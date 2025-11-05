Beats Pill portable speaker gets $50 off today at Amazon

It’s not every day you see a fan-favorite portable speaker get such a deep discount. The newly resurrected Beats Pill Bluetooth speaker is now $99.95 at Amazon, which cuts off $50 from its original list price of $149.95 and applies to every colorway available on the site. At about 33 percent off, it’s one of the most compelling opportunities yet to succumb for a compact speaker that’s built for iPhone owners but plays well with any phone.

Although Apple does not sell a portable speaker under its own name, it owns the Beats brand — and so the Pill is the closest thing to an Apple-made travel speaker. For anyone who lives in the iOS world — and plenty of Android users, too — this deal is right in that sweet spot between performance, portability and price.

Why this Beats Pill deal is such a strong value today

Savings on the most popular portable speakers aren’t always that significant on newer ones though. That’s a $50 drop that puts the Beats Pill refresh into hot sub-$100 territory, without cutting features, sound, or design. And since all colors are available, you can avoid the usual caveat of too few choices to choose from at a sale price.

If you’re in the market for a toss-in-your-bag, all-day-capable, IP67-durable and beautifully designed speaker, this deal meets those criteria. It’s a great choice for gym bags, desks and weekend trips with a charge that can last through an entire day outdoors.

What you get with the new Beats Pill portable speaker

The new Pill brings back the classic minimal design with contemporary features that hold up in modern life.

It has an IP67 rating, so it’s dust-tight and can be submerged in up to a meter of water for up to 30 minutes per the IEC 60529 standard — good news if you’re listening poolside (or catch yourself suddenly caught in a downpour).

Battery life is a standout: the company claims up to 24 hours from one charge at roughly 50% volume. In the real world, that’s enough to soundtrack a full day at the park or several workdays of background music before you’re reaching for a USB-C cable. SoundGuys’ reviewers were impressed with its longevity, and commended the low end relative to its small stature, saying that it has excellent low-end performance.

Setup is straightforward. The Pill provides easy access, quick pairing and ‘seamless’ use with iOS devices — slotting into an iPhone-first setup much more easily than it would for a potential Android, tablet or computer owner. No bells and whistles — just turn it on, pair and play.

How It Stacks Up Against the Competition

In the crowded market for portables, the closest universal rival to a Beats Pill is likely one of JBL’s Flip models. JBL’s newest models are rated at IP67 and known for solid sound, but they usually tout somewhere around 12 hours of playback — roughly half of what the Pill promises. If endurance is important, the Pill has the advantage — especially for outdoor days when outlets can be hard to come by.

Sound signature is subjective, but word among audio testers say the new Pill packs a lively, bass-forward profile that never “flubs” out at moderate volume. At $99.95, it’s less expensive than several similarly portable speakers that generally hover in the $120—$150 range, and it has an ecosystem advantage for iPhone users that few rivals can match.

Who should hop on this Beats Pill discount right now

If you’re an iPhone owner, and you want quick pairing and a familiar, fuss-free experience, then this is the portable speaker to beat at its current price.

Die-hard travelers and commuters will love the combination of a small size, rugged construction and unusually long battery life, casual listeners will appreciate its punchy, fun sound — without breaking the bank.

Android users aren’t ignored: the Pill works like a standard high-quality Bluetooth speaker and stands strong in sound, style and stamina. You may not mind its sonic quirks, to be sure, if portability and all-day listening are high on your list.

Buying notes and availability for this limited-time offer

This limited-time price is available now on Amazon for the entire color family. Like most popular audio deals, inventory and pricing can change fast. If the features of IP67 durability, 24-hour battery and Apple-friendly pairing hit your list, this is one of the rare opportunities you’ll have to snap up the recently revived Beats Pill for well under MSRP.