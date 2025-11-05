Aurzen Introduces EAZZE D1R Roku TV Smart Projector

Aurzen has announced the EAZZE D1R Roku TV Smart Projector, a budget-friendly 1080p option with Roku TV built right in that promises to make streaming on a big screen in your home simpler, smarter, and more affordable.

The all-in-one unit melds no-dongle streaming with an auto-setup feature, Dolby Audio, and extensive smart-home compatibility, debuting at $199.99 with a short-term $50 launch coupon to undercut the majority of the entry-level projector market.

What’s new with the EAZZE D1R and why it matters now

The EAZZE D1R follows on from Aurzen’s earlier D1R Cube with Full HD 1080p, Auto Focus, and Auto Keystone by not messing around too much, but this time also adding in Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple AirPlay to cast from an iPhone or MacBook.

It also lowers the list price from the Cube’s $249 to $199.99, marking a push toward mainstream households that want a projector to just work like a television right out of the box.

For Roku, deeper integration with projectors is an obvious next evolution. The service reports more than 80 million active accounts, and Nielsen’s The Gauge has shown streaming accounting for nearly 40% of TV collective consumption in recent measurements. A Roku-ready projector meets us where we are, without HDMI sticks, setup headaches, or extra remotes.

Key specs and real-world usage for the Aurzen EAZZE D1R

The EAZZE D1R projects at 1080p Full HD and is capable of showing images as large as a claimed 150 inches. Auto Focus and Auto Keystone take care of alignment, so there’s really not much to set up other than point-and-play. Built-in stereo sound is delivered by dual 5W speakers with Dolby Audio, while connectivity for streaming and pairing accessories such as wireless speakers or game controllers is provided via dual-band Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth 5.2.

Brightness is 330 ANSI lumens, putting the projector in what I call the “dim-room” category. For practical purposes, you’ll want to use it outside after sunset or inside in a darkened living room for the best contrast. Figure on the best picture quality in a screen size range of around 80 to 120 inches, where sharpness and brightness should be well balanced for movies, sports, and episodic TV.

And because Roku TV is baked in, you get the renowned interface with popular apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+, plus hundreds of free and paid channels. Voice control is responsive: summon your AI of choice — HomeKit, Alexa, or Google Assistant — to change playback or inputs; such responsiveness at this price point isn’t something you often get.

Price positioning, launch offers, and close competitors

With an introductory $50 coupon that lowers its price to $149.99 for a limited time, the EAZZE D1R undercuts many 1080p “smart” projectors with Google TV or HDMI dongle-slinging capabilities (or both), which cost between $500 and $600. Similar models with similar resolution and auto setup generally sell for around $250 to $500 from compact home theater brands.

It’s not a 4K model and won’t overwhelm ambient light, but that’s a planned compromise for price and ease of use. For renters, dorm rooms, backyard movie nights, and other situations where portability and quick setup matter more than pixel counts or peak brightness, the D1R’s small size, image quality, and native streaming could make all the difference. Retail-tracking firms like Circana have reported steady interest in entry-level home theater gear, and this device directly caters to that market by nixing the need to purchase a separate streaming stick.

Who should consider the EAZZE D1R Roku TV projector

If you’re after a no-fuss cinema viewing experience without your head spinning from device jumping, the EAZZE D1R is made for this sort of butter-smooth operation. It’s especially enticing if your household is already rooted in the Roku ecosystem or you bounce between Apple, Amazon, and Google platforms and you’re looking for a projector that plays nicely with all three of them. It is a value proposition that families hunting for weekend outdoor screenings, students furnishing a small space, or anybody replacing a secondary TV will find hard to resist.

By marrying Roku TV with practical improvements like AirPlay and multi-assistant support — and driving the price to less than $200 using a launch coupon — Aurzen’s EAZZE D1R is designed to make big-screen streaming easier to use (and afford).