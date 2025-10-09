Best Costco Prime Day-like deals to shop right now

Costco’s Member Savings event is pulling double-duty as a Prime Day counterpunch, offering aggressive discounts on Apple laptops and tablets, OLED TVs from LG and Sony, and sensible home-tech buys that undercut many of the headline Amazon offers.

Rather, the warehouse club is defaulting to its scale, bundled perks, and selective SKUs to provide real value instead of just coupon math.

Best tech deals now include offers from Apple and Dell

MacBook Air 13-inch with M4 for $800 (save $150): This is a solid deal on Apple’s latest Air, which already dominates its class in performance-per-watt. The M4 enables faster neural processing for on-device AI tasks, and Costco’s price is well under typical street pricing for that configuration.

iPad Air 11-inch for $550 (save $120): The Air remains the sweet spot for students and travelers who want Apple Pencil support and laptop-like speed without the Pro premium. It's widely accepted that it's the mid-range tablet market that fuels most consumer upgrades, and an attractive price cut puts the Air firmly into the "no-brainer" category for a hell of a lot of buyers.

Dell Inspiron 16 Touch for $700 (save $300): This one's a bit of an odd duck, with plenty of premium real estate in exchange for current-gen internals and a price that typically lands closer to budget 15-inch machines. For families and students who divide their time between docs and streaming, it's a practical all-rounder with some significant savings.

OLED and big-screen TV standouts from LG, Sony, and Hisense

LG C5 65-inch OLED for $1,500 (save $1,197): The C series is a mainstay on enthusiast lists because of perfect blacks, fast gaming features, and a long-time image processor. Review sites like Rtings consistently put the C-series among the best for mixed usage, and this price is lower than a lot of the previous lows we’ve seen on similar models.

Sony Bravia 8 55-inch OLED for $1,099 (save $400): Sony's tone mapping is a film purist favorite and the Bravia 8 has excellent motion handling with cinematic color. If you are sitting closer or prioritizing picture accuracy over size, then the 55-inch Bravia 8 is excellent value in the prestige tier.

Hisense U6 Series 100-inch 4K for $1,900 (save $700): For shoppers in pursuit of wall-dominating immersion but who aren't ready to jump into projector land, this mega-panel shatters the price-per-inch ratio with studio-size impact. Yes, it doesn't have OLED black levels, but the size at this price is what matters here.

Smart home and portable power picks worth considering

Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights 150 ft for $250 (save $90): Permanent RGBIC lighting is a thing now for low-maintenance curb appeal. With app control, scene presets, and weather resistance, Govee makes for an easy upgrade that’d surely cost a premium from pro-install brands.

Jackery Explorer 300 Plus power station, $190 (save $40): Small backup for phones, cameras, and small appliances from a trusted brand.

Why these deals are competitive with Prime Day

It’s not just price that Costco is playing on. Members receive a two-year warranty on most TVs (along with select electronics and appliances) through Costco Concierge Services, as well as 90-day returns on electronics — benefits that in many cases trump marketplace purchases. That guarantee alone can outshine a shallow rival discount once you consider panel repair costs.

There is also close SKU curation in the warehouse. Instead of dozens of almost identical model numbers, Costco does carry a handful of high-satisfaction picks. Consumer Reports’ reliability surveys regularly find that OLED sets from LG and Sony rank near the top for owner satisfaction, and it’s no coincidence that the C-series and Bravia line included here are exactly the models deal hunters have their eyes on.

Scale matters, too. Costco boasts more than 130 million cardholders worldwide, allowing it to grab some pretty aggressive vendor promos. As for the competitive environment, Consumer Intelligence Research Partners has estimated that there are more than 170 million other U.S. Prime members, which is why warehouse clubs time major markdowns to steal thunder and cart share during big Amazon tentpoles.

How to get the most out of Costco during this event

Join before you shop: Non-members pay around a 5% surcharge on online purchases and may not even have access to member-only SKUs. If you’re buying a TV or computer, your membership will usually pay for itself in short order.

Stack rewards: You receive a 2% annual reward on qualifying purchases as an Executive member, and using the co-branded Visa card introduces another 2% at Costco — essentially sweetening already-low deal prices.

Take advantage of price adjustments: If a covered item goes on sale further after your purchase, ask for the adjustment instead of returning and rebuying. It's an easy way to secure the lowest possible price during volatile sale periods.

Compare warehouse vs. online: Some TV bundles in club come with longer setup or more accessories, whereas online listings may ship quicker. Compare SKUs and substance, not just the sticker price.

How we vetted these picks for value and reliability

We considered past pricing, third-party lab testing results from testers such as Rtings and Consumer Reports, and user review trends in an attempt to steer clear of short-lived or regional outliers. We favored parts with significant generation-over-generation improvements and skipped clearance-only edge cases that don’t have warranty or support value.

The takeaway: If you’re in the market for Apple gear, a best-in-class OLED, or practical smart home upgrades with plentiful warranty coverage, Costco’s current lineup is designed to go head-to-head with Prime Day — and for many shoppers it wins out on total value after perks and protections.