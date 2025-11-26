Black Friday TV Deals Up to 50% Off LG, Samsung, Sony Updated

Black Friday has brought some of the most aggressive TV discounts we’ve seen all year, with dozens of doorbusters on offer from Hisense, LG, Samsung and Sony. Shoppers are reporting sales of up to 50 percent off on some models, and the very best sets from top lines are hundreds below their usual street prices. If you’ve been waiting to make a living room upgrade, this is traditionally the time when panel tech, gaming features and smart platforms align with the deepest pricing windows during 2020’s longest-running retail-tracking knockdowns for flat-screen deals on new models, according to analysts of consumer electronics.

Where TVs Are Getting the Cheapest Prices This Black Friday

Historical holiday data from Adobe Analytics and Circana indicates that TVs typically sit atop the stack when it comes to discounted electronics, with the steepest cuts attached to midrange LCD and Mini-LED sets, and significant double-digit drops on OLED.

Budget 55- and 65-inch models tend to reach their annual floor, while top-shelf 77- to 85-inch screens see rare price breaks that offer a good 20–30% off typical pricing.

Look for the most aggressive promos on last season’s flagships (in many cases still strong performers), retailer exclusives and bundles that tack on extended returns or gift cards.

A price-matching policy may add coins to the savings pile, though availability of those most desired SKUs among weekend traffic surges tends to disappear quicker.

LG TV deals: what to expect on OLED and QNED models

LG’s OLED lineup is the showpiece. C-series and B-series models are fixtures on any given Black Friday, since they combine true-black contrast with 120Hz gaming support, HDMI 2.1 and great motion handling. Unaffiliated lab testers consistently point to these sets for accurate color and nearly instant response times at the pixel level, recommending them to fans of movies and games alike. Expect to see big discounts on 55- and 65-inch sizes, and especially sharper pricing on 77-inch panels versus other months.

At the LCD end of the spectrum, LG’s QNED Mini-LED sets traditionally undercut rival premium LCDs and deliver strong brightness for daytime viewing. If your room is bright or sports are heavy on your watchlist, the QNED’s cheaper price might be worth considering over the OLED.

Samsung Deals: Brightness and design wins

Samsung’s Neo QLEDs (the line that includes the QN90 and kin) are celebrated for punchy HDR and high peak brightness, which is great if you’re willingly thrusting a TV into a glare-heavy space. Black Friday price cuts often render these sets pricing-equivalent with the midrange brethren, and deliver top local dimming, strong gaming modes and pure industrial design. For those who prioritize style, The Frame experiences consistent holiday promotions; its matte display and swappable bezels render it a living room showpiece when you’re not streaming.

If you’re looking for the biggest screen at the best price, big-screen deals between 75 and 85 inches are often store ad staples. Look out for added value in the form of free installation promos or extended returns on these large sets.

Sony TV deals for purists and PlayStation 5 owners

Processing and motion handling come with Sony’s Bravia lineup. Reviewers are also constantly impressed by the brand’s upscaling and tone mapping, both designed to make lower-bitrate streams look cleaner on large screens. OLED models achieve reference-level blacks, while Mini-LED Bravia sets provide fine blooming control and strong HDR pop.

Similarly, for PS5 users, there are a couple of useful perks in Sony’s Auto HDR Tone Mapping and picture modes that provide genre specificity. Black Friday reductions on the 65- and 75-inch sizes frequently nudge these models from aspirational to attainable, but Sony’s signature image quality remains.

Hisense TV deals: the value standouts to watch

Hisense has risen to become the player to beat, particularly with U8 and U7 series models. Mini-LED backlighting, high native brightness and full-fat gaming features (120Hz or higher refresh, VRR, low input lag) make regular appearances at prices that undercut the competition. Recent Hisense sets have earned kudos from review labs and calibration professionals for delivering surprising HDR pop and wide color at mid-tier pricing.

If you’re buying at a notch below flagship money and still want the feeling of luxury picture quality, Hisense’s ULED lineup is generally where we see some of the most ridiculous Black Friday price-to-performance ratios.

Specs that matter as much as the marketing claims

Crank the type of panel and dimming technology much higher: OLED for perfect blacks and cinematic contrast; Mini-LED LCD for peak 8K brightness and the best HDR in any kitchen. Look for at least two HDMI 2.1 ports if you have a PS5 or Xbox Series X; 120Hz (or higher rate) with VRR and ALLM means your play will be smooth with no tearing. For movies and TV shows, try to find units that offer Dolby Vision or HDR10+ support along with a battle-tested upscaler (there are major differences between brands here, and expert assessments from outfits like RTINGS and Consumer Reports can help to sort fact from fiction).

On the smart side, there’s webOS (LG), Tizen (Samsung) and Google TV (Sony and Hisense), all of which have the big apps. If you use a streaming stick or console, the OS on the TV is less of a concern — concentrate on picture and port layout instead. And audio, don’t forget audio: A soundbar or AVR (audio-video receiver) will trump a built-in speaker even with Dolby Atmos support.

How to get the best price on Black Friday TVs

Use price history tools from popular trackers to confirm you’re getting an actual discount, and don’t be afraid to have retailer apps on hand for price matching while in-store. A lot of sellers give extra time for returns when orders are made around the holidays — so lean into that with an eye to assess blooming, banding or reflections in your actual room. When a hot model goes out of stock, similar great models from the same line or prior-year flagships typically become available with like specs — and remain on sale until there’s no more time to shop.

The caveats: As with all sale prices, stock is limited and they can disappear. The upshot: if you’re yearning for cinematic OLED, this is when LG’s and Sony’s trims become affordable. If you require brightness for your sunny family room, then Samsung’s Neo QLED line and Hisense’s ULED Mini-LED line are where you’ll get the most “wow per dollar.” Up to 50% off on select models — it’s the rare convergence of screen size, picture quality and price.