Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Drop 26% Off

If you’ve been thinking about scooping up some flagship noise-canceling cans, then this is your chance. Newegg has the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones for 26% off, bringing the cost from $449 down to $329. That’s a significant reduction on one of the most in-demand over-ear ANC models and puts a top-tier travel and work partner much more within reach.

Why This 26% Off Is a Standout Deal Right Now

It’s been a while since I’ve seen the list price of good ANC headphones drop much outside of major big-corp tentpole sales, and rarely do they warrant discounts north of 20% in their new-generation flagships. That’s a $70 price drop from the usual $399–$449 range where the QuietComfort Ultra tends to land. If you’re a price hawk, you’ll notice that this is Black Friday–equivalent pricing in the middle of a run-of-the-mill shopping week — excellent news if you want top-notch deals and don’t want to wait months for the next sizable promotion.

Noise-Cancellation Flagship and Spatial Sound

As one of the first companies to offer class-leading active noise-canceling in its headphones, Bose boasts three different listening modes designed for different environments. Quiet Mode offers maximum isolation for flights and bustling offices, Aware Mode pipes in the outside world for situational awareness, and Immersion Mode layers Bose’s head-tracked spatial processing to provide a larger, more enveloping soundstage.

Several of the microphones succeed in making voices sound clear while cutting down on the low-frequency rumble that makes you weary of the constant whoosh of an airplane or subway. Independent lab tests at places like Rtings have often shown Bose’s over-ears to be among the best performers when it comes to trimming away low-frequency rumble — the very frequencies that make aircraft cabins and subway cars so enervating.

Bose’s CustomTune calibration takes a measurement of your ear canal and the fit of the headphones each time you put them on, a subtle algorithmic adjustment for tone and noise cancellation that comes from securing a good seal. A microphone array employs beamforming and noise-reduction algorithms to enhance call clarity, a good thing if you’re taking meetings in coffee shops or on the go. The upshot of that pairing in practice is that you hear more of your playlist and less of the plane, train, or HVAC drone around you.

Battery Life, Comfort, and Connectivity Essentials

According to Bose, these can last up to 24 hours per charge, with a quick-charge feature that offers hours of playback from a brief top-up (a big deal when you realize your battery is low while boarding). We were impressed by the generous padded ear cushions, which are also well-judged in terms of clamping force for longer sessions (essential on marathon flights or an entire workday).

On the wireless front, the QuietComfort Ultra uses Bluetooth 5.3 with solid multipoint pairing that lets you pair to a laptop and phone at the same time. An update means the headphones now support aptX Adaptive on compatible Android devices, as well as SBC and AAC, providing a more stable connection and better quality when your phone supports it and the environment allows. There is a wired option through the provided 2.5mm-to-3.5mm cable for in-flight systems or any serious listening.

How It Compares at This Price Against Rivals

At $329, the QuietComfort Ultra falls squarely on the same sale level that Sony’s WH-1000XM5 likes to bounce around to between $328 and $349. Sony continues to have the edge in granular EQ controls and raw battery-life estimates, while Bose tends to lead in low-frequency noise reduction and conversational call clarity. The AirPods Max from Apple is still a pricier, ecosystem-specific option. Sennheiser’s Momentum 4 often dips down to the $279–$349 range and is a lovely value for battery life and sound, but its ANC lags behind that of Bose at their best (like in punishing environments such as airplane cabins).

If the quietest cabin and least tiring long game is your end game, then Bose is still the safe bet. If you need absolute custom EQ and the lightest build, Sony is tough to argue with. This discount puts Bose’s case over the edge for frequent travelers and hybrid workers who prioritize noise cancellation.

Who This Is For: Buyers Who Benefit Most

Commuters, frequent flyers, people who work in open-plan offices, and the noise-sensitive are likely to be the most immediate beneficiaries of that. The QuietComfort Ultra is also a smart choice for call-heavy days because it has excellent voice pickup and can offer spatial audio to listeners who don’t want to rely on app-by-app support. Behavior will remain the same on iOS, but if you listen mainly on an Android device and have a phone that supports aptX Adaptive, expect an even greater bump in wireless stability and quality.

Before buying, verify that you are purchasing from an authorized seller and check to see what is included in the full box (case, USB-C charging cable, and audio cable). If you’re stepping up from an older QuietComfort model, then there’s a definite leap in the sophistication of the ANC here and, with Immersion Mode on, a broader soundstage.

Bottom Line: Why This Bose Deal Is Worth It

That 26% price reduction makes a premium pair of noise-canceling headphones more of a savvy purchase. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra’s best-in-class ANC, considerate comfort, modern connectivity, and a price that can compete with even the best seasonal deals make it an easy recommendation for anyone who loves peace and great sound on the move.