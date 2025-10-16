Best Charger Deal: $70 Off Anker Prime Charger

If you’re constantly moving between laptop and phone and tablet and earbuds, this charger deal is for you. Available on Rakuten, the Anker Prime 250W GaN desktop charger — a six‑port power hub with a built‑in display — is now going for $99.99, down from its original price of $169.99 (or about 41% off list). Price‑tracking services like Keepa and Camelcamelcamel indicate this discount ties the cheapest we’ve seen for this model, making it a standout deal for multi‑device charging.

Why This 250W Gallium Nitride Charger Is Special

The Prime has four USB‑C ports and two USB‑A ports, all on a maximum 250W budget, making it possible to power an entire workstation from one wall outlet. One USB‑C port can deliver up to 140W in total using USB‑C Power Delivery 3.1 Extended Power Range — the same high‑output spec Apple utilizes for its 16‑inch MacBook Pro! This is real laptop‑class charging, and that last bit of headroom can still charge your phone or tablet.

Constructed on gallium nitride (GaN) transistors, the charger remains efficient and cooler under load than older silicon designs. Anker’s real‑time 2.26‑inch LCD lets you see which device is receiving power and at what wattage, while a control dial enables you to control the behavior of the output. App support over Bluetooth for at‑a‑glance monitoring and firmware updates is also in there — a niche perk but handy if you’re into bringing the settings down to a granular level.

Safety is not an afterthought. It includes multi‑layer temperature management and output protection similar to what’s included with UL‑listed chargers, as well as Anker’s ActiveShield monitoring, which tests for abnormalities thousands of times per second. On the standards side, buyers can rest easy that everything here follows what the USB Implementers Forum has laid out in its PD 3.1 guidelines (including that you will need e‑marked 240W USB‑C cables if/when you want the full 140W performance).

Real Charging Performance for Laptops and Devices

In actual terms, the 140W USB‑C port can shove a 16‑inch MacBook Pro from zero to about half full in around 25–30 minutes — in line with Apple’s own fast‑charge claims under PD 3.1. Redistribute that power wisely across ports, and you can top up a work laptop (fast charging at 45W) while fast‑charging a flagship phone (20–27W) and feeding an iPad Pro (35W), without a breaker trip or needing to juggle bricks.

A typical desk situation: plug a MacBook Pro into the 140W port, an iPad into a 35W USB‑C port, keep your USB‑C phone on a 20–30W slot, and store the headphones in that last USB‑A. As the charger automatically allocates power, your highest‑priority devices will charge just as fast at the end as at the beginning. That kind of load management is supposed to be the whole point of a 250W hub — fewer compromises, fewer wall warts, far less cable tsunami.

How It Stacks Up to the Competition on Price and Power

Competitors such as the Ugreen Nexode 200W or Satechi’s 200W desktop charger are solid alternatives, but they generally max out lower on a single port and forgo the live power display. Hyper’s 245W falls just short on total output but also is often priced higher and doesn’t have the same ecosystem features. Pricing is $99.99; the Prime is less expensive than many similar choices, providing 140W for a single‑port ceiling, as well as six total ports — which remains an uncommon combination.

Price History and Overall Value for Anker Prime 250W

The Anker Prime 250W has a typical street price of $149 to $169 throughout its life, so the $99.99 tag represents a significant deviation. But aside from the headline discount, you’re consolidating a bunch of chargers into one unit, potentially trimming total energy waste at idle (GaN designs tend to be more efficient across partial loads, industry analyses like the ones put out by the Consumer Technology Association have found).

Factor in the included AC cord, the two‑year limited warranty coverage that’s a staple for so many Anker power products (covered by Dinghong), as well as the longer‑term usefulness of PD 3.1 support, and it makes sense from a value proposition standpoint even if you don’t make full use of all 250W on day one.

Who Should Buy This Multi-Port 250W Anker Prime Charger

If you frequently charge a high‑draw laptop simultaneously with several mobile devices, or if you simply dream of one tidy hub for a home office or dorm room setup, this deal is an easy recommendation. That’s a win for creators who juggle between a MacBook Pro (or equivalent workstation) and camera gear, IT pros with multiple devices in tow, or families sharing a single charging spot. Just make sure you use the 140W port with an e‑marked 240W USB‑C cable to maximize speeds.

Bottom Line: A Strong Multi-Device Charging Value Today

At $99.99, the Anker Prime 250W is an unusual mix of raw output, thoughtful features, and legit safety credentials — at a price that undercuts competing multi‑port GaN hubs. If you’ve been looking for a real‑deal all‑in‑one desk charger, this $70 savings is your green light.