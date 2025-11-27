Black Friday Garmin Deals Reach Record Lows

Garmin wearables are being offered at some of their steepest Black Friday reductions ever, and there are three models pitched at very different users: the Forerunner 55 for newcomers to running, the all-rounder vívoactive 5, and the pro-grade mapping and training tools in the gone-all-for-it epix Pro.

As products, these watches are priced very differently — $200 or so for the Forerunner 55, about $300 for the vívoactive 5, and $899 to $1,099 (depending on size and materials) for the epix Pro — even if they mostly offer many of the same features. Black Friday slashes are sending them to attractive lows, with the latest prices going down as low as $149.99 for the Forerunner 55 (around $50 off), $184.99 for the vívoactive 5 (approximately $115 off), and the epix Pro falling close to just £538.98 on select models (over £500 off). A few small caveats, such as availability varying by color and size, remain the same, but the overall pattern is clear: The distance between entry and premium has closed considerably.

Deal intelligence firms have documented an overall increase in end-of-year discounting for wearables each festive season, with analysis from Adobe Analytics pointing to sustained 20–30% off category discounts over the past few years and price trackers like Keepa flagging up repeated all-time lows during Black Friday week. This is a peak window of the year for folks that are eyeing Garmin’s ecosystem and training metrics.

Forerunner 55 Best Value For New Runners

The Forerunner 55 is your entry to Garmin’s tested run tracking at a true starter price. You’ll receive GPS with accurate pace and distance; daily suggested workouts; recovery time guidance; and safety features such as LiveTrack. Battery life is impressively long — up to two weeks in smartwatch mode and 20 hours or so with continuous GPS — outlasting many of the entry watches that die midweek.

At about $149.99 in current doorbusters, it’s cheaper than most starter watches without missing out on training essentials like VO2 max estimates and cadence alerts. If 5K to half-marathon training is your focus, and you don’t care about advanced maps or multi-band GPS, this is the sweet spot.

vívoactive 5 Your Balanced Fitness Partner For Every Day

The vívoactive 5 shifts to an AMOLED display and broadens the focus from running to overall wellness. You will receive advanced sleep tracking featuring insights, stress monitoring, Body Battery energy levels, and over a dozen new animated on-screen workouts for activities including yoga, Pilates, strength, and even cardio. Garmin Pay comes standard for quick pay tech in the gym or coffee shop.

Among notable entries is wheelchair mode, which monitors pushes instead of steps and provides suitable workouts — a thoughtful accessibility feature that drew applause from advocacy groups and reviewers. It has good battery life for an AMOLED watch, typically stretching to 11 days in smartwatch mode. Couple that with a Black Friday price of around $184.99 and you’ve got a very tempting mid-range upgrade for cross-training and general health tracking.

Garmin epix Pro Premium For Endurance And Maps

The epix Pro is the first “golf” watch that goes far beyond its golf game — pairing a full-color mapping GPS/GLONASS on your wrist with weather, smart notifications, political security, and elite training features like Running Dynamics, Recovery Advisor, VO2 max estimations, and more.

Sizes range from 42 mm to 47 mm and a whopping 51 mm, and even the oversized version can still get weeks of battery life for smartwatch functionality — even with that bright display.

That the epix Pro is running up into the mid-$500s for some trims is unusual. Keep in mind that prices vary widely depending on size and case material (stainless versus sapphire titanium). If you’re looking to get off-grid, training for an ultra, or need multi-sport depth with advanced safety features, now is the time to pounce.

Picking The Right Garmin Watch For Your Needs

Choose the Forerunner 55 when scheduled run training fits your priority and budget and you want the longest battery life at the lowest cost. Select the vívoactive 5 if you go back and forth between gym, pool, and road — and would like more robust wellness metrics, a color display, as well as Garmin Pay. If you require premium navigation, detailed endurance analytics, and hardware that can see you through expedition-length days, step up to the epix Pro.

Consider, too, wrist size and weight preference: The epix Pro comes in three sizes; the Forerunner 55 remains featherlight for smaller wrists. Music, maps, and sensors all drive price — don’t pay for features you won’t use, and make sure that the model you buy aligns with the activities that you actually enjoy.

Where The Lowest Garmin Prices Can Be Found Today

Authorized dealers like the largest marketplaces online, big-box electronics stores, and outdoors specialists frequently rotate flash deals on Garmin. Inventory frequently varies by both colorway and band type, and bundles with extra straps or charging cables might provide better total value. Price-matching policies and retailer memberships can combine discounts or extend return windows — great if you’re gift shopping.

Some doorbuster pricing, according to Circana analysts and industry trackers, can be short-lived; quantities per customer are often restricted.

When you catch a true all-time low with verification from reliable price history information, procrastination could mean the window is closing.

Bottom Line: Black Friday Garmin Deals Are Exceptional

What makes this Black Friday different is that all three tiers — budget, midrange, and flagship — are seeing serious price cuts at the same time. The Forerunner 55 gives you the basics for less, vívoactive 5 hits everyday fitness at a premium level, and epix Pro lets you carry expedition-grade features to the weekend warrior’s budget. If you’re looking to get into Garmin’s training ecosystem, nothing here should stand in your way.