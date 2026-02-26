AYN Thor handheld prices to rise beginning in April

AYN’s Android-powered Thor handheld will cost more starting in April, with the company warning buyers that memory component prices are forcing another adjustment. The clamshell device—often described as 3DS-style—has already seen one uptick this year, and the next round is tied directly to what AYN pays for RAM and storage as spring orders roll in.

AYN confirms April price adjustment driven by memory

AYN told its community on Discord that it expects to raise Thor prices for orders placed beginning in April. The company stopped short of naming a figure, saying the final change will depend on contract quotes for LPDDR RAM and flash storage at the time. That caveat aligns with how smaller device makers operate: they price each batch after locking in parts, rather than carrying long-term inventory at fixed costs.

Preorders are currently running in waves, with the next batch opening March 1. AYN’s note implies buyers who secure a unit before April should see current pricing, while later orders could reflect higher component costs.

Rising memory costs are squeezing handheld makers

RAM and NAND flash have become the swing factors in 2024 hardware pricing, and handhelds are feeling the same pressure as phones and tablets. Industry researchers at TrendForce have reported double-digit increases in DRAM and NAND contract prices since late last year, driven by AI data center expansion and tighter output from memory suppliers. With AI workloads consuming vast amounts of high-performance memory, manufacturers have reallocated capacity, lifting prices across the memory stack.

On recent earnings calls, major memory producers including Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron signaled firm pricing to support capacity investments, especially around high-bandwidth memory used in AI servers. That dynamic spills over to consumer-grade LPDDR5/LPDDR5X RAM and UFS storage—the very components that define the Thor’s configurations and bill of materials.

Current Thor configurations and pricing as of now

As of now, the Thor lineup spans entry to flagship smartphone silicon. The base model starts at $249 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. At the top end, a $449 option pairs Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage—capacities that are directly exposed to ongoing memory price swings.

AYN’s staggered batches let it scale production while gauging demand for specific trims. It also means parts volatility is baked into the business model: when RAM and flash jump, either margins shrink or prices rise. The company appears to be choosing transparency about the latter.

Why the Thor is vulnerable to memory price swings

Android handhelds like the Thor lean on smartphone-class components, which typically use LPDDR and UFS modules rather than socketed alternatives. That design is great for efficiency and thermals, but it removes flexibility—AYN can’t source cheaper DIMMs or offer user-upgradeable storage the way some x86 handhelds can. When memory contracts tighten, the sticker price has little room to hide it.

Compounding matters, higher-capacity SKUs (16GB/1TB) feel price pressure first. TrendForce and other trackers have noted that larger-density NAND dies and faster LPDDR grades are seeing steeper quarterly climbs than low-end parts, which could nudge premium Thor variants more than entry models.

Market context and practical takeaways for buyers

The handheld scene is unusually sensitive to component shocks because many devices are sold in limited runs. While Windows-based rivals like the ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go operate at different price tiers, they too ride the same memory waves when offering 16GB or 1TB configurations. Analysts at IDC and Counterpoint have cautioned that memory-led cost inflation will ripple through consumer electronics in the first half of the year, even as broader demand remains uneven.

For prospective Thor buyers, the immediate takeaway is timing. With the April change tied to parts pricing, orders placed before then are the clearer bet for current rates. After that, expect AYN to apply a measured increase aligned to its latest procurement—likely more of a surgical adjustment than a wholesale repositioning of the product line.

Bottom line: expect measured Thor price increases

AYN is signaling a pragmatic response to a real supply squeeze: as RAM and storage get pricier, the Thor will too. The company’s batch model, transparent messaging, and spectrum of configurations give buyers options, but the broader memory cycle—fueled by AI infrastructure—sets the floor. If you’ve been eyeing a Thor, the window before April is the last chance to lock in today’s pricing.