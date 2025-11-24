Black Friday Travel Deal Savings Are Here

Problem is: There are no sites covering them like a blanket and the sales themselves have few obvious Black Friday accoutrements (doorbusters, e-commerce code words), though some feature that high-pressure discount lifecycle familiar to anyone who’s watched an airline fare change over decades.

Airlines, hotels and large purveyors of tours have quietly introduced some of the most aggressive travel sales in years, with discounts on packages that stack like Popsicle sticks and go all the way to absurd (hello, zero-dollar fares), elite-status-friendly benefits or bonus miles that actually move the needle — but you need to know where to look. Whether you’re after a 2026 beach trip, a short winter escape or a family theme-park blowout, the best deals are live — and many reward booking directly through apps or loyalty programs.

For years, travel analysts at Hopper and the Airlines Reporting Corp said that Cyber Week is home to some of the biggest promo sweeps of the year, particularly on bundled flight-and-hotel deals. As we just reported this evening, we recently passed through a security screening at the airport where more than 3 million travelers were processed in a single day, according to TSA; booking early with flexible change policies offers the best opportunity for securing the lowest total trip cost.

The Best Package Deals To Book Right Now

JetBlue Vacations is featuring up to $450 off select flight-and-hotel packages. Here, the appeal goes beyond the headline number: low deposits from $99 per person, a free first change and a price-match promise on qualifying packages. For a five-night, two-guest Caribbean stay, that discount is effectively enough to cover roundtrip airport transfers plus an excursion or tour.

Club Med’s all-inclusive blitz is as high as 50 percent off at marquee resorts like Cancún, Punta Cana and more, with up to $500 instant savings per person per week. Given that the cost already includes meals, drinks and many activities, in some cases that upfront discount dwarfs a more à la carte hotel-and-dining plan.

Priceline is promoting bundles with promo code deals for up to $650 off, as well as rotating offers of 60% off packages, up to 30% off standalone hotels and cruise credits of up to $2,000. For travelers OK with opaque rates or flexible brands, these stackables can beat booking direct — just check cancellation rules before you commit.

Real Value in Hotel and Resort Discounts Worth Booking

Fiesta Americana Travelty Collection is among the season’s biggest acts of desperation: up to 55% off room-only stays and up to 70% off hotel-and-flight package deals at swank brands including Live Aqua and Grand Fiesta Americana. (Many are all-inclusive, so that discount doesn’t merely fall on room rates but an entire vacation’s food-and-beverage bill.)

Members of Wyndham Rewards can save 30% or more on stays four nights and longer at thousands of hotels. If you have points, compare award pricing during the sale: On some dates, cash rates fall far enough that a points-and-cash mix outsizes value.

Nobu Hotel Los Cabos is promoting up to 35% off plus a $1,000 spa credit on eligible three-night stays — an unusual luxury offering. In Miami Beach, Nobu and Eden Roc are offering up to 40% off for select seasons and up to 30% off other dates, a helpful option for travelers who can bump their plans to shoulder season.

Notable deals in the Caribbean and mountain region include Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort in Aruba at 40% off (with a welcome drink) and The Mining Exchange Hotel in Colorado Springs for up to 45% off, as well as the Davenport Hotel Collection in Spokane at 40% off upgraded rooms. On Oahu, the Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club offers up to 30% off the best available rates plus a waived amenity fee and pet fee, which adds up to real savings per night.

There are also deals to be found on coastal and island getaways: Ko’a Kea Resort on Kauai, for example, is offering a 30 percent savings with 50 percent off the resort fee and a $30 daily credit (with a minimum stay); Paséa Hotel & Spa in Huntington Beach and Hotel Viata in Austin each have 30 percent off, waived fees and daily credits that can be used at on-site dining.

Destination-wide promos are strong, too. Saint Lucia: The island nation’s tourism partners are advertising discounts of up to 65% off travelers’ stays at dozens of hotels, among them Sandals and Windjammer Landing. These destination-wide campaigns offer savings when you want flexibility across several properties before you decide on a beach or bay.

Worth Your Time: Flights And Miles Plays

Delta is offering 4X on its gift cards for a limited time; a single transaction of $400 or more earns 4 SkyMiles per dollar. And it’s a low-risk play if you have already accepted that you’re going to fly Delta next year: Get the card now, bank the bonus miles and then redeem remaining miles when it makes sense for whatever travel plans emerge. Stack with a co-branded card and you’re effectively earning double — once on the purchase, once when you redeem the gift card.

App-based hotel deals are popping, too. Tripadvisor is promoting special rates of up to 40% off hotel stays booked in-app, as well as a welcome credit for experiences and approximately 5% back in Trip Cash on eligible bookings. And since that credit is reusable on future bookings, frequent city hoppers can stack their savings across multiple weekends.

Family and Amusement Park Offers to Consider Now

Legoland Florida is offering discounts of as much as 60% off tickets and ticket-and-room packages at up to 60% off, with extra savings on select Annual Passes. Families with varying age groups will get the most out of the deal if tickets to both Sea Life aquarium and Peppa Pig Theme Park are included in their visit.

On the West Coast, Legoland California is offering savings of up to 50% on ticket-and-room packages, and pass discounts. If you anticipate multiple visits, do the math: The savings on a pass can outstrip buying individual dated tickets twice.

How to Vet a Black Friday Travel Deal Before Booking

Price the trip, not just per night. Resort and destination fees, parking — even required gratuities — can obliterate a sale if those costs are not included or discounted. STR has reported on how fees and surcharges drive real-world room costs, so read the final folio estimate before you click buy.

Prioritize flexibility. Favor deals that include free changes or credits, not rigid nonrefundable terms. With airfares as volatile as they are — combined with the slight discount of a package, and in particular, a free first change — this inflexible fare may be worth less than it seems.

Stack smartly. Pair promo codes with member rates, pay with a travel card earning category bonuses and sign up for loyalty programs where sale bookings still earn points and elite credit. For those who prefer the finer things: set Google Flights price alerts and compare package math vs. buying components separately — though Cyber Week is where the bundling often pays off.

Bottom line: The hottest Black Friday travel sales are here, and the best ones blend headline savings with practical perks — credits, waived fees and free changes — to help keep your plans safe.

Act fast, double-check blackout dates and nail down the trips you know you’ll be taking.