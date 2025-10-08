Best Costco Deals to Prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2025

Amazon’s tentpole sale may be the headline news, but Costco’s Member Savings event is quietly matching — and in a few instances exceeding — major tech deals. If you have your eye on some Apple gear, or OLED TVs and smart home bundles, the pricing at Costco (and some of the return policy/warranty perks) makes this deal particularly solid.

Costco Tech Doorbusters to Pick Up Before Prime Day

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch with M4 chip, $799 (save $200). That undercuts the typical street price on Apple’s latest ultralight and places pro-grade performance — including strong battery life and a fanless design — in budget territory. Costco’s generous electronics return window also helps out with peace of mind, which you’re unlikely to see from many flash sales.

iPad Air 11-inch is $549 (save $120), a fit for students and road warriors who crave desktop-class apps sans Pro pricing. It supports Apple Pencil and has the same modern design language as more expensive models, making it a versatile choice for taking notes, editing photos and streaming video.

Dell’s Inspiron 16-inch touchscreen laptop is $699 ($300 off). If you need a mainstream, jack-of-all-trades laptop with enough space on its screen and in its keyboard to do work that doesn’t solely involve Outlook and PowerPoint, it’s an easy-to-live-with pick. For bargain hunters doing spec-to-spec comparisons across retailers, be on the watch for differences in memory and storage — Costco frequently snags distinct configs.

Top TVs and Home Theater Picks to Consider at Costco

The 65-inch version of LG’s C5 OLED falls to $1,499 ($1,198 off). This is one of the most in-demand premium TVs this year thanks to its per-pixel dimming, deep black levels and a gaming-capable 120Hz panel with variable refresh rate. Second-opinion reviewers have consistently put LG’s C-series at or near the top for mixed usage, and this price lands in “buy now” territory for a current-generation OLED.

If you’re going large on a budget, Hisense’s 100-inch U6 Series 4K TV costs $1,900, down from $2,600 (saving you $700). The cost-per-inch is aggressive here, so it’s a great option for replacing a projector in rooms with at least moderate light control. Anticipate solid color and good HDR highlights performance for the class, although it won’t reach the levels of brightness or local dimming accuracy in higher-tier mini-LED sets. For the vast majority of sports and movie nights, it’s sheer size that sells the TV.

Why these TV deals are noteworthy: warehouse clubs frequently combine impressive pricing with an extended warranty for many electronics, a value-added benefit for big-ticket displays that may not develop panel issues until years after purchase.

Consumer tech researchers have also observed that warehouse retailers own a significant share of big-screen TV sales during major promotions, so sell-through can be fast.

Smart Home and Outdoor Add-ons With Strong Discounts

The Ring Whole Home Camera Kit falls to $120 (save $70), which is a great entry point for someone new who wants multi-device coverage under one app. What makes this a good deal is that it’s like getting the bundle price for a single cam or doorbell, but with the convenience of scaling up with additional cams and doorbells later.

Govee’s 150-foot Permanent Outdoor Lights are $249 (save $90). These are designed to mount year-round, with customizable scenes and scheduling — a cut above the holiday-only strands. When installed by a professional, permanent installations can mean less time on the ladder and cleaner lines under eaves than temporary lights for homeowners.

Power and Travel Essentials for Summer and Beyond

Jackery’s Explorer 300 Plus portable power station is $190 ($40 off). Perfect for road trips, tailgates, or even short power outages; the 300-watt class is compact enough to fit on the floorboard of your vehicle. It can power small appliances, cameras, and laptops. Lightweight battery backups are becoming an increasingly popular category, as grid disruptions and severe weather grow more widespread, industry analysts say.

How To Get The Most Out Of Costco Deals Vs. Prime Day

Stack your rewards: Executive members receive a 2% annual reward on eligible purchases, and the Costco co-branded Visa will often add up to 2% more on warehouse spend. Combined, that really ratchets up already-strong promo pricing.

Use Costco’s customer-friendly policies. The return policy on electronics is more generous than at many deal events, and members can typically ask for a price adjustment if an item goes lower sometime during the promotion. That sort of flexibility helps reduce the anxiety of the “buy now or wait” that often accompanies fast-paced sales.

Compare model numbers closely. Retailers occasionally have their own exclusive SKU variants — theirs may come with the same core components but might feature a different tuner, stand or include an additional accessory. Look up panel types, brightness levels, HDMI ports and processing power rather than just brand names. Independent testing from sources such as RTINGS, Consumer Reports and The Wirecutter can help lend some verification to a product’s performance claims.

Use big screens for delivery math. There can be freight or installation charges that nullify a headline discount. Costco usually includes delivery and setup in its TV price, so make sure to factor that into comparisons with third-party retailers who tack on surcharges at the checkout.

What to Know Before You Shop Costco’s Member Savings

Membership matters. Nonmembers who shop online typically pay a surcharge and may not see member-exclusive prices. If you are planning to purchase several big-ticket items this season, a membership can quickly pay for itself with steeper discounts and rewards.

Anticipate quick sellouts with the best Apple and OLED deals. Adobe’s retail data has shown continued electronics deflation throughout peak sales, facilitating instantaneous price-matching activity between merchants. If Costco undercuts existing street prices, its stocks can disappear all in the same day.

Bottom line: If you’re interested in the M4 MacBook Air or LG C5 OLED, or a big-screen Hisense without the marketplace dance, Costco’s Member Savings selection is genuinely competitive with Prime Day. Mix in the return policy and its extended coverage on most electronics, plus stackable rewards, and these warehouse deals are much more than price matches — they’re bargain buys.