Audible Launches a Cheaper Standard Plan

Audible is rolling out a new Standard plan priced at $8.99 per month in the US, a lower-cost membership aimed at casual audiobook listeners amid intensifying competition from music and podcast platforms moving aggressively into spoken-word content.

Audible Standard Plan Details and Benefits

The new tier includes one audiobook each month, access to a curated set of Audible Originals, and roughly 200 shows from Amazon’s Wondery network. It sits well below Audible’s longstanding $14.95 Premium option—about 40% cheaper—by trimming broad catalog access in favor of a single monthly pick and a smaller slate of extras.

There is a key ownership distinction: under Standard, you keep listening to that month’s audiobook as long as your membership stays active. Premium members, by contrast, retain their credited titles even after canceling, and they unlock wider streaming access and à la carte discounts.

Audible says the plan is built for “lighter listeners” who want predictability and a lower price, without the commitment of a premium library. For many customers who finish one book a month and dip into a few Originals, that value proposition may be enough to stick with one app.

Wondery App Winds Down as Content Moves to Audible

Alongside the new tier, Amazon is shuttering the standalone Wondery app and migrating most of its podcast catalog into Audible. Wondery+, the $9 subscription that unlocked ad-free access and exclusives, will also be discontinued as the content finds a new home.

Consolidating podcasts and audiobooks in a single destination tightens Audible’s funnel: discovery happens in one place, and subscribers can sample Wondery’s narrative podcasts—true crime, business, history, and more—without installing another app. It also simplifies marketing and reduces subscription sprawl for users.

Why Audible Is Cutting Price in Today’s Audio Market

The move arrives as Spotify expands its audiobook push. Since launching audiobooks in 2022, Spotify reported a 36% year-over-year rise in audiobook listeners and a 37% increase in hours listened in a recent shareholder update. Audiobooks are accessible on Spotify with a Premium subscription, which now costs $13 per month after a January price hike.

Audible’s cheaper entry point is a counterpunch: keep price-sensitive listeners inside the Amazon ecosystem with a simpler, lighter plan and a familiar credit model. It also differentiates on ownership rules (Standard’s access while active vs. Premium’s permanent library) and curated Originals that do not rely on third-party licensing.

The broader market is fragmenting. Apple Books and Google Play remain strong in à la carte purchases, while Everand (formerly Scribd) and Kobo Plus lean into subscription bundles that mix ebooks and audiobooks with varying usage limits. Libraries via OverDrive’s Libby app add another zero-cost alternative, especially for casual listeners willing to wait for holds.

Rollout and Early Signals from Global Test Markets

Audible’s Standard plan is launching in the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, and France, with tests running in additional markets. In early pilots in Australia and the UK, Audible observed a meaningful uptick in sign-ups from lighter listeners, according to the company.

Cynthia Chu, Audible’s chief financial and growth officer, framed the tier as expanding access while helping publishers and creators reach new audiences—a flywheel effect that could grow the overall audiobook category rather than simply cannibalize premium subscribers.

What It Means for Listeners and Publishers

For consumers, the calculus is straightforward: if you listen to about one audiobook a month and value a handful of Originals and podcasts, Standard cuts your bill without much compromise. If you binge through multiple titles or want to build a permanent library, Premium still makes more sense.

For publishers, a cheaper tier could unlock incremental volume from price-sensitive users while preserving the higher-margin Premium base. Because the Standard plan controls usage with one monthly pick and a curated catalog, it also helps Audible manage royalties and payouts without the open-ended costs of full catalog streaming.

The Wondery integration is strategically important. Bringing a large, character-driven podcast slate into the Audible app should increase daily engagement and improve recommendation loops. In a category where discovery remains the biggest barrier, those signals can translate into more completed books—and ultimately, more paying members.

Bottom line: Audible’s lower-priced Standard tier is a defensive and pragmatic response to a fast-converging audio market. If it converts Spotify-curious podcast fans into audiobook newcomers, the plan could expand the pie rather than just reshuffle it.