price within a set time frame. If you rely on a credit card that offers an extended warranty or purchase protection, save documentation and screenshots of policies at checkout.

Make Sure It’s Ready for Your Setup and Existing Standards

CES prototypes are showy, but you buy shipping hardware—not a concept. Seek certification logos and listings: Wi‑Fi Alliance (Wi‑Fi 7), Bluetooth SIG (LE Audio), USB‑IF (USB4), Matter and Thread for smart home, UL/ETL for electrical safety. For AR glasses or head-mounted displays with USB‑C video, ensure DisplayPort Alt Mode or a suitable adapter is provided.

When it comes to robot vacuums equipped with base stations, measure the footprint and verify mapping features and obstacle-avoidance specifics along with consumables costs. For e-readers, check whether the device supports DRM, what apps (in the case of Android-based devices) are available and storage caps; 128GB on an e‑ink model will matter if you have a large library of PDFs.

Smart Shopping for Price and Warranty on New Releases

Early burst often loses a bit of air by the time it shakes out. If you’re not playing the race against the drop, set stock alerts and wait for the inevitable promos on bundles—gift cards with purchase, additional filters for a vacuum, charging accessories for a wearable. Trade-ins on phones, tablets, even laptops can stack with launch deals at carriers and big-box retailers.

Always compare warranties. Some small brands provide only 12 months with paid shipping on repairs; larger brands offer—in select regions—on-site service or a second year of coverage. Retailer extended warranties can pay off on complex devices with base stations or moving parts.

Spot Vaporware and Crowdfunding Risks Before You Buy

Not every silky booth demo will make it onto the market. If it’s a product being crowdfunded, read the campaign risks and look into the company’s track record with shipping. Examine component needs (custom screens, new sensors) that can block production. If the delivery window extends past your credit card chargeback period, you may consider waiting for retail.

From the Show to Real Life: Early Products You Can Buy

All-in-one robot cleaners are steaming down the highway: flagship models that wash, dry and self-empty will open direct preorders now, with retailer placements to come. Anticipate premium pricing at launch; bundles featuring additional mop pads or detergent frequently arrive in the second wave.

AR glasses that turn handheld console output into a giant virtual screen are already for sale from the makers’ sites. Check compatibility for cables and adapters; look for a firmware roadmap that speaks to refining video processing and comfort tweaks (early adopters win if the vendor maintains an OTA cadence).

Tactile iPhone keyboard cases with MagSafe and backlighting are here at early-bird pricing. Stock will move fast on first colorways; create accounts and prefill your address for drop day. You will want to make sure replacement keycaps are available and that the cases between phone generations are compatible.

And Amazon isn’t the only company looking to its backlist of devices — a pair of revived e‑ink/outdoor-readable smartwatches and a compact, onboard-storage-packed e‑reader are in preorder with spring ship targets.

For wearables, weigh battery-life assertions (and size) with consideration of app/engine maturity and notification treatment. For e‑readers, inquire about note-taking latency, PDF rendering speed and library synchronization options.

Health gadgets that include smart toilet sensors offer actionable insights about nutrition or hydration. Check consumable life, data privacy policies, and where results are saved before purchasing. Search for compliance statements and any clinical validation the company may share.

Pain-Free Delivery and Returns for First-Batch Purchases

First batches can slip. Opt for retailers that have explicit delivery estimates and late-shipment policies, and try not to mix preorders with in-stock items in a single cart. When you get your device, test every major feature within the first 48 hours and return it if necessary (especially for AR comfort, mapping accuracy on vacuums, or audio latency with glasses).

Save boxes and accessories until you’re satisfied. Some stores assess restocking fees for an opened item; others waive it, for instance if a product is defective. Report issues with photos and short videos to expedite RMAs.

Bottom line: Buy direct to get in first, lean on trusted retail partners for better protections, and verify standards, firmware roadmaps and warranty terms before you take the plunge. CES makes the future seem easy; these steps make it easier to have.