Best Target Circle Week Deals: Beating Prime Day By a Nose

Target Circle Week is pulling the starting gun on Amazon with deep member-only cuts on TVs, tablets, smart home gear, audio and robot vacuums. The greatest savings are on popular models shoppers actually desire, not clearance oddities. Membership is free, and once you’ve signed in, lots of prices drop in cart — sometimes to match or beat the rival megasale.

Our picks are value-driven evaluations, not jacked-up list prices. We compared every deal against recent street pricing and sale floors. Adobe Digital Insights has continually discovered electronics offer the steepest average discounts of any major retail event, too; and Numerator’s tracking shows most shoppers cross-shop both retailers — making pickup speed, return ease and stacking perks critical. Target’s same-day pickup and Drive Up do their part to tip the scales.

Best Tech Deals You Can’t Miss This Cyber Monday

Roborock Qrevo Pro robot vacuum and mop for $550 (save $450): A rare deep cut on a premium two-in-one with a base that takes care of the mop and strong suction for mixed floors. If you have been waiting for a sub-$600 price on a bot that is flagship in nearly all but the name, this is it.

Blink Mini 2 (2‑pack) for $35 (save $35): Good indoor cams with fast motion alerts and Alexa homes. This per‑cam price is the lowest we usually see and perfect for multiple‑room coverage.

Google Nest Doorbell (battery) for $140 (save $40): An effortless upgrade for renters or anyone who wants to avoid wiring. Clean video, crisp Google Home integration and the familiar alerts you know (without straining that installation).

Roku 32‑inch smart TV for $130 (save $20): A bare-bones bedroom or dorm pick with a simple Roku interface. Not a home‑theater headliner, but a reliable screen at one hell of a deal.

TCL Nxtvision Smart Frame for $900 (save $500): The art‑mode TV trend, only without the luxury pricing. If you like your minimalism to be wall mounted and disguisable decor, this discount makes the look affordable.

Samsung Crystal UHD 4K 50‑inch Smart TV for $300 (save $30): An entry-level 4K set from a marquee brand at a price that usually shows up only during major sales events. Good for hanging back with some gaming on a budget.

Apple iPad 11‑inch (A16, 128GB) for $280 (save $70): A hot price on a current‑gen tablet that’s perfect for students and travel. For the money, you can also expect years of software support and fast app performance.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ (11‑inch, 128 GB) for $210 (save $60): A solid Android slate with a spacious screen for watching and note‑taking. And at that price, it’s an easy gift or second device pick.

Kindle Paperwhite (latest) for $125 (save $35): The only ereader most readers need, with comfort lighting, crisp e‑ink and marathon battery life. This ranks near historical lows for the stock model.

Beats Solo 4 headphones for $130 (save $70): Lightweight on‑ears with lively tuning and fast pairing in Apple ecosystems. If your style is more compact cans than earbuds, this is the time to buy.

Shokz OpenDots One for $160 (save $40): These open-ear buds let you stay aware of your environment while you run or commute. A bit of a niche pick, but for this price they’re worth taking for a test drive.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra, $300 in Deep Plum (save $130): Flagship‑grade noise canceling and plush comfort. The color limitation is part of how the best price is unlocked — a small trade‑off to make if you are going for top‑shelf ANC.

Apple AirPods 4 with ANC for $120 (save $60): Active noise canceling at a midrange price is the news. Perfect for quick pairing across devices and calling on the go.

How Target Circle Week Compares With Other Major Sales

Target’s great power is its convenience and stacking. Same‑day pickup and Drive Up can trump shipping delays, and RedCard holders generally get an additional 5% off on top of Circle pricing. Search for gaming and smart home packs that come with gift card bundles — these bargain the hardest but fly under the radar thanks to the lack of a straight percentage cut.

Check model numbers and color restrictions; retailers use these tactics to push aggressive promos without widely resetting market prices. Certain either-or items are cart only, so log in to see what the final count is. Target’s standard price match policy is tiered during big events and there are some exclusions, but the retailer frequently goes in with its own instant markdowns and bundle values.

Competitively, Numerator has proven that a big chunk of households also shop both retailers for these tentpole sales. The winner, then, is often the one that can offer faster gratification and easier returns — places where Target’s in‑store network is a genuine edge.

Pro Tips for Locking In the Lowest Prices at Target

Check the street price: The bar you compare against should be a realistic price based on recent norms, not MSRP inflation. Keepa and Camel price histories help for Amazon goods; for big‑box SKUs, thumb recent circulars and good deal forums.

Stack your savings: Clip Circle offers in your account, use RedCard for the additional 5% and keep an eye out for gift card bundles that silently dip the effective price below just a discount.

Opt for in-store pickup when inventory is volatile: Hot TV sizes, tablets and headphones can shift during the day. If you reserve for Drive Up, not only will your item not be sold out but you’ll also get the deal price.

Be mindful of the ecosystem: Nest gear is best paired with Google Home, Blink leans into Alexa, and Apple devices do well in the home of an Apple household. The ideal one is the way that works for your setup.

Bottom line: If you’re in search of value on mainstream tech, this Circle Week lineup amounts to more than a price‑match exercise — it’s a legitimate rival megasale alternative, especially when you factor in the benefits only a square-footed store can deliver.