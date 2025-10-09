Best Amazon Prime Day Smartwatch Offers – Still Available

Prime Day has passed, but many excellent deals on Apple, Google and Samsung smartwatches remain. Retailers commonly extend high-demand wearable discounts a few days past the new fall launch announcements in order to clear out aging inventory, leading to a couple of weeks where the best devices plummet well below usual street price.

If you were one to pass on the initial rush, right now is largely about strong values in watches of relatively recent vintage that deliver flagship features without the day-one premium. Here are some of the best deals that remain on the table, along with context to help you decide before pricing returns to normal.

Standout Apple Watch Savings Still Available After Prime Day

The 46mm version of the Apple Watch Series 10 is continuing to see a decent price cut, sitting around $359 with an approximate $70 discount over its regular price. For iPhone users who want to take advantage of Apple’s full suite of safety features — including fall and crash detection — as well as ECG, the Series line may still be the safest bet. The Series 10’s thinner case and faster charging mean that compared to past models, it is a more intelligent all-day companion, even if the biggest advantage of the newer generation comes from longer battery life.

For everyone else who doesn’t require an always-on display or ECG, you ought to consider the ever-growing number of Apple Watch SE deals which are still coming in around $170. SE retains core health and fitness tracking, emergency calling and seamless iOS integration with a price that’s more affordable than most premium wearables. And for families, SE continues to be a go-to choice for Family Setup and durability, especially with first-time smartwatch wearers.

Best Google Pixel Watch Deals You Can Still Grab Now

The Pixel Watch 3 from Google is still on sale for about $200 — a savings of around $50. That’s a great price for a compact watch that combines Fitbit health metrics with Wear OS smarts. The newest version features a low-profile, comfortable fit and is packed with all-day battery life for most users (on-device AI from Gemini conveniently assists with driving directions, quick replies, reminders and changes in your day’s schedule). If you’re a hardcore Google services user who yearns for seamless Android integration, you won’t find anything better.

And since the Pixel Watch family is all about nuanced software, buyers get regular updates that bake in new features and tweak battery life. For Android owners who value a smaller watch face and premium materials, the Pixel Watch 3 at this price represents great value, especially when compared to a lot of fashion-first wearables that don’t feel like they should be so calorie-sensor-challenged.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Discounts That Are Still Live

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 8 is on a small, but real sale (roughly $20 off at $330). It’s not a doorbuster, but it’s a just-released model that already boasts Samsung’s excellent BioActive sensor suite, advanced sleep tracking, and deep Galaxy phone ties. If you want the new shiny and intend to keep it for a couple of years, then even a modest discount is worth considering.

The heavier cut belongs to the Galaxy Watch 7, which is still skirting around $150 — a cool hundred off. That’s one of the best sub-$200 purchases available to Android users as of now. That gets you FDA-cleared ECG in supported regions, irregular heart rhythm notifications, body composition analysis and multi-day battery potential if used less frequently. For most people, Watch 7 gives you 90% of the experience for a fraction of the money.

Fitness-First Smartwatch Options Also Discounted Right Now

If training metrics and all-day battery life are more important to you than app stores, though, Garmin’s post-Prime Day prices remain very attractive. The Vivoactive series comes in around $248, about $50 off, and lasts up to 11 days and includes an AMOLED display, with guidance that prioritizes recovery as much as effort (great for half and full marathon plans).

Beginner runners can get the Forerunner 55 for around $169 (about $31 off). Not only does it have a built-in GPS, but also wrist-based heart rate, suggested workouts and safety features when used with your phone. If you just need simple daily health tracking on a budget, Fitbit’s Inspire 3 is still around $80 (or about $20 off) with multi-day battery life and dependable sleep tracking.

What the Smartwatch Market Is Signaling Right Now

Market trackers by IDC and Counterpoint Research always have Apple in the lead when it comes to global smartwatch share, with Samsung at number two and Google getting larger once Google’s Pixel Watch family fully takes off. Why do these dynamics matter to buyers? Because the broader ecosystems usually get longer software support, richer third-party app libraries and better accessory selections. It has been common in the past for average selling prices to drop after new launches, and that is precisely the window we are in now.

Before Prices Rebound, How to Choose the Right Smartwatch

Match the watch to your phone first: The Apple Watch for iPhone, the Galaxy Watch or upcoming Pixel Watch for Android.

Prioritize battery life if you’re tracking sleep every night; prioritize sensors (ECG, SpO2, body composition) if you care more about health insights.

Consider whether you really need LTE for making calls and streaming untethered — cellular models cost more upfront, and there is a monthly fee.

Finally, look over retailer return windows and confirm manufacturer warranties. Stock on the best color and size combinations has a tendency to disappear first, but if you act while these stubborn discounts still stand, you can snag a top-tier smartwatch at some of the lowest prices it’ll see all season.