Blink Video Doorbell drops to half price in current sale

The most significant savings are rolling in for smart home and home office tech, and leading the pack is a 50% price cut on the Blink Video Doorbell. And for the rest of the haul, HyperX’s reliable Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset is now 30 percent off while Brother’s MFC-J1205W all-in-one printer is down $50. If you’ve been meaning to secure your porch, stretch out playtime or simplify household printing needs, consider this a timely bundle of deals.

The Blink Video Doorbell hits all the marks for easy setup and solid essentials: 1080p video, motion alerts, two-way chat with visitors, and night vision — but does so without breaking the bank or requiring any wires, with a small body that runs on batteries. You have the option to wire it into an existing chime or you can run it wire-free, and in either case the app walkthrough is simple. Blink boasts a two-year lifespan on a pair of AA lithium cells, which is one of the most robust longevity claims in this class.

Storage flexibility is thus the chief selling point. When paired with the Blink Sync Module 2 and a USB drive, you can record locally without a monthly fee; if you’d prefer remote clip access and one-click sharing, choose the company’s cloud plan. Consumer Reports has long warned that subscription costs can turn a “cheap” smart home purchase into an ongoing expense, so it would be wise to decide in advance whether you want local control or cloud convenience.

It makes sense timing-wise: consumer interest in doorbells just keeps growing, and about one in five US internet households now own a video doorbell, according to Parks Associates. And there’s a practical driver — package theft. Security.org’s rolling surveys reach tens of millions of Americans a year, with the average loss between $50 and $100. For many families, a simple, reliable camera at the door is all but guaranteed to be a return on investment as an affordable deterrent and method of confirming when packages are dropped off.

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless sees a big price cut today

Those game enthusiasts who can’t stand all the charging in between sessions might want to know this deal is important.

The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless is rated to last up to 300 hours on a charge, which is weeks of regular use. It also connects over low-latency 2.4GHz wireless instead of Bluetooth, which is more ideal for competitive play. DTS Headphone:X spatial audio injects a sense of depth with corners, walls, and ceilings to pinpoint where sounds are coming from, and the dual-chamber driver construction helps separate bass from mids, so game dialogue remains clear.

Comfort is built in out of the box: memory foam and an adjustable steel frame, plus a detachable noise-canceling mic keeping callouts clear. They’re mainly PC-compatible (though console support may be model- or feature-dependent, so check your platform before checking out). But for battery life alone, this discount turns an already trusty headset into a no-brainer recommendation for long-session players and remote workers alike.

Brother’s MFC-J1205W all-in-one printer gets a price cut

The Brother MFC-J1205W INKvestment model is a small all-in-one for families and home offices that print light but consistent volumes. It handles printing, scanning, and copying, supports crisp text, and doesn’t complain about wireless printing from phones or laptops. Brother’s INKvestment cartridges provide high-capacity ink, filling internal reservoirs so cost per page is low — a rare boast where schoolwork, forms, and the occasional photo are concerned.

Print speed aims at the basics, not bulk tasks. It’s a reasonable fit for most households that are printing fewer than a couple hundred pages per month. Independent testing labs (such as Keypoint Intelligence) tend to agree that home users do nowhere near as much ‘printing’ as your typical small business, so it’s ease of use and how little it costs to run that really matter. Now that it’s on sale, the deal is even better.

How to make the most of these timely tech deals

Agree on what is in the box when it comes to the Blink doorbell. Some listings come with the Sync Module 2 for local storage, others are selling it separately. If you’re interested in avoiding a monthly fee, the module plus a USB drive is the way to go. Check your current chime wiring as well if you want an audible ring inside.

What to consider for your HyperX headset

Remember your platform and space at work or on your desk when selecting a HyperX headset. A front USB port on the dongle helps with placement, and you can keep your firmware updated with no more than a couple of clicks by accessing the HyperX app for the latest audio tuning and battery optimization.

Don’t just think sticker price with this Brother printer. Factor in page yields, cartridge costs, and whether you need niceties like an automatic document feeder or auto-duplex printing. Plenty of budget models skip those to keep costs down. If you frequently scan multipage documents, stepping up a tier is worth it; if the bulk of your output consists mostly of homework and shipping labels, this discounted model hits the bull’s-eye.

Bottom line: With a half-price smart doorbell, a long-haul wireless headset, and a thrifty home printer all on sale, the lineup hits three common household pain points — security, battery anxiety, and printing costs — without the usual premium.