Bluesky Dark Mode Available On Mobile And Web

Bluesky’s dark mode is live across its mobile apps and web client, giving you a quick way to cut glare, reduce visual fatigue, and make late-night scrolling less punishing. The toggle is tucked neatly into Settings, and you can fine-tune it in seconds.

Beyond a simple on/off, Bluesky lets you choose between Dim and Dark, or follow your device’s system setting so the app switches automatically with your phone’s schedule. Here’s how to turn it on everywhere you use Bluesky.

How to Enable Bluesky Dark Mode on iOS and Android

Open the Bluesky app and sign in if needed. From the main feed, tap the ≡ menu in the top-left corner to open the navigation panel.

Tap Settings, then choose Appearance. You’ll see four options: Light, Dim, Dark, and System.

Select Dark to immediately switch the interface to a deep, low-light palette. If you prefer a softer look, pick Dim for a gentler gray background that preserves contrast without going full black.

If you want Bluesky to mirror your phone’s schedule (like switching after sunset), choose System. On iPhone, you can set that schedule in Display & Brightness under Appearance. On Android, look for the Dark Theme setting in Display to schedule by time or sunset/sunrise.

How to Enable Bluesky Dark Mode on the Web and Desktop

Open Bluesky in your browser and look to the left-hand sidebar. Click Settings, then Appearance.

Choose Dark for the deepest theme or Dim for a softer, charcoal look. If you select System, Bluesky will follow your computer’s appearance setting from macOS, Windows, or Linux.

Your choice takes effect instantly and typically persists between sessions when you’re signed in, so you won’t need to reapply it every time.

Dim or Dark: Which Theme Option Should You Use?

Pick Dim if you want a balanced, low-contrast interface that’s comfortable in mixed lighting and preserves the separation between panels and cards. It’s a good default if you glance at Bluesky throughout the day.

Choose Dark if you mostly browse in pitch-black rooms or use devices with OLED screens. Deep blacks not only feel easier on the eyes in darkness, they can also reduce display power draw on OLED panels by turning pixels off for black areas.

Why Dark Mode Matters for Comfort and Battery Life

Google’s Android team has reported that, at high brightness on OLED displays, dark interfaces can cut screen power use dramatically; one example showed the YouTube app consuming up to 60% less display power with a dark theme at maximum brightness. That can translate into longer battery life during heavy scrolling sessions.

Comfort counts too. The American Academy of Ophthalmology notes that minimizing overall brightness and reducing glare helps ease digital eye strain. Sleep researchers at Harvard Medical School also advise dimming bright screens in the evening to avoid disrupting your circadian rhythm. Dark mode isn’t a cure-all, but matched with lower brightness and a night schedule, it can make late-night reading gentler.

Troubleshooting Bluesky Dark Mode and Helpful Pro Tips

If you don’t see Appearance in Settings, update the Bluesky app, then force-quit and relaunch. On desktop, refresh the page or try a private window to bypass an aggressive cache.

Selecting System but not seeing changes usually means your device’s global dark theme isn’t enabled or scheduled. Turn on the system dark theme first, then return to Bluesky.

Battery savings vary. OLED phones benefit most from the Dark option’s true blacks, while LCD screens may see little or no power difference. If readability is your priority, Dim can be easier to parse than full black for long threads.

To switch back, revisit Settings and choose Light, or keep System enabled so Bluesky adapts automatically as your device transitions between day and night.