Blue Origin Schedules Second New Glenn Launch After Solar Storm

Blue Origin is ready for a relaunch attempt of its New Glenn heavy-lift rocket after scrubbing an initial launch last week over potent solar activity that raised radiation risk to the mission’s prime passenger, NASA’s ESCAPADE Mars mission. The vehicle and ground systems, the company says, are prepared at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, with teams monitoring space weather to ensure a safe window.

Solar Storm Leads to Conservative Safety Call

The scrub was triggered by strong geomagnetic disturbances that can hit spacecraft and avionics with more radiation than normal. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center reported that solar wind and energetic particles had been elevated earlier this week, conditions that can make electronics more susceptible to single-event upsets and disrupt communications at critical times during flight. On a mission headed to deep space, the margin gets slimmer, and Blue Origin chose caution.

Standing down for space weather is rare, though not unprecedented. Operators generally consider radiation dose rates, the timing of Earth’s radiation belt crossings, and expected solar particle flux. With a new rocket carrying a NASA science payload, the calculus leans conservative.

ESCAPADE And Why You Should Care About Space Weather

ESCAPADE — which stands for Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers — is made up of twin small spacecraft that would investigate how solar wind removes the Martian atmosphere. Paradoxically, the science of the mission is based on that very solar behavior that postponed its ride. NASA’s heliophysics community has long recognized that high-energy particles can induce latch-up events and bit flips in spacecraft memory, especially during launch and early operations as shielding is relatively thin and systems are transitioning between modes.

A day or two late is no big deal when the injection sequence is slugged to allow for flex in the phasing of a transfer to Mars. What it does alter is risk exposure for ascent and orbit-raising. NASA mission assurance teams will generally recommend the avoidance of peak storm seasons if possible, particularly when dealing with interplanetary payloads that may never be serviced again.

What the Second New Glenn Flight Will Test

New Glenn’s maiden flight validated key aspects of Blue Origin’s vehicle architecture; the second is its first with a revenue-generating, high-value payload on board.

The rocket is about 98 meters tall, with a 7-meter-diameter fairing, and it’s powered by seven methane-burning BE-4 engines on the first stage as well as a vacuum-optimized BE-3U for its upper stage. On paper, it has a payload capacity of about 45 metric tons to low Earth orbit, the same heavy-lift class that national security and deep space customers are increasingly demanding.

Top goals include upper-stage performance at the proper energy level for ESCAPADE’s interplanetary trajectory and continued validation of loads, acoustics, and thermal environments inside that cavernous fairing. Blue Origin is also in the process of developing first-stage, reusable operations on its New Shepard suborbital rocket, but has not disclosed if a recovery will be attempted with this flight.

Range And Weather Hurdles On Florida’s Coast

Solar storms were not the only obstacle in the approach. Blue Origin had previously waved off because of thick clouds, range instrumentation trouble, and a boat that strayed into the hazard area — an ongoing headache on Florida’s heavily trafficked shipping lanes. Notices are posted and the exclusion zones are patrolled by Space Launch Delta 45 of the Air Force and the Coast Guard, but last-minute intrusions can still result in scrubs, as has happened with other high-profile launches in recent years.

The 45th Weather Squadron will track cloud rules, upper-level winds, and electrified anvil concerns, while Blue Origin’s control will also include space weather on the checklist. Collectively, it is a reminder that launch campaigns are orchestras of constraints — meteorological, maritime, and technical — and in this case solar.

Commercial Stakes And Competitive Context

The effort is a critical milestone in Blue Origin’s drive to establish itself as one of the heavy-lift service providers of choice, alongside incumbents like SpaceX and the newly operational Vulcan Centaur. Ensuring on-time performance, the safety of the payload, and repeatable success is what wins civil, defense, and commercial customers’ long-term manifest share.

There’s another subplot involving supply chain: New Glenn and Vulcan are both powered by BE-4 engines, and a successful flight for each contributes to greater confidence in a propulsion ecosystem on which multiple launchers now rely.

For NASA, helping get ESCAPADE on its way will contribute to a wave of relatively inexpensive planetary missions that rely on small spacecraft and are expected to enable high-value science.

If conditions ever line up, Blue Origin’s second New Glenn out-and-backer could be the one that takes the program from promising to proven — and sends a pair of Mars-bound explorers on their way under clearer space weather skies.