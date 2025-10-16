Calm Premium Is Included With MyFitnessPal Premium

Calm bundles mind and body in one purchase. New U.S. subscribers to Calm Premium can now get a full year of MyFitnessPal Premium at no additional charge, the latest example of content services bundling together as they seek to grow their subscriber bases in an increasingly competitive landscape. Calm membership will auto-renew at the full price, currently $79.99, unless canceled, and is a separate purchase from MyFitnessPal Premium.

What the Calm and MyFitnessPal Bundle Includes

The subscription unlocks the app’s entire collection: guided meditations from breathwork for newbies to multiweek programs; focused music channels, including nature sounds and gentle lullabies; daily mindfulness prompts; and a library of Sleep Stories narrated by actors, athletes and doctors.

Calm has reported that its more frequent users—those who turn to the app multiple times a week—sleep better, a trend consistent with broader sleep and stress research from organizations like the National Sleep Foundation.

MyFitnessPal Premium takes it even further with advanced nutrition and activity tracking. Paid features also include custom macros, meal plans, a verified food database (with barcode scanner), recipe import, quick-add calories, exercise tracking, and insights that reveal nutrition trends. The company’s approach is based on an extensive body of behavioral science demonstrating that self-monitoring is one of the most effective ways to lose weight.

Why Mindfulness Works Well With Tracking

Stress undermines healthy habits, and mindfulness helps short-circuit that loop. Studies compiled by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health have associated mindfulness-based interventions with less emotional eating and better adherence to diet and exercise regimens. And research published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine has determined that people who diligently log their meals wind up losing more weight than those who hardly track. In other words: When you quiet the mind and measure input, you increase behavior change’s odds of sticking.

Sleep is right in the middle of that equation. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about a third of adults do not get the recommended amount of sleep, which is associated with weight gain, insulin resistance and increased stress reactivity. Calm’s sleep tools may support users in creating routines that help them wind down, and MyFitnessPal can reveal late-night snacking or timing of caffeine that could be sabotaging rest. The two can also form a sort of feedback loop, where Recover Better supports better food choices and better nutrition in turn leads to better recovery.

Eligibility Details and How to Redeem the Bundle Offer

The offer is available to new Calm Premium subscribers in the United States while quantities last, and there are a limited number of redemptions. Once you’ve bought a yearlong Calm subscription, eligible customers will be provided with information about how to redeem their free MyFitnessPal Premium year. The two services have different accounts, so you’ll create or log in to MyFitnessPal to apply the no-cost upgrade.

Important caveats: current Calm members usually aren’t eligible for this promotion, and it generally cannot be used with other discounts unless otherwise noted. Calm will automatically renew at $79.99 unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24 hours before the end of the current period. Included with your Tempo Studio, MyFitnessPal Premium is available free of charge for one year; any future, subsequent billing will be pursuant to MyFitnessPal’s terms. Always check the checkout and offer terms carefully so you don’t have any surprises.

Who Will Get the Most Value From This Combined Plan

While beginners seeking a guided on-ramp to meditation and nutrition tracking are clear winners, the bundle expands beyond:

Runners and lifters can prime focus with Calm on the way to sessions and dial in pre- and post-workout fueling with MyFitnessPal.

On-the-go professionals can use fast breathing exercises to reduce the stress of a meeting, followed by meal logging that makes snacking and ordering takeout from the office more deliberative.

Shift workers and new parents can establish a wind-down routine with Calm and track the caffeine, sugar and late-night calories that sabotage sleep in MyFitnessPal.

For employers and health plans, this sort of pairing reflects a larger theme in digital health: bundling mental well-being with metabolic health as a way to drive engagement. Indeed, programs from major payers and large employers increasingly depend on just these levers — mindfulness, sleep hygiene, nutrition and activity — because they shift outcomes when they’re employed together.

Bottom Line on the Calm and MyFitnessPal Promotion

If you were also considering a meditation app and a nutrition tracker, this is a rare two-for-one that significantly broadens what your subscription can accomplish. Calm: stress, focus and sleep; MyFitnessPal: calories, macros and trends. And based on evidence that mindfulness and self-monitoring feed into each other, the bundle offers genuine utility beyond mere savings — especially for someone in search of sustainable habits, rather than just go-nowhere goals.