AYN Thor Price Hike Looms As Early Bird Ends

AYN is warning would-be buyers that its dual-screen Thor Android handheld will soon cost more, citing surging memory costs and the end of early-bird pricing. If you’ve been eyeing the device, there’s a narrow window left to lock in the current sticker before the next wave of preorders opens.

Early-Bird Preorder Window Is Closing for AYN Thor

The company confirmed in its community Discord, echoed by industry watchers at Notebookcheck, that the next preorder batch will arrive with higher prices. Batch 2 units are still slated to ship imminently, and the current storefront shows early-bird discounts that are set to expire with the upcoming batch turnover. Translation: wait too long, and you’ll be paying more for the same hardware.

How Much AYN Thor Prices Will Increase After Discounts

AYN attributes the hike to pricier RAM, a key cost driver in modern handhelds. The company says the Base model will jump by $10, while the Pro and Max variants each rise by $20. Based on AYN’s listings, that positions the Base and Max near $309 and $459, respectively, once early-bird rates lapse. Notably, the Pro is set to climb to about $369—higher than the previously displayed “standard” $359 figure—underscoring how quickly memory economics can ripple through retail prices.

It’s a modest bump in absolute dollars, but it marks the end of the introductory period and signals a new normal for the Thor’s pricing tiers. If you planned to snag extra performance headroom from the higher trims, the math now favors moving sooner rather than later.

Why Memory Costs Are Squeezing Handhelds

RAM isn’t just another line item in the bill of materials—it’s one of the most volatile. Market analysts at TrendForce tracked double-digit increases in DRAM contract prices across late 2023 and into 2024 as suppliers cut output and demand recovered, a squeeze that didn’t spare LPDDR used in mobile and handheld devices. When memory climbs, budget-sensitive brands feel it first, and promotions are often the earliest casualties.

The Thor isn’t alone. AYN recently delayed the Odin 3 Ultra, pointing to RAM supply issues, while competitors have made similar moves: Retroid ended early-bird pricing for the Pocket 6, and shipping schedules from other boutique makers—such as the AYANEO ecosystem—have shown strain even when memory isn’t explicitly named. For a niche segment where margins are tight and specs sell, a swing in RAM cost can cascade straight to checkout.

Alongside the pricing shift, AYN is rolling out an over-the-air update for the Thor focused on thermal management and battery longevity. The update aims to reduce overheating under heavy loads—think emulation or extended cloud gaming sessions—while adding safeguards to protect long-term battery health. Users can also expect a handful of bug fixes and refinements, a welcome bit of polish as new units begin to reach buyers.

Who Should Buy Now Before AYN Thor Prices Increase

If you were already leaning toward the Thor, the calculus is straightforward: early-bird pricing is the lowest published path in the near term. The $10–$20 increases aren’t drastic, but they add up, especially if you’re upsizing to the Pro or Max for extra performance and memory headroom. For shoppers comparing across the category, remember that competing handhelds are facing the same component trends—waiting for a lower price elsewhere may not pay off.

For everyone else, consider how you plan to use the device. The Base tier should suit lighter Android gaming, retro emulation, and streaming, while the step-up variants are geared toward heavier multitasking and high-end emulation scenarios. With a thermal-focused OTA in flight, early adopters should also see steadier performance out of the box.

The AYN Thor is about to get pricier as early-bird discounts sunset and memory costs bite. The company’s confirmation gives buyers a brief chance to secure the current rate before the next preorder wave. If the dual-screen form factor and Android-first approach fit your needs, acting now will save you cash—and the latest software update means you’re not just paying less, you’re getting a more refined device on day one.