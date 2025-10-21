Bluetti Apex 300 portable power station on sale

If you’ve been waiting for a deep-pocketed home backup solution without the expense of whole-home generator money, then Bluetti’s Apex 300 is having a moment.

It’s now on sale for $1,599, down from the usual price of $2,399—a 33% savings that slices $800 off its sticker—one of the best public prices we’ve seen for this model.

The big takeaway: a significant discount on backup power

Portable power stations rarely take deep discounts outside of big shopping holidays. One‑third off a high‑capacity model is significant, especially as other similar‑class systems often come close to $2,000 with add‑ons. This is the kind of price that could send on‑the‑fence storm buyers this hurricane season nudging their backup plans past “considering it” into “do it now.”

Big capacity today, room to grow with expansion

The Apex 300’s chief selling point is a 2,764 Wh battery capacity that makes it large enough to handle home essentials and light-duty off‑grid work. What makes this one stand out is its expandability: with the right Bluetti expansion batteries, you can upsize this system considerably—to a claimed 58,000 Wh. That upper range edges beyond a weekend solution to multi‑day or weekend‑long resilience (suiting larger households or remote sites where generator noise and fuel logistics are an issue).

Portable products in this category often draw from sturdy lithium iron phosphate cells (LiFePO4), appreciated for their long cycle life and stability against heat. Specifications vary by model, but many LiFePO4 packs are rated for several thousand charge cycles before they degrade to 80% of original capacity—a significant consideration if you intend to cycle the unit regularly for work or van life rather than reserving it solely for outages.

Real‑world runtime examples for common home devices

Bluetti’s own guidelines suggest the Apex 300 can keep a standard refrigerator cold for about a day and sustain operation of a Wi‑Fi router for hundreds of hours. Real‑world performance depends on appliance consumption and duty cycles. A new Energy Star fridge might average 50–100 W over a day, so a 2,764 Wh pack could keep this going for much of the day, especially if the door remains shut. A 10 W router could (in theory) run over 250 hours on a full charge before inverter losses start to kick in.

If you’re seeking a quick sanity check, divide 2,764 Wh by the wattage of the device in question. A 60‑watt CPAP could get you around 40 hours; a small, cycling sump pump has similar prospects. Power companies need to maintain safely separated grids with enough power so they can cycle under failure without overloading the remaining grid. And although most customers face single‑digit average outage hours a year, extreme weather can add to downtime—making even just a few quiet kilowatt‑hours of on‑demand power incredibly valuable.

120V Or 240V With A Simple Flip Of The Switch

One impressive feature is its ability to switch between 120 V or 240 V output using a single switch. That versatility enables running split‑phase appliances that many smaller portables can’t even approach, like some well pumps or workshop equipment, and it expands compatibility with transfer switches.

It also enables trickle charging for electric vehicles in a pinch. While a Level 1 charger pulls about 1.4 kW and is back‑of‑the‑envelope type charging, having the capability matters in an emergency—enough to add a few miles overnight so you can limp to a public charger once the grid comes back.

How it compares in the market against competitors

Other big‑gun competitors such as EcoFlow’s Delta Pro (3.6 kWh) and Jackery’s Explorer 2000‑series expandable systems tend to be more expensive when configured similarly, especially once you add extra batteries or 240 V AC options. And at around $1,599, the Apex 300 represents a lot of watts per dollar—particularly for consumers with an eye toward expandability and 240 V independence short of whole‑home inverters.

When assessing power stations, consumer testing groups usually discuss four factors: capacity, inverter output quality, cycle life, and recharge speed. The large usable capacity of the Apex 300 and its split‑phase nature tick two of those boxes firmly. If you’ll charge mostly from wall power or solar, consider your panel array or circuit limits to set expectations on refill times.

Smart uses at home and on the road, before and during outages

Think beyond emergencies. Contractors can run power tools on a job site without generator fumes. Electric trimmers can be used far from a power outlet. Van‑lifers can cook, work, and sleep—quietly. And when the storms come, you’re prepared: keep the fridge cold, your modem online, keep charging your phones and health devices, and, if necessary, work in heavier loads as you need to.

Agencies and organizations that prepare for the worst always recommend having some sort of backup power for critical needs, and this class of system fills that bill while also remaining mobile. But if you expect longer outages, or want the option to run larger loads (or have more freedom running other appliances), make a plan that can grow with tomorrow’s needs by using modular expansion so today’s purchase can get larger as the years go by.

Bottom Line On The Bluetti Apex 300 Sale

An $800 discount on a high‑capacity, 120/240 V‑capable power station is a rare—and timely—deal. If you were holding out to anchor your home backup kit or level up a camping setup, the Bluetti Apex 300 at $1,599 is a peace‑of‑mind purchase that can grow as your needs change.