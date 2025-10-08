Best Walmart Rival Day Deals From Apple & Samsung

Walmart is challenging Amazon’s largest shopping day with steep discounts on best-selling products from Apple, Samsung and HP. I combed through the tech markdowns to find and recommend things I truly believe you’ll benefit from — not just shit with big numbers beside them. Here are the standouts that are worth adding to your cart before stock gets short.

Why Walmart Is Matching Amazon Prime Day Discounts

Electronics sales skyrocket when stores go head to head. Adobe’s Digital Price Index continues to demonstrate that tech categories boast some of the most aggressive event-based price reductions, meanwhile IDC notes Apple and Samsung control essential device segments — two factors making Walmart lean into doorbuster pricing to secure share.

You don’t have to be a member to access the headline deals, but Walmart+ can toss in free shipping and speedier delivery. I focused on deals that beat or matched recent all-time lows and steered clear of bundles that inflate the price but add little value.

Walmart: Best Apple Deals on AirPods, Watch and iPad

Apple AirPods 4 for $89 (save $41): Entry-level buds at a true impulse price. This is the sweet spot for casual listening and iPhone users who appreciate seamless pairing and Find My support. The ergonomics are finer than many low-cost alternatives, and replacement pricing is less than the premium ANC models.

AirPods Pro 2 for $199 (save $40): Still a great choice for iOS noise canceling. Its transparency mode is still best in class, and the new USB‑C case makes charging easier. If you are a commuter or frequent flier, the step-up in isolation and fit is worth the premium over plain AirPods.

Apple Watch Series 10 for $329 (save $70): Our favorite mainstream smartwatch is still the best at everything, including app ecosystem and health features. They’re the company that the market research firm Counterpoint Research always places atop its global smartwatch numbers, and it shows in polish — nicer haptics, working GPS and mature fitness tracking.

iPad (latest) for $279 (save $70): This is the budget-friendly on-ramp to Apple’s tablet ecosystem for reading, streaming and light productivity. According to IDC, the iPad makes up about a third of the global tablet market. And you can see why when you use this model; it’s got the performance and battery life to match.

MacBook Air M1 for $599 (save $50): Not new, but still fast when you’re doing day-to-day work. The M1’s efficiency yields long battery life, quiet operation and snappy performance for browsing, docs and photo edits. If you don’t need the latest chip (most people won’t), or extra ports and features, this is a cheaper alternative to most midrange Windows ultrabooks.

The Best of Samsung at Walmart: Watches and TVs on Sale

Galaxy Watch 7 for $150 (save $100): A great Android smartwatch with accurate fitness tracking and deep integration with Galaxy phones. The battery life is solid for a full day plus workouts, and Wear OS app support has matured to the point where you can call this kind of transition from basic fitness band to smartwatch an upgrade.

Samsung The Frame TV for $1,879 (save $1,121): If you treat your living room like an art gallery, this is the fancy choice. The picture-frame illusion is better exploited by the QLED panel, matte finish and ultra-slim wall mount than imitators. Review outfits such as Rtings have lauded its SDR performance and ambient mode; at this discount, the style tax makes more sense.

HP values to pick up: Victus laptops, Envy 2‑in‑1s and more

HP Victus 15 gaming laptops commonly drop to the high-$800s with RTX 4060 builds, 16GB of RAM and a 512-gig SSD. Seek out 144Hz-display models; that panel upgrade is more visible, in gaming at least, than a small CPU bump.

HP Envy x360 15 2‑in‑1 models are frequent vehicles for discounts of at least 20% to 30%, with OLED versions being the most exciting. And with a color-accurate OLED and 16GB RAM, this is more of a creative portable than a lot of budget “creator” laptops that have dim IPS panels.

During these sales, HP OfficeJet Pro printers often drop well below average street prices. In home offices, an OfficeJet Pro with duplex printing and automatic document feeder can beat laser TCO if you go with XL cartridges and avoid subscription ink.

Smart buying checklist for tech deals at Walmart today

On laptops, aim for 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD to avoid near-term upgrades; on gaming rigs, focus on GPU tier and display refresh rate over small CPU differences.

With headphones, ANC quality and fit are more important than codec alphabet soup. AirPods Pro 2 is still the safer long-term pick for iPhone owners; Samsung’s buds pair better with Galaxy phones due to native controls and ecosystem advantages.

For TVs, check panel type, local dimming and the exact model code; one letter can make the difference between a great panel and store-specific version. If you’re looking at The Frame, be sure to budget for a sound bar that’s compatible — its art-first design doesn’t resculpt physics and it is thinner than most TVs so it appreciates external noise.

How I chose these deals and verified real savings

I weighed current Walmart pricing against recent lows, and combed retailer-exclusive SKUs while considering real-world performance based on our own long-term testing notes and third-party reviews from the likes of Consumer Reports, Rtings, IDC and Counterpoint Research. If a markdown felt enticing but the hardware was iffy, it also didn’t make the cut.

Bottom line: When it comes to Apple, Samsung and HP gear and you want it now without waiting for year-end promos, these are Walmart’s deals with the best current payoff — no membership hoop-jumping necessary.