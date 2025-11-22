Black Friday Is Here Now on TVs (Hisense, LG, Sony) Up to 50%

Early Black Friday TV deals are starting to trickle in ahead of time, and the big news is that top brands have already been discounted with up to 50% off Hisense, LG and Sony models.

That means high-end OLED, Mini-LED and top-tier QLED models are nosediving into price categories that typically contain doorbusters, with retailers latching onto aggressive promos to clear stock prior to the rush.

If you’ve been holding out on an upgrade for movies, sports or next-gen gaming console use, this is the time to shortlist the optimal screen size and panel type. The deepest cuts are reserved for prior-year flagships and the current middle-of-the-pack performers — which is to say, a sweet kind of spot in value without really compromising.

Why TV Discounts Are Reaching Up to 50 Percent Now

Industry trackers including Circana and Adobe Analytics have noted that TVs are regularly among the most steeply discounted holiday electronics, with a recent average in the high-20% to low-30% range. This season, surplus supply of LCD panels and competitive pressure on OLED has driven some models — especially 55- and 65‑inch sets — toward that headline 50% level.

Display Supply Chain Consultants has also pointed to declining panel prices versus past peaks, offering retailers margin for cutting. The biggest drops will be on 2023–24 models as 2025 lines begin to roll out, plus extras like bundle incentives (gift cards, extended returns) that could effectively increase the value of a deal without moving the sticker.

Hisense vs. LG and Sony Highlights to Watch

Hisense deals and features to watch

Hisense: The U8 series (frequently mentioned by test labs as a value for especially high brightness) has Mini‑LED backlighting, hundreds to thousands of local dimming zones and support for 144Hz gaming on select sizes. Look out for deep cuts to the 65/75‑inch U8/U7 models, which often add Dolby Vision/Dolby Atmos passthrough and full‑bandwidth HDMI 2.1 needed for 4K/120 gaming. Many shoppers will want this week’s deals — it’s the budget‑to‑midrange performance champ.

LG deals and features to watch

LG: OLED is still the benchmark for contrast and cinematic image quality. The C‑series (C3/C4) often heads holiday sales with 120Hz panels, four HDMI 2.1 ports and strong gaming support — including VRR and ALLM. For brighter rooms, LG’s QNED Mini‑LED models achieve more peak luminance and competitive motion handling for a lower purchase price than OLED. The biggest discounts we’ve seen to date on past‑year 65‑inch OLEDs might even nudge the 40–50% off high‑water mark in early events.

Sony deals and features to watch

Sony: Bravia OLEDs and Mini‑LED LCDs consistently rank near the top for color accuracy and motion provided by Sony’s processing. The A‑series OLEDs are still a hit with movies, but Mini‑LED models such as the X90/X93 families (and succeeding Bravia names) hit harder in bright rooms. Sony’s deals are rarely as large in dollars off on the page versus the competition, but stackable promos, gift cards, or membership rebates can bundle an entire purchase toward bargain range with rivals.

Key Specs That Are More Important Than the Sticker

HDMI 2.1 input: If you desire a set that is capable of PS5, Xbox Series X, or high‑frame‑rate PC play (assuming you have one of those), make sure your set supports 4K at 120Hz and variable refresh rate on at least two ports. In some models, only one port gets the full bandwidth — consult the spec sheet.

Panel tech and brightness: OLED for perfect blacks and best‑in‑class contrast; Mini‑LED LCDs deliver higher HDR brightness and punch in sunlit rooms. Seek 800–1,000‑nit peak HDR brightness minimum on LCDs — premium sets go over 1,500 nits.

Local dimming and zones: The more zones, generally the better the control of blooming around bright objects. Brands define zone counts differently, so consult reviews from independent labs like RTINGS or AV forums for apples‑to‑apples context.

HDR formats and sound: Dolby Vision and HDR10 are table stakes; gamers might want support for the Dolby Vision gaming profile. Your TV might lack eARC to future‑proof the receiver for lossless audio, so confirm there is eARC support on one port if you’re going to run a soundbar or AVR.

Sizing the Best Value for Your Room and Budget

The price per inch is your quick reality check. In early Black Friday, 65‑inch models frequently land in the high‑$400s to $700 range for well‑equipped LCDs, while premium Mini‑LED and OLEDs slide into the $1,000–$1,600 range depending on year and level. The climb to 75 inches usually runs at 40–70% of that price premium, but this week is when it comes back down to price points.

Match your room: 65 inches is the universal sweet spot for a viewing distance of 10–12 feet, but 75 inches will be more impressive in an open living space. Favor high‑brightness Mini‑LED LCDs if you have to fend off glare; for night viewing, your picture will look sublime on an OLED.

How to Shop the Early Wave of Black Friday TV Deals

Compare model years closely; a prior‑year flagship often beats a current midrange set at the same sale price. Sometimes, retailers create store‑specific SKUs — check the core specs instead, like refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 port count, and local dimming, for surprises.

Use price‑match windows and discounts from memberships. Big retailers usually match Amazon and each other during the event, and warehouse clubs tack on extended warranties that can be worth more than a slightly lower upfront price elsewhere.

And finally, change picture mode on day one. Filmmaker Mode or Cinema typically deliver the most accurate picture out of the box, and Game Mode automatically reduces input lag. A fast five‑minute setup can turn a discounted TV into a calibrated one.

Bottom Line on Early Black Friday TV Deals and Savings

Hisense, LG, and Sony have already lowered their prices on TVs up to 50%, so early Black Friday is not pregame action anymore. Couple them with the right panel tech, size, and gaming features, and you’ll hook yourself a screen that feels like a splurge at a price that very much isn’t.