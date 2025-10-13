Budget Dual Screen Handheld Aiming At Nintendo DS Emulation

A new dual-screen handheld from ANBERNIC is looking like it’ll be the cheapest way to play classic Nintendo DS games the way they were truly supposed to be played — with two separate screens.

Teased as the RG DS and reportedly running Android, the handheld is aiming for a sub-$100 price point while mimicking a signature feature of the DS’s twin-screen layout — an appealing idea for someone who’d rather not mess with split-screen modes on one big display.

There are some dual-screen handhelds, but the vast majority of those are either niche or expensive. If ANBERNIC nails the price and usability of its design, this could be the first budget-friendly option to finally put authentic DS ergonomics in reach of mainstream retro gamers.

Breaking down the hardware on ANBERNIC’s new dual-screen

Initial images are of a model that seems very much inspired by the Nintendo DSi era, featuring options with glossy red and blue, retro cream finishes, and what looks like a ghost shell from an old clear-buttoned Game Boy handheld.

Unlike the low-end retro gaming staples — of which lot it looks to be a good foot or two ahead — this thing seems to cram in a full, remappable control set with dual analog sticks, an up-to-date D-pad and typical face buttons — useful for emulators provisioned with non-dumb inputs.

Teasers also show the system will have two USB-C ports and a microSD slot for additional storage, plus dual shoulder buttons on each side of the body. That indicates at least simple charging and accessory support, though video output or docking are still unknown. RGB lighting — a “look at me” feature on some recent handhelds — seems unlikely here, which is not necessarily a bad thing to be absent when you’re going for the hit-the-price target.

Leaked info suggests that a second screen is installed to match the native DS resolution of 256×192, making it easier for showing games with precise touch targeting or any display element. Even more than beefiness, panel quality will count: sharp IPS screens with high brightness and wide viewing angles make a difference for titles with text-heavy interfaces and puzzles solved using a stylus.

Android and emulator support expected for RG DS

Repeated community leaks suggest that the RG DS will use Android as opposed to Linux. That’s great for DS purists like me because Android has some mature emulators with well-developed touch-screen and screen layout customization. DraStic tends to be a consensus choice for performance on weaker devices, and melonDS or any number of RetroArch cores appeal more to the accuracy squad and the sort who asks for unnecessarily full upstream support.

The DS’s hardware by itself (two ARM cores running at 67MHz and 33MHz, driving two 256×192 panels) was not impressive by contemporary standards. On similar budget Android handhelds, Retro Game Corps reviewers and creators such as ETA Prime consistently show a full-speed DS emulation experience with overhead to spare when using DraStic. Which would mean that even an entry-level chipset (think your average quad-core ARM A55-class silicon found in sub-$100 devices) should be able to comfortably handle DS titles, especially if the second screen is simply running at a DS-native resolution.

One box to tick is touch on the lower screen. A lot of games — like Brain Age, The World Ends with You and Professor Layton — are based heavily on stylus input. Capacitive will never be as good a faithful imitation — it can’t be without an R- or the proper-spec’d C-complement, anyway — of the DS’s resistive authenticity, but all points of a responsive digitizer and one-fits-all passive pen in place just feel right. Potential buyers may want to make sure the lower panel has touch, and if multi-screen emulator output can be mapped out of the box.

Where it fits in the market for budget dual-screen handhelds

Price is the headline. ANBERNIC RG DS will cost less than $100 (in contrast to other dual-screen attempts on the market — Das). Premium alternatives — like the boutique PC handheld makers’ new dual-screen models — can be several times more expensive. It’s even a few systems removed from ANBERNIC’s own lineup, where it falls between ultra-cheap single-screen retro gear (the RG351P has sat around the $50 range) and premium metal contraptions with more powerful silicon.

You sure can make your phone emulate DS, and clip-on controllers with on-screen overlays will pinch hit. But a real dual-screen handheld minimizes fiddling: no rotating layouts, no screen-squishing picture-in-picture. Games that are built for two discrete displays just work better when what the developer wanted is matched with hardware. It’s the sort of authenticity that counts, especially for a platform with such enormous cultural reach — Nintendo has announced more than 150 million DS systems sold worldwide — and relies so heavily on a library oriented around dual screens and touch.

What to stream and research before you buy a dual-screen handheld

The specs can tell the difference between novelty and a true budget champion. Look for details such as:

Chipset, RAM, and storage

Android version and update policy

Battery capacity

Screen specs: panel type, brightness, and touch on the lower display

Endurance and thermals also matter, as DS sessions can last for hours.

Construction and ergonomics are worth taking a closer look at. Dual screens add a layer of complexity, and the trustworthiness of those buttons, sticks and hinges (or whatever you use) is going to make or break day-to-day enjoyment. Community reviewers and testers — like Retro Game Corps, Taki Udon and the larger retro handheld forums — will have those holes in input latency, touch accuracy and emulator compatibility exposed to them right quick.

Finally, the software will be key. A clean Android skin, sensible per-game screen profiles and legally positive advice on BIOS and ROM usage could lift this from hobbyist curiosity to first-time-friendly recommendation. Emulation is old, legitimate news; you can’t legally download games you don’t own — and such a message should be clear from anywhere decent fans are reading and/or listening.

If ANBERNIC can nail the landing with touch, display quality and a competent Android build for less than a C-note, the RG DS could become the new low bar for budget-friendly, genuine Nintendo DS play. For now it’s a tease — an enticing one that could end up being the most feasible dual-screen portable for most gamers to actually own.