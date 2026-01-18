AYANEO Announces Service Overhaul Amid Boycott

Facing mounting criticism and calls for a boycott from retro handheld enthusiasts, AYANEO has unveiled a sweeping Service Improvement Plan aimed at fixing chronic pain points around shipping, support, and repairs. The company says it is pausing a high-profile product campaign to prioritize execution, signaling a rare reset for a brand known for ambitious launches but uneven after-sales performance.

Why The Backlash Boiled Over Among AYANEO Fans

AYANEO’s rapid-fire product cadence has delighted collectors, but delays, sparse communication, and sluggish RMAs have frayed goodwill. Prominent creators including Retro Handhelds and Retro Game Corps publicly detailed persistent issues and encouraged buyers to hold off, amplifying community frustration. The criticism crystallized around crowdfunded runs that slipped by months, with some buyers seeing units appear at resellers before backers received theirs.

Last year’s trio of campaigns — Pocket DS, Pocket FIT, and Pocket AIR Mini — fueled unprecedented demand and a corresponding support backlog. AYANEO’s initial response did little to calm nerves, prompting leadership to step in with a more comprehensive blueprint for change.

Inside The 2026 Service Improvement Plan

The centerpiece is a revamped customer service pipeline. AYANEO plans tiered support that escalates complex cases directly to technical teams, plus additional training for front-line staff. The company says it will clear its current ticket backlog within 10 business days and publish a public knowledge base to speed self-service fixes and reduce repetitive inquiries.

After-sales service is being rebuilt to match the brand’s growth. AYANEO plans to accelerate replacements for defective units and shorten repair cycles by gradually standing up overseas warehouses. Stocking parts and swap units outside of China should cut transit time and customs friction, two major sources of delay called out by buyers.

On logistics, AYANEO is promising more transparent shipping timelines and will shift more sales to its own site when appropriate, while still using crowdfunding for early adopters. Crucially, the company intends to trial simultaneous shipping for China and global markets to prevent repeat scenarios where resellers list devices on marketplaces ahead of backers — a flashpoint during the Pocket AIR Mini rollout.

Crowdfunding Continues With New Guardrails

AYANEO is not walking away from crowdfunding, calling it the most efficient route for complex niche hardware. But the firm is putting guardrails in place: tighter updates, clearer milestones, and a commitment to avoid staggering regional shipments whenever possible. The upcoming Pocket Play sliding phone — previously teased as the company’s first Kickstarter — is being postponed until the plan’s changes are proven in practice.

Meanwhile, the Pocket VERT campaign remains live with shipments slated to begin in February. Community comments reflect the current trust gap, with many users advising caution until AYANEO demonstrates measurable improvements in communication and turnaround times.

What Buyers Should Watch Next As AYANEO Pivots

Plans are easy to publish; execution defines reputation.

Key markers to monitor include:

Visible reductions in response times

Consistent RMA replacements without extended shipping detours

Parity between domestic and overseas deliveries

A robust, regularly updated knowledge base and transparent status dashboards would also signal lasting change rather than a one-off PR fix.

AYANEO’s products have helped shape the modern retro handheld boom, but the category is more competitive than ever. Players accustomed to polished support experiences from larger PC-handheld brands will expect similar rigor here. If AYANEO hits its targets — clearing the backlog, accelerating repairs, and synchronizing global shipments — it can stabilize confidence and keep momentum behind future releases. If not, the community’s boycott drumbeat may only get louder.