Best Amazon Prime Day Phone Deals Available Now

Prime Day is offering some of the best phone discounts we’ve seen all season, and most are still available. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade, this window is especially enticing: flagship Android phones by Samsung, Google, OnePlus and Motorola are getting deep cost cuts matching — and in some cases surpassing — those of the holidays, according to long-standing bargain trackers like Keepa and Camelcamelcamel.

Best Discounts Available On Flagship Phones

For power users, the most attention-getting deal is for Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, which we saw at around $935, or savings of approximately $335 off the regular price. For a device centered around a top-end processor, long battery life, an S Pen and extended software support, that is quite a significant drop. Samsung’s most recent flagships promise years of security and OS updates, making an offer like this a better long-term value.

And performance seekers at the low price who like a clean Android spin can look to the OnePlus 13 near $850 (or around $150 off). OnePlus still caters to the enthusiast with quick charging, smooth displays and heating that won’t hold you back, so a discount in the mid-hundreds means something for gamers or folks who multitask heavily. Watch out for storage configurations — pricier high-capacity models often receive bigger dollar-value discounts.

Google’s recent Pixels are getting some love, too — especially for unlocked units and packages. Retail watchers have noted that Pixels tend to get coupon-based discounts and gift card credits for major holidays. With Google’s seven-year update pledge on recent models, even small price decreases lead to a strong lifetime value for people who hold onto their phones longer.

Foldables And Some Midrange Phones Take A Big Hit

It remains the case that foldables are being aggressively marketed and courted as mainstream technology. There’s a discount for the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 for $999, which is approximately $299 off. That adds up to a premium, super-thin flip phone for buyers who desire a small form factor without throwing down book-style foldable pricing. Counterpoint Research, which follows the industry, has seen double-digit growth in shipments over the past couple of years and discounts like these are part of the reason.

Those looking for a budget buy can find the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 for about $200 off (around $200), a rarely seen 50% swing in the sub-$400 category. The draw here is not raw horsepower; it’s about practicality — a giant display, an included stylus and reliable battery life. Midrange models generally feature the highest percent-off cuts, as the brands are using these to move inventory and sharpen price-to-spec value for comparison to a refreshed new flagship.

How To Get The Best Prime Day Phone Deals

Check the fine print first. Make sure you’re getting unlocked U.S. models with the correct 5G bands for your carrier, and check to see that manufacturer warranty is applicable (not just coverage from the marketplace seller). Some of the listings may be carrier-locked or imports from abroad; these can muddy support and resale.

Stack where possible. Clip on-page coupons, search for invite-only or Lightning Deals, and check if gift card credits are involved. Storage upgrades can be sleeper values — the 512GB or 1TB versions of these phones tend to receive bigger absolute discounts that come out to below what cloud expansion plans cost over time.

Evaluate the whole-life cost. Both Samsung and Google already advertise multi-year OS and security support for current flagships. Spending a bit more for a model that comes with five to seven years of updates can ultimately be cheaper than saving cash on the initial purchase and then jumping to another budget phone in just three or four years because it’s been abandoned. That calculus applies to trade-in values, too, which generally hold up better on devices supported for a longer period.

Use reliable benchmarks to assess “deal quality.” Price-history tools often indicate whether a discount is an all-time low or instead follows a more cyclical pattern. Assuming that the current sale price is in line with previous rock-bottom pricing, it’s less probable that you will receive a far superior offer if you wait a bit longer.

Will Prices Drop Further During Prime Day Sales?

During major retail events, electronics deals tend to stick around a tight range for the best phones. According to analysis from Adobe Digital Insights, the discounts for phones and electronics tend to normalize in the lead-up to these windows, with larger fluctuations for accessories and older inventory — as opposed to the latest flagships. The reality is that what you see now is about as good as it gets until there are new models to replace the old ones.

If you haven’t decided, please keep in mind that Amazon offers a standard 30-day return window on most smartphones. That safety net means you can lock in a solid price today, then decide later or contact customer service to make changes if the listing changes shortly after purchase.

What We’re Skipping And Why These Deals Don’t Make Sense

Be cautious of the deeply discounted older models that are nearing the end of official security support, even if you see only slight differences in hardware. Also pass on listings where U.S. warranty coverage isn’t crystal clear, the seller’s rating seems iffy, or band support appears to be sketchy at best. If it seems like too good of a price, read the condition notes and make sure it’s new, refurbished or an open-box Amazon Warehouse unit.

Bottom line: Some of the best offers we’re tracking on top phones like the Galaxy S25 Ultra near $935 off list, foldables like the Razr Ultra 2025 around $999 and midfield steals like the Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 at almost half off aren’t likely to see much improvement. If a listing hits an all-time or second best price, it’s time to move.