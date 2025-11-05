Bose QuietComfort Drops To $199 Ahead Of Black Friday Sale

A significant Black Friday early discount just dropped on Bose QuietComfort over-ear headphones, down to $199. That’s a $150 discount from the regular $349 list price, or 43 percent off, and it ties for the lowest price that these headphones have ever been according to popular price trackers. The deal is live now with several colorways featured, earning it a spot on the list of this season’s most enticing noise-cancelling deals.

Why This $199 QuietComfort Price Is Noteworthy Today

Compression of price on a premium ANC headphone model usually happens late in the shopping season, but this is a rare case of a marquee pair hitting its floor ahead of schedule.

Historically, the mainstream QuietComfort line from Bose has hovered closer to the $249–$299 range during sales. At $199, it squarely lands in the midrange space and comes with flagship-grade silence — which is exactly why you should care when a sale brings its price down.

Deal watchers observe that this price matches the lowest point ever previously recorded, which occurred last year during peak holiday frenzy. Stock is usually healthiest in the lead-up to the final surge, so it’s more realistic than ever now (versus in the last hours of Black Friday) to actually get the color you want.

How QuietComfort Stacks Up Against Ultra And Competitors

Bose’s range sits the QuietComfort below the QuietComfort Ultra. The Ultra includes Bose Immersive Audio and more sophisticated processing, but you’ll generally pay about $100–$150 extra, even when on sale. If spatial tricks and head-tracked effects just aren’t up your alley, the QuietComfort delivers the essentials — strong noise cancellation, a plush feel and balanced sound — at a far more friendly price for now.

Up against Sony’s WH-1000XM5, which often hovers around the $300 point on sale, both headphones slightly best each other: The Bose does a better job controlling low-frequency rumbles like airplane engines and subway droning, but the Sonys offer more customization while also supporting a wider array of codecs.

Apple’s AirPods Max are still a luxury item that rarely falls below the mid-$400s, so this $199 Bose deal is significantly easier to reach for many people shopping right now.

Features That Still Matter on Bose QuietComfort Headphones

Noise cancellation is still the QuietComfort’s calling card. Several microphones and Bose’s adaptive signal processing also do a great job of cutting steady low-end noise without either the hiss or pressure some folks experience with aggressive ANC. It’s the kind of tuning that can turn a cabin roar into a whisper, and make open-plan offices feel sort of private.

Battery life is estimated at up to 24 hours with ANC activated, which should be plenty for a transoceanic round trip or several workdays between charges. Fast charging is a handy convenience: A little bit of juice provides hours of playback time and can be helpful before a long commute or going to the gym. The carry case is small, and the earcups fold flat for easy stowing in the pocket of a backpack.

Comfort is another quiet advantage. Coming in at just under a quarter-kilogram, the headset is relatively light and the clamp force is neither weak nor loose. For connectivity, you have Bluetooth with multipoint pairing to easily switch between a laptop and phone, app-based EQ to tweak bass or treble, and reliable AAC and SBC codec support. You don’t get Bose’s Immersive Audio or gamer-geared head tracking here, but most listeners won’t be missing them at this price.

Who Should Buy Now At This Early Black Friday Price

Whether you fly, ride the train or work in noisy environments, this is a good value at $199 for this level of ANC and comfort. Those students who need all-day study partners and remote workers who want isolation without the fatigue may just find these the sweet spot. The fact that there are numerous colorways included at the same price is a lovely value proposition, as special finishes can sometimes remain out of discounting for extended periods.

Consider spending more only if you’re driven by spatial audio extra features, and want better-than-SBC backing from full hi-res codecs including LDAC and aptX Adaptive, where step-up models like the QuietComfort Ultra or Sony WH-1000XM5 pull ahead. If those aren’t on your list of must-haves, I would say that nailing the QuietComfort at $199 is a very pragmatic move.

What Data And Reviews Say About QuietComfort Value

PCMag reviewers and other testing labs have been steady with the accolades for the QuietComfort’s class-leading ANC, based on its price range, as well as a fatigue-free fit that they could wear forever. Third-party measurements from sources like RTINGS demonstrate strong isolation below and around the mid-range frequencies, which corresponds with your experiences in airplanes and open offices.

Circana’s market analysts see premium headphones performing a lot of their annual business during the holiday months, and that deep early markdowns often lead to high unit velocity. Translation: Colorways you want to wear are likely to sell out quickly once prices reach acceptable basement levels.

Bottom Line: Why This $199 Deal Is Worth Acting On

The Bose QuietComfort for $199 is a featured early Black Friday deal. You’re getting best-in-the-business active noise cancellation, day-long battery life and long-haul comfort for 43 percent off list. Unless you’re chasing spatial audio or niche codec features, this is the time to buy before stock thins and more fetching colors sell out.