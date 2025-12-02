Bose QuietComfort Ultra 2nd Gen Is $50 Off

The recently released Bose QuietComfort Ultra 2nd Gen over-ears just received a rare $50 price cut, bringing the flagship cans down to $399 in this limited-time offer. It’s available on all colorways from a big retailer, and represents one of the first noteworthy price drops we’ve seen since the model arrived.

Limited-time $399 deal on Bose QuietComfort Ultra 2nd Gen

That’s $50 off the regular $449 asking price, down to just $399. For a brand that’s famously adamant about maintaining its price point, that’s worth noting—especially when the discount applies to every finish and not just one color. Inventory-based promos like this have a way of suddenly disappearing, so if you’ve had your eye on a high-end noise canceller, this is an attractive window.

Flagship ANC that still excels in real-world use

The previous QuietComfort Ultra became the new benchmark for active noise cancellation, and the 2nd Gen model maintains that tradition. The rankings do shift from year to year (third-party testing recently placed Sony’s WH-1000XM6 just a hair ahead), but Bose’s approach is still stellar at quelling low-frequency rumbles from engines and HVAC systems—the sounds most spaces where people travel or work have difficulty dealing with.

In real-world terms that means quieter cabins, calmer commutes, and sharper phone calls. The tuning leans toward a natural hush over the aggressive vacuum-seal feeling, making marathon sessions comfortable without the ear pressure some folks experience with ultra-strength ANC systems.

Trusted audio quality and stellar battery life

Outside of the hush, the 2nd Gen model’s serene sound includes a clear presentation of mids like vocals and an assured low end free from boominess. One standout for enthusiasts is USB-C lossless audio support, which enables you to bypass Bluetooth compression when you prefer a wired digital connection to compatible devices. It’s a useful bonus for XLR output terrestrial streaming and desktop listening when you don’t want to mess with an analog cable.

Battery longevity is solid, too. The headphones clock in at a little over 27 hours of full-blast listening with noise cancellation turned on, as tested by SoundGuys. That’s more than enough to cover a long-haul flight, a full workday of calls, and then some before you even think about reaching for a charger.

How this $399 price compares to recent lows

The $399 price is within $20 of the all-time low of $379 during big sale periods. In other words, you’d only save slightly more if you bet on a bigger future discount—and since this 2nd Gen model is relatively new and in demand, we may not see another round of drops for a while. In the past, Bose’s headline headphones don’t stick around at discount prices outside of peak shopping periods.

Who this deal is best for and what to consider

If you spend long hours on planes, work in a shared workspace, or simply desire a quieter daily routine, these are an easy recommendation. They’re also a sensible fit for the hybrid worker who goes back and forth between conference calls and listening to music. Shoppers making comparisons should know that the Sony WH-1000XM6 currently leads some lab rankings for overall ANC and smart features, while models like the Sennheiser Momentum series emphasize battery stamina—but Bose is still the balanced pick when it comes to clear-cut excellence in quiet, comfort, and sound.

Bottom line: should you buy Bose’s latest at $399?

That’s a powerful, low-friction deal on a new flagship with best-in-class noise cancellation, USB-C lossless playback, and proven 27+ hour stamina.

At $399, you’re getting premium performance without having to wait for an occasional doorbuster, and you can choose your favorite color while supplies and promo prices are still in effect.