BAFTA Unveils 2026 Film Nominations Across Categories

The BAFTA film nominations are in, and One Battle After Another leads the field with 14 nods, closely trailed by Sinners on 13, with Hamnet and Marty Supreme landing 11 apiece. The announcement, read by actors David Jonsson and Aimee Lou Wood and streamed globally, underscores a year in which auteur-driven dramas and muscular studio releases are both firmly in the awards conversation.

British cinema makes a robust showing: titles like Pillion, 28 Years Later, The Ballad of Wallis Island, and I Swear break through in multiple races after being underrepresented stateside. Notably, Paul Mescal and Chase Infiniti bounce back from high-profile Oscar snubs with BAFTA recognition for Hamnet and One Battle After Another, respectively—another reminder that BAFTA voting often surfaces homegrown talent and distinctive performances overlooked elsewhere.

Leaders and Notable Surprises from the BAFTA Shortlist

With nominations spanning Best Film, Director, and across the crafts, One Battle After Another looks like the technical juggernaut of the season. Sinners matches its Oscar momentum while ceding the top spot by a whisker. Hamnet’s strength across acting and screenwriting reaffirms the film’s broad appeal, while Marty Supreme posts a quietly dominant tally across above-the-line categories.

BAFTA’s embrace of a wider British slate is a meaningful industry signal. Recent academy cycles show strong overlap in winners between BAFTA and the Oscars in headline categories, but the British contingent often charts its own course in nominations, boosting domestic productions and festival breakouts that grew on word of mouth.

Full List of Nominations: Key BAFTA 2026 Categories

Best Film

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Outstanding British Film

28 Years Later

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Die My Love

H Is for Hawk

Hamnet

I Swear

Mr Burton

Pillion

Steve

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Pillion

The Ceremony

Eastman

A Want in Her

My Father’s Shadow

Director

Yorgos Lanthimos (Bugonia)

Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)

Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)

Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)

Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Leading Actor

Robert Aramayo (I Swear)

Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)

Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)

Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)

Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)

Leading Actress

Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)

Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)

Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)

Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)

Emma Stone (Bugonia)

Supporting Actor

Benicio del Toro (One Battle After Another)

Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)

Paul Mescal (Hamnet)

Peter Mullan (I Swear)

Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)

Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)

Supporting Actress

Odessa A’zion (Marty Supreme)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)

Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)

Carey Mulligan (The Ballad of Wallis Island)

Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)

Emily Watson (Hamnet)

Original Screenplay

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Adapted Screenplay

I Swear

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners

The Secret Agent

Documentary

2000 Meters to Andriivka

Apocalypse in the Tropics

Cover-Up

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbour

Animated Film

Train Dreams

Arco

Boong

Lilo & Stitch

Zootropolis 2

British Short Film

Welcome Home Freckles

Magid / Zafar

Nostalgie

Terence

This Is Endometriosis

British Short Animation

Cardboard

Solstice

Two Black Boys in Paradise

Special Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Frankenstein

How to Train Your Dragon

The Lost Bus

Context and Takeaways from This Year’s BAFTA Lineup

Blockbusters are firmly in the technical mix—F1 and Frankenstein surface repeatedly in effects and crafts—while authorial voices dominate the top races. That blend reflects a marketplace where audience hits and festival discoveries coexist on BAFTA ballots, a trend industry analysts at organisations like the BFI have noted in recent years with the growth of both high-budget shoots and independently financed features across the UK.

Claire Binns is recognised with a special career honour, underscoring BAFTA’s continued spotlight on champions of British exhibition and distribution. And with a clutch of first-time nominees beside veterans, this year’s field balances discovery with pedigree—an encouraging sign for the pipeline of new talent.

As ever, the nominations map the season’s centre of gravity: One Battle After Another and Sinners front-run across the board, Hamnet and Marty Supreme look poised for multiple wins, and the British categories showcase a deep bench. The stage is set for a closely fought final vote.