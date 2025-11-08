Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Get $100 Price Cut

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are on an uncommon weekend discount, now $329 from their usual $429 list price. That $100 discount equates to an approximately 23% reduction in price on one of the most popular noise-cancelling models at the high-end level.

QuietComfort Ultra sale price and current availability

The sale price isn’t hard-coded to any one colorway, either — and supplies at each retailer will vary. This is among the best prices we’ve seen for the QuietComfort Ultra since its release and undercuts standard promotional pricing, which typically falls closer to $379. If you’ve been sitting on the fence to upgrade from an older QuietComfort or a semi-high-end ANC pair, this is the kind of deal that tends to disappear quickly.

What makes the QuietComfort Ultra stand out

The QuietComfort Ultra elaborates on Bose’s decades-old advantage in active noise cancellation with a contemporary flourish: Bose Immersive Audio, a spatial processing mode that creates a sense of width and depth within music and video. There’s optional head tracking, and you can switch between Quiet Mode (for maximum isolation from the world), Aware Mode (for transparency in noisy environments), and Immersion Mode, which layers spatial effects on top of ANC.

Independent reviews by groups like Rtings and Consumer Reports have frequently rated Bose among the best at noise reduction, especially in the low-frequency heartland of engine and transit roar. In practical terms, that translates to a calmer commute, fewer distractions in open offices and greater clarity with less need for cranking up the volume — helpful if you’re trying to preserve your hearing.

The battery is good for up to 24 hours at a time, with fast top-ups sparing you from range anxiety on travel days. While usage can hit endurance, casual listening is sure to get you through long flights or workdays. And when it comes to call quality, a multi-mic array isolates your voice in windy or busy conditions. Thanks to the on-ear touch controls, you can make adjustments without taking out your phone.

Comfort is still a singular Bose advantage. The Ultra’s cushy ear pads and even pressure dispersion minimize hot spots during those lengthy sessions. For anyone who flies often and works remotely, that combination of soft materials and light clamping force is the difference between taking off your headphones every hour and forgetting they’re even resting on your head.

Audio performance and connectivity details explained

Joining SBC and AAC, the QuietComfort Ultra features support for Snapdragon Sound with aptX Adaptive on compatible Android devices, which enables stability and latency performance improvements when streaming media or gaming. Multipoint connectivity means you can stay connected to your laptop and phone at the same time, while there’s also an option for a wired connection using the included audio cable if zero-latency listening is required (for studio work or watching in-flight entertainment systems, for example).

How it compares with Sony WH-1000XM5 and AirPods Max

When pitted against category leaders such as the Sony WH-1000XM5 and Apple AirPods Max, Bose’s pitch is simple: best-in-class ANC, all-day comfort and spatial processing without needing to be part of a specific ecosystem. Sony tends to win on configurable EQ and battery life, while Apple is better at seamless iOS integration and materials. At $329, though, the QuietComfort Ultra’s value proposition is tougher to overlook — particularly if your main concerns are noise cancellation, comfort and consistent call performance across devices.

Who this Bose QuietComfort Ultra deal is ideal for

For the commuter, frequent flier or cubicle mate, the ANC on the Ultra can seem like an immediate life upgrade. Students seeking a personal library on the bubble, creatives who cut video on the move and even remote workers hopping in and out of video calls will benefit. Audiophiles may opt for finer-grained EQ tools elsewhere, but most listeners will savor Bose’s clean and confident tuning and the optional spatial processing that can be applied to live albums and cinematic scores.

Bottom line: why this limited-time price cut stands out

A $100 cut to $329 puts the Bose QuietComfort Ultra in a compelling sweet spot: best-in-class noise cancelling, cushy comfort, modern spatial features and broad device compatibility at a price that undercuts many of its design rivals. If ANC and comfort top your wish list, this is the time to buy, with this weekend’s discount also available.