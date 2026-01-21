Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Get 37% Off

One of the year’s best premium headphone deals just landed: the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are down 37% to $271.74 from the $429 list price, a hefty $157.26 savings at a major online retailer. If you’ve been eyeing Bose’s flagship for travel, office focus, or daily listening, this is a rare chance to grab a top-tier noise-cancelling set at a midrange price.

Why This Rare 37% Discount on Bose Stands Out

Deep cuts on new-generation Bose flagships don’t happen often. Price-tracking services typically show smaller dips clustered around big shopping events, and many high-end models hover near full price for months. A 37% drop places the QuietComfort Ultra near its lowest widely seen pricing, undercutting many rivals that are still selling closer to MSRP.

What Makes QuietComfort Ultra A Top Pick

The headline feature is best-in-class active noise cancellation. Bose pairs an array of microphones with its CustomTune processing to measure your ear canal and adapt the ANC and EQ to your fit. The result is strong suppression of low-frequency rumbles—think aircraft cabins and subway drones—without the pressure or hiss some systems introduce.

Bose’s Immersive Audio adds an expanded soundstage that can remain stable as you move, creating a speaker-like presentation from a closed-back headphone. It’s not a gimmick when used with well-recorded tracks; spatial cues can help separate instruments and vocals in a way that feels more natural than simple reverb-heavy modes.

Comfort is a hallmark. The padded headband, plush ear cushions, and moderate clamp force make these easy to wear for a full workday. Reviewers from outlets like The Verge and Consumer Reports have consistently highlighted Bose’s ergonomics as a strength across generations, and the Ultra continues that trend.

Battery life is rated up to 24 hours per charge (longer with Immersive Audio off), and a quick 15-minute top-up via USB-C provides hours of listening—handy before a commute or flight. Multipoint Bluetooth lets you stay connected to a laptop and phone at once, and the Bose Music app offers adjustable EQ, ANC modes, and personalization.

Real-World Performance and Reviews from Owners

Independent testing from organizations such as RTINGS and feedback from travel reviewers regularly place Bose in the top tier for attenuating engine and office noise. In practice, that means calmer cabins, fewer distractions in open workspaces, and more detail at lower volumes—protecting your hearing over long sessions.

Call quality is another strong point. Beamforming mics help isolate your voice and reduce ambient chatter, and Aware (transparency) mode keeps you situationally aware without removing the headphones. For hybrid workers hopping between video calls and focus time, the Ultra strikes a reliable balance.

How It Stacks Up Against Rivals from Sony and Apple

Sony’s WH-1000XM5 remains a powerhouse with extensive customization and slightly warmer tuning. Apple’s AirPods Max integrate seamlessly with iOS and spatial audio across Apple devices but command a much higher typical price and weigh more. At this 37% discount, Bose undercuts both while matching or surpassing them on ANC effectiveness and long-wear comfort.

Audio purists will appreciate the Ultra’s more neutral baseline with a clean low end that can be EQ’d to taste. The Immersive Audio mode adds width without smearing detail, and you can toggle it off for a traditional stereo presentation when you prefer.

Buying Advice and Caveats Before You Hit Checkout

Codec support includes AAC and aptX Adaptive under Snapdragon Sound on compatible Android phones, which can improve stability and quality. If you’re on iPhone, you’ll be using AAC—still excellent, but not lossless wireless. The Bose Music app is central for updates and fine-tuning, so plan to set it up during the first charge.

Immersive Audio shines with well-produced tracks and certain streaming services, but spatial effects vary by content. If you mostly listen to podcasts or low-bitrate streams, you may prefer the standard mode. Fit is personal as well; while most users find the clamping gentle, those with larger heads may want to try before traveling.

As with any sale, stock and pricing can shift quickly. Confirm the discounted price in your cart and skim return policies in case you need a different fit or color. Given how quickly premium headphone deals sell out, consider acting promptly if the price aligns with your budget.

Bottom Line: A Strong Value for Premium Noise Cancelling

At $271.74, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra checks the boxes that matter: elite noise cancellation, all-day comfort, balanced sound with optional immersion, and strong battery life. With a 37% cut from MSRP, it’s a standout buy for frequent flyers, commuters, and anyone who wants a calmer, clearer listening experience without paying full flagship prices.