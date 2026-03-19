Bluesky Raises $100M Series B After CEO Transition

Bluesky has disclosed a previously closed $100 million Series B, revealing fresh financial firepower just days after a leadership reshuffle that moved founding CEO Jay Graber into a chief innovation officer role. The raise, led by Bain Capital Crypto with participation from Alumni Ventures, True Ventures, Anthos Capital, Bloomberg Beta, and Knight Foundation, positions the decentralized social network to scale its protocol, expand moderation tooling, and push toward a clearer commercial roadmap.

Funding Round Details and Participating Investors

The Series B adds to Bluesky’s $15 million Series A, led by Blockchain Capital, and an earlier $8 million seed from Neo and other angels. The company did not share a valuation, but the size and syndicate indicate growing confidence in its decentralized architecture and user momentum. Executives say the capital has already been put to work hiring across engineering, trust and safety, and developer relations, as well as expanding infrastructure to support higher throughput on the network.

Notably, the lead investor comes from the crypto sector even though Bluesky does not run on a blockchain and has not integrated cryptocurrencies. For backers steeped in web-native ownership and portability, Bluesky’s open protocol thesis is familiar: give users control of identity and data, let third-party developers build interoperable apps, and compete on experience rather than lock-in.

Leadership Shift and Evolving Strategic Focus Areas

Graber’s move into an innovation-focused role underscores a two-track strategy: keep the protocol advancing while bringing in an operator oriented around revenue, partnerships, and enterprise-facing services. In past interviews with Wired, Graber has framed Bluesky’s mission as evolving the centralized social web into an open, distributed model—an approach that informed the AT Protocol’s design and continues to guide product priorities.

The transition also signals that Bluesky is preparing for the harder part of decentralization: making it an everyday consumer proposition. That requires clear onboarding, robust moderation primitives that can work across federated services, and a business model that sustains both the core organization and independent developers who build on the stack.

Growth Metrics and Accelerating Ecosystem Momentum

Since its last raise, Bluesky’s user base has climbed from roughly 13 million to more than 43 million globally, a jump that reflects pent-up demand for a mainstream-ready decentralized social experience. The underlying network—often referred to as the Atmosphere—now holds around 20 billion public records, including posts, likes, and replies, pointing to sustained engagement as new clients, feeds, and services come online.

Developer interest is strong: Bluesky reports over 400,000 software development kit downloads each month and says people use more than a thousand AT Protocol apps weekly. The catalog spans lightweight experiments and full-fledged products—video app Skylight, image-forward alternative Flashes, and Flipboard’s open social app Surf among the notables—while communities like Blacksky showcase how specialized spaces can flourish atop a shared protocol without fragmenting social graphs.

Technically, the AT Protocol emphasizes portable identity, composable feeds, and interoperable moderation layers. That combination allows users to move accounts between services, lets developers plug in custom ranking or discovery engines, and enables labeling or filtering that can travel across apps—all critical for decentralization at consumer scale.

What the New Funding Enables for Bluesky Next

Near term, expect spending on reliability and safety: faster federation, better spam and abuse mitigation, and more granular controls that help users and communities shape their own experiences. For developers, Bluesky is investing in documentation, tooling, and APIs to reduce the friction of launching and monetizing new clients or services that ride on AT Protocol.

On the product side, the company is likely to prioritize features that make the decentralized model feel as seamless as a centralized app—smarter onboarding, richer media, creator-friendly discovery, and algorithms users can pick or modify. Those choices will determine whether growth translates into durable daily use rather than episodic spikes.

Competitive Landscape and Key Risks Facing Bluesky

Bluesky’s stance sits between ActivityPub ecosystems—home to Mastodon and increasingly tapped by large platforms—and crypto-adjacent networks like Farcaster. Its differentiation is a protocol purpose-built for social, shipped with consumer-grade clients, and backed by an active third-party app market. The risk: aligning a broad set of stakeholders on policy, moderation, and monetization while avoiding fragmentation that can confuse average users.

Another sensitivity is investor signaling. Crypto-oriented capital can spark concern among users wary of tokens or speculative pivots. Bluesky has emphasized protocol utility over financialization to date, and continued clarity on that front—paired with transparent governance and safety investments—will be essential to maintaining trust.

What to Watch Next as Bluesky Executes on Funding

The key milestones ahead are straightforward: appoint a commercially focused CEO, convert developer enthusiasm into enduring consumer features, and articulate a revenue mix that could include paid hosting, moderation and labeling services, enterprise APIs, analytics, or premium client functionality. If Bluesky can turn its protocol strengths and community goodwill into a reliable business without compromising openness, the $100 million will look less like a bet and more like a blueprint.