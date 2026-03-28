As AviaGames marks its 10th anniversary, the company is bringing its vision for the future of skill-based gaming to the global stage at GDC 2026. Over the past decade, AviaGames has steadily expanded through product development, technological advancement, and a commitment to creating competitive casual experiences built on fairness and player confidence. Its presence at the conference reflects both this milestone and the company’s continued focus on responsible innovation in the gaming industry.

Taking place from March 9–13 in San Francisco, the Game Developers Conference will host AviaGames at Booth #656, located near Tencent Games and Keywords Studios. Rather than functioning solely as a traditional exhibition space, the booth is designed to serve as a collaborative environment where developers, partners, and industry professionals can connect and exchange ideas. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore AviaGames’ growing portfolio, interact with team members across product and leadership roles, and discuss potential collaborations, partnerships, and career opportunities.

Beyond its presence on the expo floor, AviaGames will also contribute to the conference program through two panel discussions. The first session, organized in collaboration with PayPal, will focus on how innovations in payments technology can strengthen player confidence. The second session, presented alongside Meta, will explore how coordinated brand and performance marketing strategies can help drive sustainable growth. Together, these discussions highlight AviaGames’ approach to building scalable partnerships and adapting to the evolving mobile gaming ecosystem.

For professionals attending GDC 2026, Booth #656 offers a chance to explore new ideas, discuss potential collaborations, and gain insights into how competitive casual gaming continues to evolve.

About AviaGames

AviaGames is a female-founded mobile gaming company headquartered in California’s Bay Area. The company develops a portfolio of popular titles, including Solitaire Clash, Bingo Tour, 8 Ball Strike, and Pocket7Games. Across more than 15 interconnected games, AviaGames delivers accessible skill-based entertainment designed to appeal to players with varying levels of experience.

The company’s games have collectively achieved over 60 million downloads and host more than 450 million tournaments each month, placing AviaGames among the leading developers in its category on the iOS App Store. At the heart of its mission is the goal of creating competitive gaming experiences built on transparency, fairness, and continuous improvement.

Leadership Perspective: CEO Vickie Chen

AviaGames was founded by CEO Vickie Chen, who has been recognized as a Finalist for the 2025 Stevie® Women in Business Awards and featured among industry leaders in Women-Led Games. Under CEO Vickie Chen’s leadership, the company has built a player-focused platform that combines engaging gameplay with a strategic, long-term vision.

Today, AviaGames serves millions of players worldwide and has received recognition across the industry for its commitment to innovation, leadership, and inclusive workplace culture. As the company enters its second decade, it continues to focus on expanding the possibilities of competitive casual gaming while maintaining a strong emphasis on fairness and player trust.

Why Visit AviaGames at GDC 2026?

At Booth #656, AviaGames will host live demonstrations, discussions around strategic partnerships, and conversations about career opportunities within the company. Visitors can explore the competitive casual gaming portfolio firsthand, including Solitaire Clash, while learning about the technology and systems that support fair gameplay and secure digital transactions.

The booth will also serve as a space for professionals to discuss opportunities related to payments integration, marketing partnerships, and platform collaboration.

Session #1: Building Player Confidence Through Payment Innovation

On Wednesday, March 11, from 2:50–3:20 PM in Room 2009 (West Hall), AviaGames will join PayPal to discuss how payment systems influence player confidence in skill-based gaming environments. In these ecosystems, efficient and transparent payment processes are essential to maintaining trust and long-term engagement.

During the session, CEO Vickie Chen will participate alongside payments experts to discuss solutions such as Express Checkout, faster payout infrastructure, fraud protection measures, and risk management frameworks designed to support secure digital transactions. The discussion will offer valuable insights for developers, platform operators, and payments specialists working to build reliable digital platforms.

Session #2: Partnership-Driven Marketing Growth

On Thursday, March 12, from 2:00–2:30 PM in Room 2024 (West Hall), AviaGames and Meta will present strategies for aligning brand storytelling with performance marketing. The session will examine how cross-functional teams collaborate to develop integrated campaigns, coordinate testing strategies, and improve marketing performance through data-driven insights.

Participants will gain practical guidance on improving team alignment, accelerating campaign experimentation, and strengthening marketing effectiveness in highly competitive mobile gaming markets.

Shaping the Future of Competitive Casual Gaming

The Game Developers Conference represents an important gathering for the global gaming industry, bringing together developers, technology leaders, and creative professionals to share ideas and explore the future of interactive entertainment.

By visiting AviaGames at Booth #656 and attending its panel sessions, GDC participants can learn about advancements in payments technology, explore collaborative marketing strategies, and connect with a company focused on driving innovation in competitive casual gaming.

As AviaGames moves into its second decade, its mission remains focused on creating engaging and trustworthy gaming experiences. For GDC attendees, the company’s presence at Booth #656 offers a closer look at how the next phase of skill-based mobile gaming is being shaped.