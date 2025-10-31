Bevel Raises $10M Series A For AI Health Companion

New York City: Bevel has banked a $10 million Series A, led by General Catalyst, to develop a software-first product that organizes multiple streams of wearable and lifestyle data into personalized, daily guidance. The startup says its model is essential for turning disrupted data from sleep, activity, and nutrition into clear suggestions that people can use—without requiring subscribers to buy new hardware.

Inside the round and who’s backing Bevel’s Series A

General Catalyst directed the Series A investment, deepening its commitment to “health assurance” products moving care upstream. Notably, South Park Commons has reinvested in Bevel after participating in a $4 million seed round with General Catalyst in the spring of 2021. The early investor group is notable because one of its partners, Aditya Agarwal, used to be the CTO at Dropbox and sits on the Bevel board.

General Catalyst MD Neeraj Arora is bullish, framing the investment as a decision to build “engagement and affordability.” The latter came up because Bevel’s economical model is reliant on existing wearables rather than creating its own hardware. The vast majority of association leaders present software with rings, bands, or mattresses. A software-first companion that meets users where they’re already.

Product integrations, pricing, and user growth metrics

Bevel pulls in data from Apple Watch and other devices through Apple Health and directly integrates with continuous glucose monitors such as Dexcom and Libre. There’s more to come, including Garmin, with additional integrations in the works. It all feeds into “Bevel Intelligence,” the startup’s core engine that makes recommendations based on how people react to stress, movement, and diet—both their patterns and general reactions.

Pricing has been set to reach the widest possible audience: $6 per month or $50 per year. By necessity, the startup has no proprietary hardware to purchase, service, or replace—a critical piece of differentiation as inflation-shocked consumers reevaluate $300-$500 trackers and subscription add-ons.

Some growth and usage metrics are uncommonly remarkable for consumer health, having reported more than eightfold growth over the last year and more than 100,000 daily active users for the two-year-old startup. On average, users open the app eight times daily, and its 90-day retention is over 80 percent, particularly high in a market where people usually drop virtually all attention to such apps after one month. The company’s conviction is that such figures are a consequence of cross-domain insights rather than one-dimensional monitoring. Instead of focusing only on steps or sleep scoring, Bevel utilizes patterns of how patterns intersect—eating a late meal, resting poorly, sitting for an extended period—and then, based on the person’s patterns, prescribes the change. The necessity for the product and the service.

Founders’ background and the software-only philosophy

Co-founder Nguyen was a product lead at a Sam Altman-backed startup, but dealt with debilitating back pain despite diligent wearables use and clinical regularity. It was only when he correlated sleep, mobility, and diet that the triggers came into focus. Co-founder and CTO Ben Yang, who previously did machine learning for Opendoor, helped translate that insight into a system that surfaces the “why” behind fluctuations rather than just logging the “what.”

This realization also inspired the software-only approach. Agarwal also recently underwent a data-driven health reset—after years of spreadsheets and trackers covering his intense work hours, he became convinced that consumers need synthesis, not more streams of raw metrics—which is philosophically aligned with the broader trend of interoperable health data and in direct opposition to hardware-locked ecosystems.

Competition context and market tailwinds for Bevel’s platform

Bevel enters a crowded field of hardware + coaching incumbents like Whoop, Oura, and Eight Sleep. Bevel’s bet is that a pure software layer can be more flexible and cost-effective without abandonment of momentum coming from mainstream wearables. Roughly 1 in 5 U.S. adults use a smartwatch or fitness tracker, according to Pew Research data, and consumer surveys from Rock Health have found wearable adoption hovering around half of adults in recent years, expanding the addressable base for software that unifies data.

Bevel’s integrations with CGMs also point to a broader shift toward metabolic literacy beyond diabetes. While CGMs have historically been niche products, their proliferation among athletes and health-conscious consumers is uncapping a host of novel products that translate those signals into everyday decisions:

What to eat before an intense workout

When to go off caffeine

How hard to push yourself at the end of the day

Trust, privacy, and the road ahead for consumer health apps

Consumer health apps are increasingly under scrutiny. In light of the FTC’s recent assault on misuse of health data, both consent and transparency standards apply even to companies that do not traditionally fall under HIPAA. The growth of Bevel will not only depend on how accurate its prescriptions are, but also on how clearly they explain data practices and controls to the user.

More capital means adding more team members, equipment, and service integrations, while also searching for partnerships that would bring proactive care to the daily raster of human lives. If the company keeps its nose above the industry average and further reinforces the claim that software-only intelligence can outshine hardware-bound ecosystems, it could have a significant impact on shaping the image of the “health companion” for the next generation of consumers.