Average Smartphone Storage Rises In 2026 Despite Hikes

The average smartphone will pack more built-in storage in 2026 even as memory costs rise, according to a new TrendForce outlook. The firm projects a 4.8% climb in average capacity, a counterintuitive shift in a year marked by higher prices for RAM, NAND flash, and other key components.

Behind the bump is a simple reality: phones are taking on more ambitious on-device AI tasks, and that requires space. At the same time, low-capacity flash is being phased out, nudging baseline configurations upward across price tiers.

Why Bigger Storage Baselines Are Winning in Smartphones

TrendForce points to the rise of on-device generative AI as a primary catalyst. Local models, caches, and vector databases can claim 40–60GB of system storage on their own, crowding user space if base tiers stay small. High-end brands are responding by ratcheting up starting capacities to avoid performance and usability bottlenecks.

The research firm highlights moves such as Apple shifting the iPhone 17 to a 256GB base, HUAWEI promoting 512GB on the Mate 80 series, and Samsung setting 256GB as the starting point for the Galaxy S26. While each brand’s final lineup may vary, the direction is clear: more storage headroom is becoming a feature, not just an upsell.

Hardware roadmaps reinforce this. Faster UFS 4.0 storage and beefier NPUs encourage more on-device processing, which in turn benefits from larger local datasets. High-resolution media capture, ProRes and RAW workflows, and console-scale mobile games only add to the pressure.

Component Prices Are Climbing But So Is Capacity

Memory suppliers have raised contract prices after earlier production cuts, tightening budgets for phone makers. NAND and DRAM quotes have climbed over multiple quarters, a trend tracked by industry analysts at TrendForce and echoed by market watchers across the supply chain.

Even so, average capacities can still rise when OEMs rationalize SKUs. By discontinuing low-margin 64GB and certain 32GB options, brands consolidate around 128GB and 256GB tiers that are easier to source at scale. The shift also aligns with a maturing NAND roadmap, where higher layer counts and controller efficiencies improve density per package even amid cyclical price increases.

Suppliers like Samsung, SK hynix, Kioxia, Micron, and Western Digital continue ramping advanced 3D NAND, with next-gen nodes designed for better bits-per-wafer. While those gains don’t erase short-term pricing pressure, they make larger capacities more practical across midrange devices.

Entry-Level Smartphone Storage Is Shifting in 2026

Expect fewer truly low-capacity phones. TrendForce notes that budget-focused brands are reducing or ending shipments of ultra-low storage variants that squeeze margins and disappoint users. The mainstream floor is solidifying at 128GB, with a growing share of mid-tier models stepping to 256GB to future-proof against ballooning app sizes and richer media.

That doesn’t mean 128GB vanishes from premium devices overnight. TrendForce still anticipates some flagships will offer 128GB in certain markets, particularly where carriers price aggressively or where cloud services are heavily promoted. But with most modern flagships dropping microSD slots, larger internal storage increasingly feels like table stakes.

What This Means for Smartphone Buyers and Brands

For shoppers, the headline is encouraging: more phones should ship with roomier storage by default, softening the sting of broader component-driven price hikes. If you rely on local photo and video capture, download-heavy apps, or on-device AI assistants, 256GB is emerging as the sensible baseline, with 512GB making sense for power users.

For OEMs, the calculus is about balancing bill of materials and experience. Streamlined storage lineups reduce complexity, and pairing higher capacities with ample RAM and longer update policies can justify premium positioning. Analysts at Counterpoint Research and IDC have noted that feature-rich midrange phones increasingly drive upgrade cycles; adding more storage is one of the most visible quality-of-life boosts brands can offer.

Bottom line: despite cost headwinds in memory markets, 2026 is trending toward larger average storage across the smartphone spectrum. AI at the edge, richer media, and the retreat of tiny NAND tiers are pushing the industry in one direction—up.