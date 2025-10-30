Barnes & Noble Hosts Free LEGO Snowman Build

Families can score a no-cost LEGO experience at Barnes & Noble as the retail giant rolls out a festive Snowman model you can build on-site and take home.

The event is free, created with builders ages 10+ in mind, and open to everyone with adult supervision where necessary. Unlike the usual first-come, first-served LEGO Store drops, this one requires you to reserve a spot directly with your local bookstore. Numbers are restricted; each registered child receives one free kit, so securing space early is essential. The mission is simple: to welcome people with a fast, creative build that captures their holiday spirit—no purchase necessary.

How the LEGO Snowman make-and-take event works in store

Expect to receive a sealed bag of Snowman bricks and be directed to a construction table at check-in at participating locations.

It should take most children 15 to 30 minutes to finish a session. When done, take your model and remaining pieces with you.

In most cases, the builds are held near the Toys & Games section or a community table. If your location employs timed sessions, you will be allocated a time to help the staff manage foot traffic and keep the lines moving.

How to reserve your spot for the free LEGO Snowman build

Call or visit your nearest Barnes & Noble and ask to enroll in the free LEGO Snowman make-and-take. State the number of children attending and request confirmation from a bookseller.

Some stores can offer time slots; if so, choose one that best fits your schedule. Walk-ins are not guaranteed. The one-kit-per-registered-child allowance requires stores to take a headcount to ensure they have enough sets on hand. If plans change, please let the store know so they can give your spot to another family.

What’s included in the free LEGO Snowman mini build kit

The brick-built Snowman is the focal point of the mini build and is designed to delight. Contents can vary slightly by market, but the goal is a succinct, solid memento that sits securely on a ledge or windowsill. The build is easy to assemble, making it a great project for new builders while still keeping fans who appreciate creative products engaged.

A top hat or beanie

A scarf element

A carrot nose

Small ornamental tiles to use as buttons or a nameplate

A tiny stand to display the creation

Why retailers love hands-on events like this holiday build

Hands-on events help customers participate and discover—two key advantages for a bookstore with books and learning materials. Barnes & Noble has roughly 600 shops nationwide, and family programming has become a critical aspect of in-store culture as the business redesigns layouts and assortments.

For LEGO, these programs offer additional opportunities to promote the type of construction set that encourages creative play and fine-motor skills. The Toy Association also notes that construction play is rich in spatial reasoning and puzzle-solving, so it’s no wonder the LEGO Foundation has encouraged learning through play in schools for years. And, in fact, construction sets have consistently hit the top toy-trending charts at leading industry trackers such as Circana, proving why these sets remain perennial favorites.

Tips to make the most of the in-store LEGO Snowman event