Bose SoundLink Plus Slashed by $90 for Cyber Monday

The Bose SoundLink Plus, one of the most portable Bluetooth speakers in its class, is enjoying a rare $90 markdown for Cyber Monday, dropping it to $179 or thereabouts. That’s about 33% off its usual $269.99 price, and it makes an already great portable speaker a no-brainer for anyone looking to upgrade before holiday parties start happening.

Why This Deal on Bose SoundLink Plus Is Exceptional

Deals on brand-new colorways and current models from Bose are few and far between. The SoundLink Plus has strength, battery life, and surprisingly full sound in a small frame that actually fits into a day bag. If you’ve been holding out for a price well south of $200 for a high-end portable, this is your time.

On paper, the spec sheet sounds compelling. Bose claims the SoundLink Plus will get up to an impressive 20 hours on a single charge, which is enough for a whole day out with battery to spare. It comes with an IP67 specification, which means it’s completely dust-tight and can withstand immersion in 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes under the IEC 60529 standard. In other words, pool splashes, beach sand, and a sudden downpour are not deal-breakers.

Among Bose’s new color options is an attention-grabbing yellow that stands out in a crowded tote or on a picnic blanket. Looks aside, the chassis is constructed to withstand a few knocks—precisely what you want from a speaker that’s going to be visiting parks, patios, and road trips.

Small in Size but Surprisingly Big on Room-Filling Sound

Portability usually comes with trade-offs, but the SoundLink Plus hits a nice balance between bass presence and vocal clarity. It offers punchy low-end for its size but manages to preserve midrange detail so podcasts and acoustic tracks don’t get buried in the thump. That equilibrium is the thing that Bose has long emphasized with its lineup of portables: engaging sound that doesn’t wear out after hours of listening.

Volume is another pleasant surprise. In a standard apartment living room, the SoundLink Plus nicely fills it without apparent distortion at moderate volume. Outside, it’s got enough headroom to act as an anchor for a small picnic or some balcony hangs, and pairing two of these also boosts the width and output when you want to go full stereo.

Ready for Parties and Travel, With Easy Pairing and Power

The speaker enables multi-speaker pairing, which lets you instantly pair two speakers for your house. Mirror the same song in different rooms or set up left/right for amazing stereo separation. The Bose Music app is your shortcut to everything your product has to offer, including adjustable noise cancellation (we’re looking at you, noisy neighbor), music sharing, and party mode.

Battery performance is solid in real-world use, especially at moderate volume. And with a quick charge via USB-C, you can top it up before heading out for the night. Being built to IP67 standards, you can set it near the sink while cooking, take it to the pool, or toss it in a beach bag without worry.

How It Compares With JBL, Ultimate Ears, and Sonos Rivals

In this size and price range, there are obvious competitors such as the JBL Charge series and Ultimate Ears Boom line, both recognized for durable builds and long-lasting battery life.

The SoundLink Plus strikes back with a more neutral, refined tuning and tighter focus on vocal intelligibility (via the app). Sonos fans may want the Roam for Wi-Fi multiroom integration, but you can’t argue with the Bose when strictly on Bluetooth: It wins on stamina and volume per pound.

If you’re in the Bose ecosystem already, the ability to pair multiple SoundLink speakers for larger spaces is a major plus. And even if you’re not, the speaker’s straightforward pairing and stable Bluetooth connection make it a low-friction choice for mixed-device households—underscored by the sustained expansion of compatibility between phones, tablets, and laptops on the part of the Bluetooth SIG.

Who Should Buy the SoundLink Plus During This Cyber Deal

If you want just one speaker, and it needs to be portable, weather-resistant, and sound larger than it appears, the $90-off SoundLink Plus is a good purchase. It’s just as well-suited for impromptu kitchen dance parties, backyard dinners, or weekend getaways—any situation where you want reliable audio without lugging around a larger unit.

With the discount, it’s also an obvious gift pick for anyone outfitting a first apartment or upgrading from a teeny pocket speaker. With sleek, travel-friendly speaker options like 20-hour endurance, IP67 toughness, and multi-speaker pairing combined with that crisp Bose sound signature, the SoundLink Plus manages to hit an elusive trifecta of portable, powerful, and practical—albeit at a price that’s actually hard to ignore.