Audible kicks off 99-cent sale with a $20 credit offer

Audible is debuting one of its more aggressive new-customer offers in recent memory: three months for $0.99 per month, plus a $20 promotional credit to use toward your choice of audiobooks when you sign up.

For anyone who has been curious about audiobooks, or needs one more for holiday travel (or wants to spread the history of night work), it is an appealingly low-risk way to try out the service and stack your listening queue.

What new members get in the 99-cent, three-month offer

New members pay $0.99 a month for their first three months, or just $2.97. Billing rolls over to the standard plan price after the promo period, which is usually $14.95 a month even for Audible Premium Plus in the U.S. The package also includes a $20 account credit toward eligible audiobooks not included in your monthly credits.

Audible Premium Plus comes with one credit per month that you can use to buy any title in the catalog — bestselling, new release, or literary classic — and it’s yours to keep for as long as you want, even if you cancel. You also receive access to the Audible Plus catalog, a revolving list of thousands of audiobooks, podcasts, and Audible Originals available for streaming with your membership.

This deal is for new Audible customers. Existing Audible subscribers may see an option for one month free, but customers are required to be new and signing up in order to get the offer.

How this promotion compares on overall cost and value

The math is straightforward. Throw in the membership savings (which, at $0.99 rather than $14.95 for three months, would represent another $41.88) and you’re looking at an effective price of just over 70 bucks — plus a free twenty! Most front-list audiobooks are priced at between $14 and $30, so the promotional credit should be able to cover another full title or two if you shop sales.

For context, the Audio Publishers Association says revenue from audiobooks has grown by double digits for more than 10 years in a row, with listeners devoting an increasing share of reading time to audio while they commute, exercise, or do housework. Edison Research has also found that smartphones dominate listening time, underscoring why a no-fuss trial like this would appeal to many active readers.

How to get the best value from your $20 Audible credit

Combine the credit with members-only sales. Audible often offers Daily Deals, 2-for-1 sales, and other discounts that help extend credit value.

Add titles you want to your Wish List so you can keep an eye on price drops.

Spend monthly credits on premium or longer titles that maximize dollar-per-hour value, such as epic fantasy, comprehensive biographies, and full-cast productions. Save the $20 credit for middle-of-the-road releases or for an extra bestseller without cutting into your next monthly credit.

Download for offline listening before long plane rides or road trips. Audible’s app includes variable speed, chapter, and bookmark navigation — which makes it easy to fit in a few more minutes of listening during short chunks of time throughout the day.

Recommended audiobooks and content to try right now

The appeal of Audible is its depth. You can spend them on blockbusters like Project Hail Mary, narrated by Ray Porter, memoirs read by their authors (Spare), or buzzy fiction including Lessons in Chemistry. The Plus catalog has podcasts, sleep programs, and Audible Originals (a collection that includes exclusive series and full-cast dramas) to stream without spending credits.

Play is also continuous over iOS, Android, Alexa devices, and on the web — begin listening on your phone at home, keep going on a smart speaker in the kitchen while cooking dinner, and wrap up with a tablet in bed.

Eligibility, conditions, and other important fine print

This offer is for new members only and while supplies last. The $20 promotional credit is shown as a discount on the price of your membership and will be available after the device activates, and may not apply to member use fees. The subscription is continuous, and standard rates apply after the third month unless you cancel. Terms, availability, and catalog selection may vary by region, so please review the details provided at sign-up.

Bottom line: a low-risk way to build your audio library

With a $20 credit, three months for 99 cents reduces the barrier to entry and adds tremendous (and portable) value — particularly if you’re traveling or desire an armchair listening stack during winter. If you’ve been curious about trying out audiobooks or looking to refresh your own library, this is one of the best and most affordable times to give Audible membership a whirl.