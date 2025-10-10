California Sets New Rules For AI, Consumers, And Commercials

California is moving aggressively to police burgeoning technology and run-of-the-mill consumer annoyances. Their approach includes a suite of new bills aimed at frontier artificial intelligence, social platform account cancellations, and the volume of streaming commercials. The package fits into a more extensive state-level strategy: cracking down safety and transparency where federalism flails while causing many of the globe’s most influential tech companies to establish harder guardrails. For national businesses, conformity in California frequently becomes the default standard elsewhere.

The looking-glass is the Transparency in Frontier Artificial Intelligence Act, an inceptive state edict that establishes standards for manufacturers preparing or galvanizing large AI models. The organizations that surpass laid computing levels and conquer $500 million in annual revenue must reveal how they mitigate catastrophic risks, log safety standards, and announce possible harm. Compliance shall be authorized by the California Office of Emergency Services, a significant decision that describes sophisticated AI as a public safety matter rather than a purely corporate one. The bill’s objective in this sense is to forestall the relentless drive to promote quickly and repair problems later. A statute obligating risk gauging, in addition to an episode initiative, brings the industry nearer to NIST’s AI Risk Management Framework or the White House’s AI plan penned by comprehensive research organizations. The legislation featured restraint for informers means the whistleblower initiative protected act signaling that reporting incompetent activity or unconsidered exposures should result in confidence rather than penalty.

Why it matters: California is now home to many of the companies training frontier models, whether they’re enterprise AI vendors or consumer-facing platforms. Requiring disclosures about safety could flush out information about (say) how counterfactuals are used to evaluate a model, how red-teaming is conducted, how safeguards are tuned increasingly carefully as systems grow more powerful and over what procedures will be followed in the event that things need to be shut down — areas where investors and policymakers often demand transparency but see little of concrete substance. It also paves the way for clearer culpability if high-risk models escape without proper containment or monitoring.

Expect pushback on how the “frontier” is defined, what qualifies as adequate testing and how proprietary information about technology is safeguarded. But as with privacy law, once California draws a line, industry tends to line up near it rather than deal with a patchwork of policies.

Cracking Down on Loud Ads With Streaming

Another bill, SB 576, targets an irritant as old as television: Commercials that suddenly start blaring above the volume you’ve set. The state’s regulation expands on the tenets of the federal Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation Act, which historically applied to broadcast and cable, to streaming ads: a rapidly expanding piece of the media economy that has wielded far fewer restrictions.

It’s a sensible change with broad implications. Streaming platforms now control a significant portion of U.S. TV viewership, and connected TV ad spending has skyrocketed, according to estimates from Insider Intelligence and the Interactive Advertising Bureau. But people are still getting volume spikes when going from a quiet scene to a commercial break. By dragging streaming further into the same orbit as broadcast, California is forcing platforms and ad-tech partners to accommodate for increasingly sophisticated loudness measurement and normalization—usually referred to by ATSC’s A/85 recommended practice—across devices and services.

Execution will probably need more integration between publishers, demand-side platforms and creative agencies so that loudness standards can be applied at the ingest stage and enforced on delivery. The F.C.C.’s previous enforcement of broadcast violations demonstrates that technical compliance is possible; the state’s action merely removes a regulatory blind spot for streaming.

Easier Cancellations and Data Erasure on Social Platforms

And California also passed AB 656, a bill that requires social media companies to make it easy for users to cancel an account and delete their data — and do so immediately when the user opts out. This design principle resembles the Federal Trade Commission’s “click to cancel” rule: it should be at least as simple to leave an experience as it was to have started it.

This complements the state’s privacy laws under the California Consumer Privacy Act and its forthcoming expansion, for example, which prohibits “dark patterns,” that is to say features with a misleading effect on users. The California Privacy Protection Agency has already indicated that confusing menus, obscured buttons and egregiously lengthy flows to exercise rights won’t pass muster. AB 656 hones in on social platforms, where account intertwinings and cross-linked services can complicate deletion.

Considered together with the state’s standalone clampdown on data brokers through the Delete Act, and it sends a clear message: residents need to control their data lifecycle from signup until they exit, and companies must respect that decision immediately.

What it means for tech and for consumers

The compliance checklist for AI developers now includes documenting red-team results, incident response plans and how you’ll align strategies — from an emergency-management perspective. Companies that train large models or sell AI products with substantial revenue should be ready for regular filing and potential audits. Also expect appeals to coordinate state requirements with the federal guidance provided by NIST and international models such as the EU’s AI Act in order to maintain cost certainty.

The loudness rule will require media and ad companies to force standardization across the streaming supply chain. That could minimize churn from angry viewers, and put pressure on creative teams to provide dynamic but compliant mixes that aren’t troubleshooting normalization.

The changes are perceptible to consumers: fewer jarring ad breaks, more-rational exits from social platforms when one decides to leave them and clearer benchmarks of how powerful AI systems are being tested before they’re unleashed in daily life. California is betting that transparency and usability aren’t innovation killers — they’re overdue guardrails for markets that matured more quickly than the rules around them did.