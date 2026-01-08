Bluetti Showcases Four Power Stations at CES 2026

Bluetti chose the CES stage to unleash four new next-level power solutions targeting those on the open road and off it (RV owners, overlanders) as well as homeowners in need of a flexible backup battery option.

It’s a combination of smart charging tech, greener materials, and bigger-capacity stations aimed at shrinking the footprint while boosting output. Here’s what’s new, and how to find the right upgrade for your setup.

Charger 2 Dual-Source Power On the Road Explained

The star of the show is Charger 2, a DC hub that draws from your car’s alternator and rooftop solar simultaneously. Bluetti says charging with both sockets can be rated up to 1,200W, and that is lightning compared to the trickle you get from a cigarette-lighter socket—up to 13x more caffeinated. For travelers, that means being able to set up camp without worrying about rationing your power.

Charger 2 also serves as an insurance policy. It has the feature of emergency jump-start for a dead starter battery and also has a maintenance trickle function for a parked vehicle battery. The concept is the same as best practices from off-grid van builds (use your alternator for solid bulk charging and then solar to top up)—just not with a bunch of separate controllers.

Availability is immediate. Bluetti has a $599 MSRP with a launch-period price of $349, or 43% off.

Elite 100 V2 Bio-Based Edition Debuts at CES

Bluetti’s small 1,024Wh station gets a Bio-Based Edition that replaces the chassis with bio-circular plastics. The manufacturer claims 25% less carbon emitted during production, with the material still offering UL94 V-0 flame retardancy and a potential life span of up to 10 years. It comes in an Earth Deep Blue color scheme with an undercover green leaf badge.

Specs are pretty much the usual Elite 100 V2, around 25 pounds with four AC outlets and two USB-A and two USB-C ports packing up to 140W for high-draw laptops. That mix of capacity and weight makes it a good choice for weekend camping, porting remote work kits around, and home outages that last only a little while. List price is $799, but discounts have begun at major retailers.

Elite 300 Compact 3kWh for RVs and Boondocking

Up a notch is the Elite 300, which caters to rigs that require some serious capacity without having to sacrifice cabin space. Bluetti claims that’s around 3,000Wh packed into a much more compact form factor than most competitors. There’s also a 30A RV plug for hassle-free hookup of your coach, and an ultra-fast 10ms UPS transfer switch takes over instantaneously in case of a grid failure, so no more Wi‑Fi drops just because everyone else’s connected devices blink.

For owners who boondock, or run energy-hungry appliances, that compactness counts. The RV Industry Association has reported an increase in extended vacations and off-the-grid stays, which can mean the difference between a successful and a failed build often comes down to space efficiency. Bluetti’s mission here is to be practical: more power under the bench, fewer inches in the aisle.

Elite 320 Home Backup with Wheel Kit for Portability

The Elite 320 is an all-in-one portable home backup unit with wheels and a 3,200Wh capacity. As in refrigerator plus espresso machine, or freezer versus hair dryer—loads that many sub-2kW stations would be hard-pressed to handle at once. The mobile chassis rolls from room to room for use where power is needed.

Bluetti has not shared pricing and availability details for Elite 300 or Elite 320. We’ll learn more as the units get closer to going from show floor to shipping.

How to Upgrade Your Power Setup for Travel and Home

Match capacity to your mission. 1kWh max (Elite 100 V2) powers lights, laptops, cameras, and a small fridge over a weekend. About 3kWh (Elite 300/320) makes full-size fridges, induction cooktops, and longer local outages possible. If you cycle deep manually or run tools regularly, a plan would be best—battery life lasts longer when you avoid continuous near-empty draining.

Integrate charging intelligently. Charger 2's alternator-plus-solar approach can replenish a big station in one drive day, though if charging from your vehicle's alternator, ensure that it is sufficiently rated for the accessory power draw, and observe manufacturer limits on charge current. The National Renewable Energy Laboratory recommends that you use the right wire gauge, keep your cable runs short, and fuse properly when working with high-current DC systems; if you're not sure, professional installation makes sense.

Scale your solar to fit your routes. For most, around 400–800W of rooftop solar is the sweet spot for making good recovery in daylight while parked. Today's panels typically reach module efficiencies in the low-20% range, NREL notes, but actual output varies based on tilt, shading, and ambient temperatures. Keep connectors weatherproof and strain-relieved.

Plan for home integration. The simplest backup for the Elite 320 is to directly connect essential loads. When it comes to wiring a circuit in the event of power loss and off-grid situations, be sure you have a transfer switch installed by a qualified electrician that conforms with local code so that you do not backfeed any energy. The 10ms UPS mode is recommended for network devices and desktops that you'd like to power through a few cycles of sag.

Consider sustainability and serviceability. Bluetti has relied on LiFePO4 chemistry heavily throughout its range for cycle life and thermal stability, and the Bio-Based Edition underscores a move to reduce manufacturing emissions. Ensure firmware remains up to date through the companion app, monitor cycle counts, and maintain moderate temperatures to prolong lifespan.

Pricing and Early Takeaways from Bluetti’s CES Lineup

Charger 2 is out now at $599 MSRP, with a launch special of $349. The Elite 100 V2 Bio-Based Edition carries an MSRP of $799, and promotional pricing can already be found. Elite 300 and Elite 320 are going to follow too—specifications of those models to be announced. The sleeper hit here for RVs and the off-grid crowd: the dual-source charging hub; the pragmatic halfway feature for homes in need of backup but open to occasional more portable use: the wheeled 3.2kWh unit—perhaps a build-it-your-own model before they go full panel-mounted storage.