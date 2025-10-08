Best Day Two Deals for October Prime Day, Live Highlights

The second day of October Prime Day is bringing an avalanche of the biggest deals across home and electronics, from quick-moving lightning deals to deep discounts on tech, kitchen gear, e-readers and portable power. Think of this as your live curation of the standout deals worth adding to cart before they sell out, or jump back up to MSRP.

Once more, with feeling: Retail analysts at Adobe Digital Insights and Salesforce have repeatedly told us that people are spreading their spend across multiple retailers during fall deal cycles, so we’re cross-checking Amazon’s prices against those from some of the major players to ensure you actually see the best-in-market offers.

Editors’ top picks for Day 2 deals you can grab now

Lightning deals come and go, but there are a few star discounts shining right now. For limited colorways, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones just slipped to as low as $284 — it’s a rare discount on one of the quietest ANC pairs we’ve tried. Samsung’s 55-inch The Frame is currently hovering around $797.99 (approximately $700 off), which historically matches Black Friday-grade pricing on this model.

The Beats Pill x Kim K collaboration speaker is currently knocked all the way down to just $49.99 on limited-time promos, an all-time low we don’t predict will stick around for long.

Let’s also not forget about kitchen upgrades, of which the Le Creuset 5.5-quart Dutch oven is around $351.67; the Ninja CREAMi is at approximately $159.94; and the Keurig K-Mini falls to sub-$47.49 levels — just add an extra cute bow or ribbon, no fussing needed over here (rarely are any of these cheaper outside peak holiday weeks).

Best tech and Apple deals worth buying on Day Two

Apple gear is getting slashed across the board. Notable prices start at MacBook Air M4 from $799 with its 13-inch configurations, iPad 11-inch for around $279, AirPods 3 at roughly $89 and so on. AirPods Max remain stuck at roughly $429, which tends to match the lowest nationwide pricing we’ve seen in past seasonal events.

Kindle deals are good and tiered: the base Kindle costs around $84.99, while the Kindle Paperwhite — a better bet for most readers given its sharper screen and water resistance — is about $124.99. In the past, these Paperwhite promos have been some of the first things to sell out in specific finishes.

Wearables and fitness deals on watches and rings

People shopping for health tech can check out today’s watch and smart ring deals. You’ll find Apple Watch SE 2 cellular 44mm starting at around $219, new Apple Watch SE 3 (the first discount on the recently launched model) going for about $239.99, and Apple Watch Series 10 GPS + Cellular in larger sizes priced at around $359. There’s a pretty steep cut on Samsung’s Galaxy Ring, which is going for around $279.99 (close to $120 off), and Google Pixel Watch 3 can now be found at around $170.99 for the 41mm Wi-Fi variant.

If you’re looking for something that saves some money, the Fitbit Versa 4 is compelling for around $132.95 and often gets recommended by trainers craving an easy-to-use tracking platform without all the bulk of a full smartwatch.

Smart home and entertainment deals across devices

TVs and audio continue to get layered discounts. It’s not available on the cheaper side of ANC — only a couple of extremely premium options like Sony’s WH-1000XM5 at around $298 and the newer WH-1000XM6 in the low $400s. Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds are close to $129, and for a streaming setup, Amazon’s Fire TV sets and Echo devices are widely on sale for up to half off certain models.

Deal stacking alert: Prime members also get Grubhub+ included, and we’re seeing a $10 off $20 food order with code DEALS10 for even more value during the event. Combine those peripheral perks with the physical goods savings and you can significantly cut the cost of your cart.

Home, kitchen, and everyday upgrades for less today

Household heroes are back at it. Dyson’s Supersonic hair dryer is approximately $329.99 from Dyson, whereas the Dyson V11 Origin costs close to $399.99 at Amazon. If you’re considering the Dyson V12 Detect Slim, or any variants, consider looking at the brand’s own store for refurbished or bundle pricing; traditionally, that is where the deepest discounts can be found.

On the board game front, classics such as Catan, Ticket to Ride and Pandemic are getting marked down 30% to 50% — wise early holiday purchases that don’t require waiting out a late November rush.

Portable power and outdoor tech deals to consider

Power plants are one of the steepest markdowns of the event. We’re also following the Anker SOLIX F2000 for around $799 (up to $1,200 off list), Jackery Explorer 2000 v2 for around $699 (around $800 off) and Anker’s SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 at about $399. If you camp, are on the road or need to plan for a storm, these are the rare windows in which to buy.

Competing retailer events to watch beyond Amazon

As always, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and The Home Depot are offering similar deals. Big-box competitors frequently match Amazon’s headliners and sometimes undercut them on specific SKUs or bundles. If you would rather get items in the store, or if you desire long return windows, double-check before checking out.

How to confirm a Prime Day price in under a minute

Double-check a markdown by using price-history tools such as camelcamelcamel or Keepa. Consumer Reports and other expert reviewers can help corroborate that a product is good quality, and Numerator’s past Prime Day data finds that most shoppers make several smaller orders — so feel free to buy in waves as you verify the best price.

Pro tips: Lightning deals typically have minutes, not hours; add to cart before you evaluate. Keep an eye out for the coupon boxes offered on listings, and remember many items will restock or be matched by competing retailers later in the day. If you do miss one doorbuster, there tends to be another.

And we’ll still be following Day Two’s greatest deals, highlighting actual lows in every category so you can finish your holiday shopping early — without having to go over budget.