Boox Go 10.3 Gen II Gains Front Light And Android 15

Onyx has refreshed its 10.3-inch e-ink lineup with two new models that address the biggest user request and leapfrog the software. The Boox Go 10.3 (Gen II) family now runs Android 15 across the board, and—at long last—adds a built-in, dual-tone front light on the Lumi variant for comfortable reading and writing in dim rooms.

What’s New in the Boox Go 10.3 (Gen II) Models

The standard Go 10.3 (Gen II) keeps the minimalist, paper-like ethos: a 10.3-inch 300 PPI E Ink display, slim 4.6mm chassis, and a 360g weight that’s easy to carry all day. It remains tuned for natural lighting, which purists often prefer for reduced eye strain and a true paper feel.

The Go 10.3 (Gen II) Lumi, at 4.8mm and 364g, adds a warm–cool adjustable front light without sacrificing the featherweight build. The omission of lighting on the first-generation model was a common complaint; this revision fixes it while keeping the distraction-free experience that makes e-ink tablets such appealing paper replacements.

Both models share core hardware: an octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, dual-band Wi‑Fi, speakers for audiobooks or voice notes, and a 3,700mAh battery that, paired with e-ink’s low refresh power draw, aims for multi-day use. Stylus support is comprehensive with seven pen types, 24 templates, audio note recording, and FreeMark—Onyx’s system-level ink layer that lets you handwrite directly on top of third-party apps.

Android 15 Arrives on Boox Go 10.3 E Ink Tablets

Moving from Android 12 to Android 15 is a meaningful jump for a category that has historically lagged on software. Google’s recent developer previews highlight performance and memory efficiency work, refined large-screen behaviors, and stricter privacy controls—welcome changes on devices that juggle note-taking, reading, and light productivity. The ability to install apps from the Google Play Store remains a key differentiator from closed ecosystems, opening the door to Kindle, Kobo, Pocket, OneNote, Evernote, Notion, and more.

E-ink’s strengths align neatly with Android’s windowing and multitasking refinements. While you should not expect OLED-like animations, better task handling translates to smoother page turns in document-heavy workflows and less stutter when switching between reader and notes apps. For academics and professionals who annotate PDFs all day, those seconds add up.

Front Light Finally Arrives on the Go 10.3 Lumi

Adjustable lighting is table stakes for premium e-ink hardware. Amazon’s Kindle Scribe and Kobo’s Elipsa 2E both include front lights, while reMarkable 2 still does not. By adding a dual-tone system to the Lumi, Onyx narrows a key gap without introducing glare. Because e-ink panels are not backlit, the light is guided across the display surface, preserving contrast and reducing the harshness associated with traditional LCDs.

E Ink Holdings, the display supplier behind most digital paper devices, has claimed Carta 1200 panels improve contrast by roughly 20% and response times by around 30% versus previous generations. Paired with a high-ppi screen and a tunable light, handwritten strokes look crisper and ghosting is less distracting in dark environments.

Real-World Workflows on Boox’s Refreshed 10.3-inch Slate

The appeal here is flexibility: type in Gmail, mark up a 200‑page PDF with a fine pen, record an audio summary alongside meeting minutes, and then switch to a focused reading app—all on the same device. FreeMark’s write-anywhere approach is especially useful for annotating apps that do not natively support ink, such as web-based journal portals or proprietary enterprise viewers.

For students and researchers, the combination of a 10.3-inch canvas and Android app support means you can pull articles from library databases, highlight with pressure-sensitive strokes, and sync notes to cloud services. Knowledge workers can keep Slack and calendar widgets handy while using the e-ink screen’s low-distraction nature to cut notification overload.

Pricing and Availability for the Boox Go 10.3 Gen II

The Go 10.3 (Gen II) is priced at $419.99, while the Go 10.3 (Gen II) Lumi—with the dual-tone front light—comes in at $449.99. Both are on sale through the manufacturer’s store and major retailers, including Amazon.

Where It Fits in the Market Against Key Competitors

Interest in digital paper has been climbing as e-ink devices evolve from simple e-readers into all-day notepads. Unlike single-ecosystem competitors that emphasize their own bookstores, Onyx’s Android-first strategy appeals to power users who want choice. If you value an open app catalog and rely on PDF-heavy workflows, the Gen II update—especially the Lumi’s light—removes key friction without adding bulk.

This refresh does not chase color e-ink or speculative features. Instead, it focuses on the basics: better software, a proper light option, and the same svelte hardware. For most people considering a 10-inch e-ink slate in 2024, that’s exactly the upgrade that matters.