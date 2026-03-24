BKR Capital Raises $14.5M To Invest In Black Founders

Toronto-based BKR Capital has secured roughly $14.5 million USD toward its second venture fund, an initial close of CA$20 million that puts the firm on a path to its CA$50 million target. The new capital will fuel early-stage investments in startups led by Black founders, extending a thesis the team says is driven by performance, not politics.

A Thesis Built On Overlooked Opportunity

Managing partner Myriam Birikundavyi frames the strategy simply: undercapitalized founders operating in overlooked markets can generate outsized venture outcomes. BKR launched in 2021 with a CA$22 million first fund and, according to the firm, that vehicle is tracking ahead of at least 75% of peer funds formed in the same period. Fund II aims to back about 25 companies, with a final close planned later this year.

The firm argues the opportunity is less about DEI signaling and more about finding mispriced assets. By widening sourcing pipelines and underwriting teams with differentiated lived experience, BKR says it uncovers strong deal flow that larger, more traditional networks often miss. In other words, it treats inclusion as an alpha strategy—an arbitrage created by market blind spots.

That view aligns with a growing body of evidence. Research from organizations such as Kauffman Fellows, Morgan Stanley’s Inclusive Ventures Lab, and the IFC has linked greater founder diversity with new product-market insights, expanded customer reach, and, in many cases, superior capital efficiency. Yet the capital access gap persists, creating room for specialist managers to win on sourcing, speed, and price.

Canada’s Edge and a Global Mindset at BKR Capital

BKR’s partners point to a distinct Canadian advantage: nearly 70% of Canada’s Black population is first- or second-generation, according to Statistics Canada. That background often correlates with multilingual teams, cross-border networks, and a global-first approach to distribution—traits that can accelerate early international revenue and reduce single-market risk.

While some U.S. investors have softened public commitments tied to DEI, BKR says Canadian limited partners increasingly focus on measurable performance outcomes rather than labels. The underlying thesis remains intact: expanding access broadens the funnel of high-quality opportunities. Programs such as the federal Black Entrepreneurship Program, as well as university and accelerator initiatives at MaRS and the DMZ, continue to build founder pipelines that funds like BKR can underwrite.

This positioning also reflects market realities. PitchBook and Crunchbase have repeatedly found that Black founders in North America receive well under 1% of venture funding annually. In Canada, comprehensive disaggregated data is still limited, but reports from the Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association confirm a pullback in overall venture activity from prior highs—creating a tougher fundraising and scaling environment where targeted managers can be decisive partners.

What Fund II Targets Next in Early-Stage Investing

BKR plans to write early checks into software-driven businesses where capital efficiency and customer traction can be demonstrated quickly. The firm expects to concentrate on pre-seed and seed stages, with reserves for follow-ons into breakout performers. Given the global orientation of many Canadian Black founders, the team anticipates cross-border go-to-market paths into the U.S., Europe, and Africa.

Execution will matter more than ever. With venture markets still selective, founders who combine sharp unit economics, validated sales motion, and credible expansion plans are most likely to attract downstream capital. BKR’s pitch to entrepreneurs is that it can help navigate those milestones and syndicate with generalist funds once early proof points are in place.

For limited partners, the bet is straightforward: a specialized sourcing engine, a clear mandate, and a portfolio construction plan that benefits from today’s compressed entry valuations. If Fund II tracks anything like BKR’s first vehicle, the firm could become a durable fixture in Canada’s early-stage landscape—and an example of how inclusion-led investing can be a catalyst for returns.