Bose QuietComfort Headphones Fall by $170 at Amazon

Amazon has sliced $170 off the price of the Bose QuietComfort Headphones, bringing the popular noise-canceling headphones down to approximately $179 from a list price of $349. That’s the equivalent of a 49% discount, and one of the steepest dips we’ve seen for this collection so far; that matches the lowest prices tracked by popular price tracking services.

Shoppers in search of best-in-class noise-canceling, ease of use, and a comfortable fit would do well to consider this purchase. The QuietComfort is a notch below Bose’s Ultra model, eschewing spatial audio to focus on the basics: peace and quiet, comfort, and consistently good sound.

Why This Bose QuietComfort Headphones Deal Is So Good

Significant discounts on top-tier ANC headphones tend to hover around the 20%–30% mark. It’s rare to see a current-generation Bose model discounted this heavily outside of major sale events, and stock tends to move quickly when it does pop up. The QuietComfort family, as I say, typically sells in that $249–$299 range during regular promos; this drop to around $179 is unusually aggressive.

Keepa and CamelCamelCamel price trackers have spotted this as the all-time low for the QuietComfort refresh, notably, providing added context to value-conscious shoppers debating across brands or those waiting out seasonal sales.

Key Features That Matter on Bose QuietComfort Headphones

Noise cancellation is still in the marketing spotlight and Bose will keep leading the way. Third-party testing from places like Rtings and Consumer Reports consistently ranks Bose at the top for canceling low-frequency rumble from planes, trains, and HVAC systems—the noises that commuters and frequent travelers are most likely to combat.

Battery life extends up to 24 hours on a charge, though a quick-charge function adds several hours of playback from a short top-up via USB-C. In real-world terms, that’s a long-haul flight plus a few workdays before you even think about the charger.

Comfort is another QuietComfort hallmark. The headset is light, the clamping force is gentle, and the ear cushions are plush: a trio of details frequent fliers and remote workers will notice by hour three.

Sounds are tuned for a warm, easy listen with solid bass presence and clear vocals. The Bose Music app offers adjustable EQ and the ability to set “Quiet” and “Aware” modes, as well as custom profiles for specific environments. It also includes Bluetooth multipoint to stay connected to two devices at once—for example, when you’re taking a call on your phone while streaming from your laptop.

Codec support is broad, with reliable performance on SBC and AAC across platforms. Beamforming microphones do a commendable job of isolating your voice in noisy spaces, ensuring solid call quality on the go. While it won’t replace a standalone conference mic, it’s more than adequate for daily standups and other on-the-go calls.

And at around $179, the QuietComfort undercuts Sony’s WH-1000XM5, which rarely sells for less on a deal, and it frequently falls below the street price of the still-excellent WH-1000XM4.

Apple’s AirPods Max tends to occupy a much loftier plane. In the meantime, budget-friendly value standouts like Anker’s Soundcore Space One are less expensive but can’t touch Bose for that trio of ANC strength, comfort, and brand backing.

The higher-end Bose QuietComfort Ultra adds spatial audio and some more advanced processing but costs far more. If things like spatial effects and head tracking aren’t high on your wish list, the standard QuietComfort has nearly all of what makes Bose’s over-ears great for much less cash.

Who Should Buy Bose QuietComfort Headphones Right Now

Students, commuters, and frequent travelers will be the ones to gain most from it immediately. If you ride the subway and fly on airplanes, that ANC is incredibly effective; 24-hour battery life also means no midweek charging anxiety.

Hybrid workers will appreciate the multipoint connectivity for managing meetings and music, along with the audio cable included so you can listen wired when latency or stability are a concern. If you want a comfortable headset that can be worn all day and just doesn’t get in the way while you have tunnel vision, it gets the job done.

What to Consider Before You Check Out These Headphones

This model doesn’t have spatial audio or head tracking; you’ll find those on the Ultra. It’s not water-resistant, so you’d be better off wearing it at a desk or while traveling than during sweaty workouts. Selection of color can influence price on Amazon, with some finishes discounted more often than not.

Prices and stock are subject to change, and we find that the best way to get a new remnant is not to overthink it. To avoid hassle, ensure you select a seller that’s Amazon or an authorized seller, check terms around returns, and make sure to double-check what’s in the box — a travel case and typical audio cable would be fairly standard, alongside a USB-C charging cable.

Bottom line: If you’ve been holding out for a steep discount on a pair of tried-and-true noise-canceling headphones, this $170 discount on the Bose QuietComfort is the one to go for.