Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones First Look

Bose’s new QuietComfort Ultra hits the market with a familiar look as well as a few important tweaks aimed at frequent fliers and hybrid workers. After several days of listening to back-to-back tracks, airline-style white noise tests and office chatter trials, my early takeaway is straightforward: this sequel doubles down on comfort and noise control, while solving two travel pain points which plagued the first generation.

Design and Comfort Remain Best in Class for Long-Haul Use

In terms of the chassis, it’s more or less identical to the old Ultra: softly padded headband, ample ear pads and a clamp that both seals well and pinches only when you’d like it to. The ear pads provide a balanced pressure, which you need when the flight’s been 12 hours long and you’ve still got another 12 to go or when you eke out the last hour of your marathon call. I wore them for hours with glasses and a little pair of hoops, without hotspots — that’s rare in this space. And now there are colorways in midnight violet and driftwood sand that pop — without, you know, screaming when you look at them.

Controls are still simple to use: physical buttons for power and mode and a touchy volume strip. The carry case continues to fold flat with a relatively sturdy feel rather than creaky hinges. Weight hovers at the quarter-kilo mark, and this can aid with keeping your neck from getting fatigued when compared to metal-heavy rivals.

Sound and Spatial Audio Impressions After Early Testing

Out of the box, Bose flavors its tuning to be a fairly neutral but slightly warm affair: tight mid-bass punch, clear vocals and treble that is free from any glare. It’s not the razor-blade-thin studio reference, but it is downright resolving on modern pop and acoustic tracks, with enough detail to distinguish background harmonies from room reverb. The Bose app provides a rudimentary three-band EQ and a few presets — not as granular as the multi-band systems from Sony or Sennheiser, but the default curve is well judged for most kinds of music.

Immersive Audio is back, designed to put a stable “stage” in front of you. Unlike Dolby Atmos mixes locked to a format, this spatial mode works with ordinary stereo files and uses onboard sensors to keep the sound anchored as you move. On live recordings, it can broaden applause and lift vocals; on dense EDM, it makes space for layers to breathe. Purists may disable it for focused listening, but for movies and podcasts it provides a healthy dose of presence without gimmickry.

Real-World Active Noise Cancelling Performance

Bose’s calling card is still ANC, and the new Ultra works like a librarian in a busy terminal: shushing low-end rumbles and moderating midband chatter without that telltale hiss. On simulated cabin noise (a track) and subway platform recordings, engine roar went from a murmur to nearly inaudible; keyboard clatter and HVAC whoosh all but disappeared. Objective benchmarks have time and again found Bose at or near the top of the low-frequency isolation rankings, and this update only cements that spot. The wind handling is also better; I was able to jog across a windy street without the mics “whooping.”

Transparency mode actually sounds natural instead of tinny, and you can hear voices well enough to chat at the coffee counter.

Toggling between full ANC, aware mode and custom profiles takes a second to click in, but never glitched out on me as I tested.

Battery Life and the Big Wired Fixes for Travel

The headline enhancements have as much to do with travel utility. Battery life, too, has increased, with this year’s edition set at a claimed 30 hours, as opposed to the mid-20s we saw in previous models, and placing Bose in the same ballpark as some of its premium rivals when it comes to stamina. In my mixed-use test (ANC switched on, Immersive Audio switched off, moderate volume level), I just surpassed the 26-hour mark before needing to top up; a rapid 15-minute charge returned hours of listening.

Importantly, Bose has added true passive playback as well. Insert an analog cord and the headphones will pass audio even if they’re powered down — great for seatback systems or when you haven’t charged. There’s even USB-C for audio on laptops and more recent phones, which freed this $270 headset from my PC and gave it the same audio performance there (which meant higher floor, lower noise at the same gain) while requiring that I turn on power for USB-C audio to function. These two features eliminate the major points of friction that the aesthetically perfect, though visually troubled, previous generation had for long trips.

Connectivity and Calls in Daily Work and Travel Use

Multipoint pairing — easily connecting to a phone and laptop simultaneously — was rock solid, and media handoffs were snappier than on the last generation. I didn’t run into the stuttering that can affect some Bluetooth stacks when notifications arrive in bulk. Call quality is a low-key strength: Beamforming mics made my voice perfectly audible next to an espresso machine and city bus, and sidetone kept me from shouting. The app is solid, but power users will still miss getting deeper EQ tools and per-app audio presets.

Price Context and Early Verdict for Frequent Travelers

Priced at $449, Bose is taking the flagships head on, undercutting Apple’s AirPods Max and Sony’s WH-1000X series while competing with Bowers & Wilkins’ Px7 S3. The math adds up if your musts include comfort, travel-worthy features and no-drama ANC. If you already have last year’s Ultra, that jump isn’t exactly catalytic based on sound alone, but the addition of a larger battery, USB-C audio and true passive playback make this a much more agreeable travel partner.

First impression: This is a well-considered pair of cans that seems built for airports, open offices and anyone who wants the world turned down without fuss. If you’ve been holding your breath for Bose to correct a few minor niggles that prevented the previous Ultra from being an absolute blockbuster product, then you’ll be pleased.