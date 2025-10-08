Best Amazon Prime Day deals to grab on phones

Amazon’s heightened fall savings event has dragged the best phones of the year to their lowest prices yet, with plenty of standout deals on Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, Motorola, and OnePlus. And Prime members are getting the real, register-ringing cuts—like up to about 50% off on select models—making it a fair window to upgrade without having to hold out for later-season sales.

Best flagship phone offers worth adding to your cart

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is now just $934 (around $335 off). For shoppers seeking a stylus-friendly workhorse, long-term Android updates, and a top-of-the-line camera system, this price has to move the needle. Though in the past Samsung’s spendy flagships haven’t done too much price-wise outside of specific deals; see Keepa and CamelCamelCamel tracking snapshots.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL for around $949 (around $250 off). If you care about computational photography and on-device AI for transcription, summaries, or smart photo edits, this discount is compelling. That’s because Pixels keep their value, receiving fast Android updates and feature drops that critics such as Consumer Reports has praised as quality-of-life improvements.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge for around $690—which is a whopping about $410 off. You’re getting a premium display, good cameras, and access to Samsung’s ecosystem features at a price that stands midrange. This sort of aggressive cut on an upper-tier model is unusual, and it’s the one to grab if you want top-of-the-line hardware without the Ultra tax.

OnePlus 13 for around $850 (about $150 off) features the brand’s formula: flagship-level performance, fast charging, and a clean interface. Benchmark performance and charging speed are strong; OnePlus phones tend to perform beyond their price in tests for both power and charging speeds. Third-party testers like UL Solutions, as well as longtime reviewers, have favorably reviewed the line over the years.

Midrange and budget phone recommendations to consider

Google Pixel 10: This is a phone that, for around $649 (about $150 less than its list price), strikes the right camera-first balance of features without losing out where it counts. You’re getting the same software polish and most of the key AI tricks in a smaller, less expensive package. Certainly for plenty, that’s the smart buy; after all, image quality and longevity count for more than raw horsepower.

The Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 is also falling by up to $210 off and is the top “up to 50% off” deal example. At that price, you’re getting 5G, a large screen, and a built-in stylus—useful for writing or sketching—at a fraction of the cost of other flagship models. Upgrade cycles stretching beyond three years have led to value segments outgrowing in size faster than premium tiers, according to Counterpoint Research—and deals like this are precisely why.

Foldables and niche standouts worth a closer look

Clamshell foldables typically don’t see deep discounts on the latest model, so the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 at around $985 is noteworthy (it’s about $315 off). If you’ve held off on a premium flip phone with stronger hinges and all-day battery tailored to the cover display, this sale brings the barrier low enough that transitioning from a slab phone seems somewhat reasonable.

What to look for when shopping Prime Day phones

Watch storage tiers and colors. The best discounts might also be for certain configurations, and jumping up to extra storage now could be a more cost-effective option than upgrading with cloud plans later. Also check if a listing is “unlocked” and compatible with your carrier’s 5G bands; this can be particularly important for MVNO users and rural coverage.

Mind the fine print. Amazon’s 30-day return policy offers something of a safety net, though it does require a bit more homework on the part of the consumer: you’ll need to make sure that what you’re buying is labeled as “new” rather than “renewed.” And some deals offer similar value through bundled gift cards or accessory bundles rather than deeper cash discounts: good value if you’ll use them; noise if you won’t.

Verify price history. Though we’re seeing big discounts today, cross-checking with trusted trackers or historical averages can go a long way toward separating a genuine low from the contents of the recycle bin. Veteran deal hunters also screen by third-party seller ratings; for peace of mind, stick to highly rated sellers or ships-from-and-sold-by listings.

How These Prices Compare To Holiday Sales

Electronics savings tend to get deeper later in the season, but “we are seeing some early-season promos that now meet November lows on a handful of select categories,” say analysts at Adobe Analytics. With phones in particular, the largest cuts tend to concentrate on a few models—typically just-replaced flagships and carrier-neutral versions—rather than all of an entire line.

And IDC and other market researchers keep reporting that replacement cycles creep longer. That pushes brands to rely on sharper promos to drive volume, and that’s why we’re seeing excellent discounts right now on top Android devices. Translation: waiting is not likely to result in better prices for phones, and the best we’re seeing now are on par with what we usually get later.

Editors’ shortlist of today’s best phone values

For the power user: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, with its pen support, longevity, and camera stack at a rare sub-$1,000 price.

For camera-first shoppers: Google Pixel 10 Pro XL or Pixel 10, to take advantage of Google’s computational imaging and swift updates.

For premium on the cheap: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, full flagship feel at a middle-of-the-road price.

For speedsters: OnePlus 13, with performance and fast charging without ultra-premium pricing.

For a value find: Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 2024, which gives you 5G and a stylus for an eye-popping discount.

The bottom line: If one of the models above is in line with your needs and budget, these are the sort of Prime Day phone deals that don’t often get significantly better later. Lock in the savings, keep the receipt, and consider using that 30-day return window as your hedge.