Best Buy Deals That Are Still Live Post Prime Day

The Prime Day frenzy may be behind us, but Best Buy continues to quietly churn out some of the best tech discounts on the web. The retailer’s post-event discounts frequently stick as suppliers clear stock and Best Buy keeps up the early holiday shopping momentum, and that cycle is happening again. Even if you missed that 48-hour dash, there is still plenty of real value to be had — especially in laptops, tablets, headphones, smart home gear, and robot vacuums.

Top Categories on Sale at Best Buy in Stores and Online

Laptops and tablets are the sweet spot still. We’re tracking aggressive pricing on ultrabooks and last model-year flagships on the thin-and-light front from Apple, Microsoft, Samsung, hundreds off their spring price range. Even entry-level models on Windows notebooks and Chromebooks are sticking to sub-$300, which is unusual without clearance windows.

Premium audio is another standout. Apple and Beats’ on-ear ANC headphones and true-wireless earbuds remain overwhelmingly discounted — sometimes down to the very same prices you were looking at during the event — making them safe buys if you were holding out.

Robot vacuums and hybrid mop machines remain stuck at or near the event low, and a couple Wi‑Fi 7 routers are still discounted, which is news, because more often than not networking gear bounces back to full price within weeks. Smart home security bundles (outdoor cams and doorbells) are also still floating at multi-pack deal pricing.

Why These Deals Persist After the Main Event

Post-Prime pricing isn’t an accident. Industry reporting from Adobe Analytics and Salesforce’s Shopping Index has also been consistent about what they call a “halo effect,” as rival retailers further promos to drive traffic past the tentpoles. When new model cycles hit, brands also buy down discounts using marketing funds to keep their products top of mind beyond the 48-hour high.

That timing matters now. New Apple silicon for tablets and updated Windows laptops (including AI‑ready chips) spur retailers to push through sell-through of older systems. Like networking, Wi‑Fi 7 is part of the same transition that has helped lower the prices on Wi‑Fi 6E. The result is a window in which last-gen proves easily worth the significantly reduced cost.

How to Vet the Rest of the Offers Before You Buy

See its exact model code and chipset. Even an M3 MacBook Air or a Surface Laptop with current-gen silicon will stay performant for years; meanwhile, that deep-discount Windows machine may skimp on RAM or storage. If it’s within budget, aim for 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD on productivity laptops; on any selection that’s not quite so price liberal, the equivalent of 8GB/256GB should be fine.

Check the quality of the panel and available ports. In practical terms, IPS or OLED screens with at least 300 nits of brightness and USB‑C power delivery are better all-around picks for daily use. On routers, verify multi-gig WAN/LAN and 2.5GbE port count if paying a premium.

Leverage programs and protections. Best Buy memberships usually tack on extended returns or discounted repairs, and the retailer’s price-match guarantee would mean you could get that same lower price should a major competitor underbid after your purchase there. Open-box “Excellent” or “Geek Squad Certified” are typically an additional 10%-20% off without affecting the warranty.

Verify true savings. Here’s a look at some historical pricing from sources like Adobe’s indexes and consumer deal trackers to help you determine the best tech promotions, with a good rule of thumb being that prices are lowest if they’re at least 20% below a product’s typical going rate or match one-to-three-month price lows. If today’s deal hits those thresholds, it’s a believable value.

Noteworthy Examples You Should Take a Look At

Ultraportables: The most recent laptop discounts we’ve seen for both the MacBook Air with M3 and last year’s version of the Surface Laptop have popped up in the triple digits off list, and so those models are some good long-term picks for students and hybrid workers. Samsung’s Galaxy Book line has also seen some unusually large cuts on configs with plenty of RAM and OLED screens.

Tablets and audio: Apple’s basic 11‑inch iPad with A-series silicon offers one of the best overall combinations at sub-$200 savings compared to list price; so does the M-class chip-equipped iPad Pro when it’s available for $100+ discounts. The AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Max often hang out at their event prices for a couple extra days; keep an eye on deals that settle close to the year’s lowest points.

Smart home and cleaning: Roborock and Shark robot vacuum-mop combos remain at event-level lows, up to half off list. Blink multi-camera outdoor security kits and Ring premium wired doorbells are also on the menu as bundled below piecemeal pricing — a good idea if you’re going heavy to help increase coverage across the board.

Networking and budget PCs: Wi‑Fi 7 flagships, such as ASUS’s ROG Rapture series, are still on sale (!), a rarity for bleeding-edge routers. And for affordable computing, ASUS VivoBook and Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebooks are hovering in the low-$200s to low-$300s depending on specs, which also seem pretty great for basic work/drudgery/streaming.

How Long These Prices Could Last Before They Rise

These are limited-time deals that can be pulled at any time as stock runs low or funding expires. The cleanest post-event prices historically last only a few days, not weeks, before they revert or the models in question go out of stock. Sometimes the clearance dips down even less, but sizes and colors are limited and open-box is your best bet to save.

Bottom line: If the configuration you want is at or near its tracked low and meets your spec targets, it’s a good idea to buy now. Best Buy’s generous extended return windows and price protection can give you confidence in your purchases while deals are live.