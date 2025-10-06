Best Amazon Prime Day Phone Deals 2025 Before October

Amazon’s October Prime event is your last big chance to snag a flagship phone before holiday madness kicks in. I parsed through early listings, historical pricing and carrier bundle patterns to select the 15 deals that actually look compelling based on performance, camera quality, battery life and long-term software support.

Electronics discounts during Prime events typically land in the mid-teens, says Adobe Analytics, so anything knocking on the door of 20% off a popular model is attention-worthy. I even consulted price histories at trackers such as CamelCamelCamel to try to steer clear of “fake” discounts where the list price is allowed to quietly climb before a sale.

Best early October Prime Day phone deals worth buying

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for $1,044 (save $260): This is the Snapdragon six-core powerhouse to beat if you are into long-range zoom and want a brighter LTPO display and seven years of Android updates. At this price cut, it comes in well underneath a lot of Pro-tier competition and still boasts that class-leading S Pen usability.

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 for $999 (save $300): Few foldable phones are cheap, and their average selling price according to Counterpoint Research is still above the mainstream. A durable hinge, a big outer display and long-lasting battery for $300 less adds up to a credible flip option.

Nothing Phone (2) Plus for $289 (save $110): If you’re in the market for a stylish midranger with a clean, uninstalled Android feel and an unexpectedly good main camera, this is now my preferred sub-$300 phone. Read our Nothing Phone Plus review. Wireless-like aesthetics without wireless-like prices.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge for $800 (save $300): A nice sweet spot for shoppers who want the bigger features of a flagship camera and AI, but not the Ultra-level price or size. And historically, this tier often gets among the steepest discounts in October on Amazon.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) for $200 (save $200): Headline: For the students and note-takers, that built-in stylus and two-day battery. At this price, it’s one of the best budget purchases available, with 5G and NFC included.

Google Pixel 9 for $675 (save $123): Pixels often receive steep discounts post-launch, and the Pixel 9 has a slick in-hand feel, Tensor-powered voice features and Pixel-exclusive camera algorithms. Excellent value if you appreciate point-and-shoot photography that’s ready to go.

Google Pixel 9 Pro: Keep an eye out for coupons or stacked credit that bring it near its year-to-date low. The Pro’s bigger sensor and longer software support make it the wiser investment for camera geeks who edit RAW or shoot in challenging light.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Flip phones generally get the initial markdowns during Prime events, sometimes coupled with trade-in credit. If pocket action is a priority, prioritize models that can handle some folding abuse and feature IPX water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: The big-screen multitasker costs more, but you’ll start to see meaningful discounts and bundles in October. And if you depend on split-screen work or S Pen input, keep an eye out for listings “sold by Amazon” to have full warranty coverage.

Apple iPhone 15: It's rare to see any deep cuts on brand-new iPhones, but October will likely bring modest discounts or gift card bundles when buying an unlocked unit and even comes with free accessories. If you don't need the latest, it can end up being the most affordable entry into Apple's growing ecosystem.

Apple iPhone 14 (Renewed Premium): If reconditioned models are available, they would come down to aggressive price bands during Prime. Look for 90-day guarantees and battery health disclosures before you pull the trigger.

OnePlus 12: OnePlus is known for aggressive Prime Day pricing, and this model continues to shine with fast charging, a fluid 120Hz screen and dependable battery life. A wise choice for those seeking perennial performance, and you can also sneak in some gaming.

Sony Xperia 1 VI: Niche, sure, but creators love its manual camera controls and true 4K-class display. October discounts help in making it more approachable if you shoot with video in log profiles or listen through a headphone jack.

Google Pixel 8a: If your budget is below the flagship level, this brings you the Pixel camera experience and long software support for a price that tends to dip even lower during Prime events. Great secondary phone for travel.

Samsung Galaxy A55: Samsung’s middle-kit option has evolved into a reliable daily driver with a bright screen and battery life to take you through the day. And historically, the A-series gets some of the steepest percentage discounts in October.

How to Get the Most Out of October Prime Day Deals

Verify that the seller is Amazon or the phone’s official store to steer clear of gray-market imports. You will need to click the on-page coupon box — many of the best prices here have an extra discount at checkout.

Stack trade-in credits, carrier gift cards (and maybe some Amazon store card promos when available). Adobe Analytics has revealed that the time-limited credits can be as valuable as the headline discount, especially on premium models.

Refer to a price tracker to ensure that today’s “deal” is in fact lower than the 90-day average. If you’re on the fence, Amazon’s typical return window and customer service might prove helpful if a lower price shows up soon after you click buy.

Why these phone deal picks made the final shortlist

I emphasized camera quality, support from the chipset’s creator to maintain feature updates, and prices that cut large-enough corners to save meaningful money in trial-and-upgrade scenarios. IDC and Counterpoint Research both report that consumers are holding onto phones for much longer these days, which meant long-term software support was just as important to shoppers as sticker price when they were deciding whether to pay up.

Here’s the bottom line: These 15 deals are a sweet mix of performance and value, and I’m happy to report we’re close to early Black Friday pricing on some models already. If one of them works for you now, waiting around might not get you a better number.