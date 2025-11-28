Black Friday slashes price of UGREEN Qi2 3-in-1 for Pixel 10

If you've got a Pixel 10 and have been long awaiting something that works with the Qi2 3-in-1 for your whole set, this is gonna be the one. I’ve tested a pile of new Qi2 stands, pads, and power banks, but the compact, foldable UGREEN model is the only multi-device charger I’d spend money on now, especially with its early Black Friday drop to $44.99 from $59.99.

Why This Qi2 Stand Is The Only One I Use

UGREEN is promoting it as a “2-in-1,” but in practice, it works more like a one-size-fits-all 3-in-1. The most intriguing accessory is a Qi2 magnetic pad that can handle up to 25W of charging power, and which snaps a Pixel 10-series phone into perfect alignment for consistent charging and glanceable use. Another 5W pad on the base fills up earbuds like Pixel Buds Pro 2 or Buds 2a, and it has an ace: a rear-facing 5W USB-C port where you can plug in any watch cable when you need one now—or two years from now. That’s no lock-in to Apple Watch or Galaxy Watch pucks and no waiting on accessory makers to catch up when chargers change.

That flexibility is important because Google has changed Pixel Watch power hardware from generation to generation. This stand is future-proof with a basic USB-C port. It’s not the cleanest look when a watch cable drapes over the base, true, but it pays off in terms of control—your setup, your ecosystem, and your upgrades.

Actual charging speeds on Pixel 10 and what to expect

Qi2 is the Wireless Power Consortium’s magnetic standard, drawing on the Magnetic Power Profile and aiming to deliver better coil alignment and more reliable efficiency than classic Qi. In actual use, not the charger but Pixel 10 behavior is the limiting factor. Under controlled laboratory tests through multiple certified Qi2 stands, the Pixel 10 Pro (15W rated) maxes out around its 12–13W ceiling for a brief period of time before pacing down near 8–9W. The Pixel 10 Pro XL’s surge tops near ~20W and also fades into 9–10W after system activity really gets into play. Full charge times roughly land at ~130–140 minutes from dead empty on both this UGREEN stand and competing Qi2 stands.

Those numbers align roughly with what independent reviewers and lab measurements have seen this cycle: Qi2 gets better alignment and consistency, but the Pixel 10 prioritizes sustained moderate power over sustained peaks through firmware tuning and a thermal strategy that prefers not spiking. If you’re expecting wired-like charging rates, prepare for disappointment; if you want consistent desktop or nightstand top-offs with no repositioning necessary and predictable thermals along with no plug fiddling, then this stand works.

Design features that matter in daily use

This charger folds up into a neat little cube to travel neatly and store easily in a backpack. The base is nicely weighted, and while the phone can be lifted out of it with one hand, you might find there's a bit of base lift on very grippy surfaces—a situation which reasonably plagues most compact stands packed full of magnets. The main pad is completely angle-adjustable, something that sounds small but becomes so obvious when you compare it to stands that lock you into a single viewing option.

Another victory is the detachable input. The UGREEN stand does accept a USB-C power input on the back, so you get to pick cable length and quality. Are you looking for a short cable so your desktop doesn't look messy? Done. A longer stretch to a wall outlet across the room? Also covered. That alone is enough of a solution to one of the biggest gripes with fixed-cable stands, including official options that aren’t capable of being re-cabled if the line frays or it’s simply too long for a minimal setup.

How it beats official options for Pixel 10 owners

Google’s own Pixel Stand charger charges a Pixel 10 at similar real-world speeds, but it only accommodates one angle, and the non-removable cable restricts where you can use it and how long you’re likely to keep using it. Contrastingly, UGREEN’s takes up less space, is more variable, and more versatile thanks to that extra USB-C port for a watch cable. Yes, there’s no built-in Pixel Watch puck, but therein lies the upside: you’re not tethered whenever the next watch iterates its charging design.

Black Friday value and who should buy it

Selling for a list price of $59.99 and with a Black Friday price of just $44.99, this is an easy one to recommend over more expensive stands that don't necessarily add real-world speed or flexibility.

If you’ve got a Pixel 10, a set of earbuds, and a watch that needs charging but you don’t want to play nice with ecosystems, this is the place to be. It’s also great in mixed-platform homes where a Pixel resides beside a non-Pixel watch or fitness band.

Bottom line: Of all the Qi2 options I’ve tried, UGREEN’s falcon-like stand is one of the rarest things: a smartphone accessory that nails the fundamentals—including strong magnets and an adjustable height—while also lifting every watch on any plane via USB-C and aiming its price in a tethered fashion at the floor. For Pixel 10 owners, it’s the Qi2 3-in-1 I would personally buy today.