Best October Prime Day Deals That Cost Less Than $100

There’s no need to drain your bank account while searching for deals that are actually worth it during the big sale fest in October.

I’ve rounded up 20-plus under-$100 deals that stand out for delivering performance per dollar, drawn from their price history patterns and aggregated hands-on experiences as well as crowd-sourced reliability. Here’s what I’d buy for friends who want quality sans splurge.

When it does, independent trackers like Camelcamelcamel and Keepa indicate this event frequently equals or surpasses summer and holiday lows — especially for Amazon-made devices. Adobe Analytics confirmed record online spend during the latest two-day sale, and while Numerator’s analysis indicates average discounts across categories typically end in the high teens — house-brand gadgets often dropping steeper still. Against that backdrop, here are the sub-$100 picks that make the most sense.

Streaming and smart home deals that make sense under $100

Fire TV Stick 4K — Now and again hovering around $25, it comes with Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and fast navigation that can give new life to standard TVs.

Roku Streambar — A small sound bar plus 4K streamer that tends to hover in the $69 range is probably the easiest one-box solution for tinny TV audio and a clunky interface.

Chromecast With Google TV (4K) — This will likely be priced around $40; a content-first interface and broad app support make it a fantastic neutral pick.

Amazon Smart Thermostat — Usually around $59; co-developed with Honeywell Home, an easy way to cut your heating and cooling costs without a premium price tag.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired — A dependable 1080p, hardwired entry model that frequently drops to the $35–$45 price range and includes instant front-door consciousness.

Blink Mini Indoor Cam — Regularly less than $25; a no-frills 1080p camera that's perfect for keeping an eye on pets or high-traffic rooms.

Wyze Cam v3 — Coming in at the mid-$20s; IP65 weather resistance and color night vision make this one a budget recommendation for porches and garages.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug (4-Pack) — Usually $20–$25; basic reliable scheduling and voice control for easy elimination of vampire power draw from lamps and small appliances.

Audio and creator gear under $100 to consider

Beats Studio Buds — $79–$89 at big sales; competent active noise cancellation, comfortable fit and USB-C charging in a small case.

Jabra Elite 4 — Watch for $59; reliable call quality, multipoint Bluetooth and a discreet design that's good for commuting and work calls.

Anker Soundcore Life P3 — Regularly $39–$49; bass-forward sound, adjustable ANC, and app EQ controls well beyond the price class.

JBL Go 3 — Normally $24–$30; a pocket-size, IP67 speaker that's rugged enough for showers, backpacks and days at the beach without fretting over it.

Logitech C920s Pro Webcam — Usually around $49; still the dependable 1080p, 30 fps standard for clear video calls and streaming with a privacy shutter.

Blue Yeti USB Microphone — Usually $80–$90; plug-and-play audio with several pickup patterns perfect for podcasting, Twitch or pro Zoom calls.

Power and storage for phones and PCs under $100

Anker 20,000 mAh Power Bank (20W) — Usually $30–$40; enough juice to recharge most phones multiple times, with fast USB-C output and trustworthy cells.

Anker MagGo 622 Magnetic Battery — Usually $30–$45; a 5,000 mAh MagSafe-compatible pack that comes with a built-in stand to keep your phone propped up for video calls.

SanDisk Extreme microSD 256GB — Normally $20–$30; A2, U3, V30 ratings to be future-proofed for Nintendo Switches, action cams and additional Android add-ons alike.

Crucial P3 1TB NVMe SSD — Watch for $50–$60; big, easy speed and capacity upgrade for PCIe 3.0 laptops and desktops without paying a premium.

Home and everyday tech picks priced at $100 or less

Kindle (Latest Base Model) — Typically $75–$85; 300 ppi screen, USB-C charging, and weeks-long battery life make it our top budget pick for book-first readers.

Fire HD 8 Tablet — Typically about $60; a sturdy couch mate for streaming, reading and smart-home control that's tough to beat at this price.

Eero 6 Single Router — Usually $49–$79; Wi-Fi 6 coverage up to about 1,500 square feet to fill in dead spots or get a mesh started on the cheap.

Instant Pot 3-Quart — It's been around $59–$79; fast pressure cooking makes rice, chili and pulled pork in a fraction of the time and space as larger models.

How I chose these deals and how to shop smarter

I placed an emphasis on items that have a strong history of reliability and repeatedly low historical pricing during big sales events, as well as features that remain compelling throughout the life span of a product. Consistency of reviews from sources such as Consumer Reports, Rtings and large-sample customer feedback was an area we felt strongly about; so too was future-proofing (USB-C, Wi-Fi 6, app support) and compatibility.

To avoid fake deals, counter the sale price with three to six months of pricing history from Camelcamelcamel or Keepa. Lightning Deals are quick to move and sell out; adding something to your cart or Wish List early and enabling deal alerts via your phone will reduce the likelihood that you’ll miss out. Find stackable coupons, refurb options out of the warehouse with full warranties, and credit bundles to make sure you don’t miss any of that sweet savings.

And lastly, keep in mind that the steepest cuts are on first-party devices and accessories. If you’ve been biding your time on a streaming upgrade, a smart-home starter kit or everyday earbuds, this has historically been one of the best under-$100 windows to buy.